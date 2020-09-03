Taco Bell Is Killing The Mexican Pizza, A Longtime Fan Favorite

Taco Bell… what are you doing to us? All you have to do as a fast-food brand to continue to succeed is 1) give us what we love, and 2) cave already on the plant-based taco thing. That’s it! So why in the hell do you keep “streamlining” your menu by getting rid of much-loved staples? Last month, the taco chain took a hatchet to their beefy menu and cut the Grilled Steak Soft Taco, Nachos Supreme, Beefy Fritos Burrito, Quesarito, Spicy Tostada, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Triple Layer Nachos, Loaded Grillers, Chips & Dips (excuse me, why?), the Mini Skillet Bowl, and the fan-favorite 7-Layer Burrito. Which… fine. Whatever.

This time around they’ve done the unthinkable. Yes, they actually cut the Mexican Pizza.

Alright, @tacobell, I understand some of those first cuts you made, even if it hurt to lose the potatoes. But now you're axing the Mexican Pizza?!? pic.twitter.com/H7zlO9xZtI — Justin Bradford (@justinbbradford) September 3, 2020

Before you freak out, know that you’ll have until November 5th to enjoy the Mexican Pizza, but after that… it’s gone forever. So is Taco Bell’s shredded chicken option, which will kill the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and the Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt. But none of those are nearly as important as the Mexican Pizza.

Just listen to the anger!

Just heard the most awful news. Starting November 5th @tacobell is getting rid of the Mexican Pizza. As if 2020 couldn’t get any worse. Why does Taco Bell want to hurt us? pic.twitter.com/LeWfgYFUtE — Tom Bartkowski (@TomBartkowski) September 3, 2020

The resistance!

PLEASE RETWEET THIS if you think @tacobell is making A mistake by CANCELING the Mexican pizza!!! With enough RT’s maybe we can stop this!!! — bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) September 3, 2020

The memes!

when taco bell removed the mexican pizza from their menu pic.twitter.com/RthCnQYd58 — kyle (@notori0us_FIG) September 3, 2020

When Taco Bell made its initial menu cuts earlier this summer, they promised that the “simplified menu and innovation process will leave room for new “fan favorites” but we’ve yet to develop a new favorite that meets the legendary status of the 7-Layer Burrito or the Mexican Pizza. According to CNBC, alongside the cuts on November 5th, Taco Bell will introduce the Dragonfruit Freeze beverage and a Chicken Chipotle Melt.

Yay?

R.I.P. Mexican pizza…and fuck you taco bell. Nobody wants your dragonfruit freeze. pic.twitter.com/30AShIkgCo — ElephantArmpit (@ArmpitElephant) September 3, 2020

So why cut the Mexican Pizza? CNBC suggests sustainability is Taco Bell’s main concern, as the item’s packaging accounts for more than 7 million pounds of paperboard annually, which is admittedly insane. But couldn’t they find another way to package this thing? I mean, wrap it in the same paper as the tacos. Or just serve it straight onto our hands. We can deal with the inconvenience for this beloved dish.