Once upon a time, two women from Portland, OR went on a road trip to Puerto Nuevo, Mexico. While there, they gorged themselves on the small village’s famous lobster burritos wrapped in handmade flour tortillas. They liked these tortillas so much that they studied them — seemingly without implicit permission or by paying one of the local “abuelitas” as a guide. Months later, they unlocked the recipe for making these tortillas through trial and error and started a breakfast burrito pop up inside of a preexisting taco cart.
The response to Kook’s San Diego-style, potato-infused gut bombs was overwhelmingly positive. Then an interview ran in one of Portland’s two independent newspapers, Willamette Week, in which the two young women came off as… flippant? Cocky? Imperialistic? Young? How you feel about the attitudes reflected in the article will depend on who and to what degree you bestow the benefit of the doubt. And who and to what degree you bestow the benefit of the doubt to will depend on all sorts of factors connected to how you were raised, what culture you were raised in, feelings of marginalization, and your personal take on the notion of food appropriation.
Here’s the quote that launched a thousand negative Yelp reviews:
“I picked the brains of every tortilla lady there in the worst broken Spanish ever, and they showed me a little of what they did,” Connelly says. “They told us the basic ingredients, and we saw them moving and stretching the dough similar to how pizza makers do before rolling it out with rolling pins. They wouldn’t tell us too much about technique, but we were peeking into the windows of every kitchen, totally fascinated by how easy they made it look. We learned quickly it isn’t quite that easy.”
The comments on the piece blew up. People were angry, then other people got angry at the angry people, and the conversation showed signs of slipping out of control. It didn’t though; not quite. Amidst the occasional name calling and overly-authoritative statements, there was some genuine insight.
Consider this salvo:
Jen:
Sooooooo, let me get this straight. Are you all suggesting that Andy Ricker close Pok Pok? Should John Gorham close Toro Bravo? What about Expatriate? Should we force Kyle to stop serving Laotian tacos? Are you going to try and convince me you’ve never stood in line at Por Que No? Um, Bollywood Theater anyone? If learning how to make a food from another culture and selling it is now considered cultural appropriation, then why not take this issue up with the sucessful PDX businesses that have been doing this at a much larger scale for years, and stop harassing these two women struggling to start a small business. THX.
And this sharp response:
Gabeh Lissette Gutierrez:
“Learning how to make food from another culture”-implies some sort of collaboration. This article makes it clear they were given the basic recipe and when the cooks did not want to share more, these women then went further and purposely looked through the windows of their establishments to steal the rest of the technique. I doubt you’ve ever been to Puerto Nuevo, but my family took me there every summer up into my teens. Its honestly the smallest cluster of businesses, just outside of Rosarito, with each restaurant usually being family owned with a unique family guarded recipe of their tortillas. It doesn’t matter if this stupid pop up will ultimately hurt the businesses in Puerto Nuevo, its the complete lack of respect and sense of entitlement they went about stealing the recipes when they were purposely not given the complete technique.
There are interesting thoughts percolating there and interesting ideas to contemplate. A day later, a headline from Mic.com brought the story to a national audience:
Then Portland’s other independent weekly, The Portland Mercury, wrote a piece called “This Week In Appropriation Kooks Burritos and Willamette Week.” The conversation went viral. Kook’s Yelp reviews fell off a cliff, the young owners went into hiding, and the cart shuttered. Plans for expansion were scuttled.
As the story broadened, it became clear that this is a conversation that both the food world and the city of Portland needed to have. A group of activists created a list of alternatives to restaurants deemed appropriative, and food media came under scrutiny. Kooks Burritos — named for surfers who venture into waters too heavy for them to handle (which seems all too fitting now) — started a conversation that is worthy and important.
In light of all of this, and feeling troubled by how shallow these discussions often remain, I asked food writers Zach Johnston, Delenda Joseph, and Vince Mancini to discuss the issue (with me) in a round table format. It’s easy for the media to shirk these stories and keep them surface level and we want to do the exact opposite.
If you’d like to share your own take, your thoughts and insight are valued.
ZACH’S MAIN COURSE
I’ve talked about cultural appropriation before. It 100 percent exists and happens all the fucking time. Using Hollywood-inspired iconography of American Indians for sports teams is probably one of the more egregious examples. But even that has its exceptions. Cleveland adopted its team name based on Louis Sockalexis, a Native American player from Penobscot Indian Reservation. It was a worthy honorific until the Cleveland Indians pissed away all that good will with an insanely racist mascot that persists to this day. I’m telling this story for context. The best intentions can lead to really shitty outcomes.
Now I have to turn that lens on myself. I’ve traveled to 64 countries so far. One of the biggest reasons I travel was to explore and absorb food culture. I don’t leave a country until I’ve talked to a chef and a bartender at least once. I soak up recipes and techniques everywhere I go. I can make a killer naan and chapati because of six weeks of roadside breakfasts in Penang. My momo skills are on point due to hanging out with a Nepali refugee in Darjeeling. I pride myself on being able to make authentic and delicious plates of carbonara or bolognese just like they do in Rome and Bologna.
Food is the greatest binder of people. I’ve worked in kitchens under chefs I didn’t share more than 50 words with, but we were still able to communicate through food. That’s magical. So for me, the idea that me making bolognese or momos is cultural appropriation or somehow equates to grotesque American Indian iconography is madness. But, then that’s me talking. I know people try to make someone else’s food and mangle it. I’ve had to eat shitty pho made by a German. That’s where things get muddied, my intentions are not everyone else’s. And I don’t want to be the one who honors Sockalexis only to see that honor turn to horror. Which is to say, I’m conflicted.
Maybe quality of execution should be the sole determining factor…
In Silverton’s case it certainly is. I think the scale is a little different when it’s a situation in which there have been serious inequality issues.
I’m so woke I won’t eat any white foods. Tapioca, white bread, rice none of it. “Damn the man!” I often yell as I slap the vanilla ice cream cones out of children’s hands. We all have to do our part for this important cause.
I hope when you’re slapping vanilla ice creams out of people’s hands you’re saying happy birthday to the ground.
@Zach- I used to do Murphy’s ice cream bit from Delirious but realized that was appropriating. Told you I’m woke.
You can’t buy me, UpRoxx man!
Want a lick? Psych!!
#TeamDelenda – the Beckery of these two women was off the charts in that article.
To the men in the roundtable, I totally respect your writing so it hurts me to say this but you’re reaching like hell to justify what they’re doing.
Zach – You’re starting off with a warm and fuzzy story about yourself learning to cook foreign foods for yourself which we’ll all say is fine. That’s irrelevant to this discussion unless you’re opening a restaurant to profit off it.
Steve – Instead of addressing the topic you used your entire Main Course to question the reporting in the original article. It reads like you’re minimizing the information put before us.
Vince – “don’t be an a**hole” is swell and I agree with it to an extent but because these women were smiling when telling stories of looking in windows to steal recipes doesn’t make it right. They were probably smiling when they were driving around in Mexico …and listening to Sublime. You’re probably supporting two women that listen to Sublime. Think about that.
Anyway, this is the part where other commenters call me a reverse-racist or whatever. Like when I said Scarlett Johansson shouldn’t play Motoko Kusanagi.
I deeply appreciate this insight. I appreciate it. Last night, Delenda and I stayed up very late discussing my own blind spots with regards to this issue and I think one of them is youth. I was just such a dumb 22 year old that I can see myself unwittingly getting into this sort of mess. I want young people to create because the dumb thing might eventually morph into the cool thing. But trust me, @MacGuffin I definitely don’t think you’re a reverse racist. Thanks for sharing!
I’d totally agree with you and Delenda if I took their story about looking in windows as something that actually happened like that and not just their failed attempt to tell a cute story, which is how I read it. Also, I still like Sublime so maybe I have a blind spot. #RIPBradleyNowell
Also, I don’t think they’re right, I said I think they sound like assholes. I just don’t necessarily think going to a foreign country to research recipes and trying to recreate some of what you found is wrong on the face of it.
@Vince Mancini and @MacGuffin I go to Puerto Nuevo four times a year. All the restaurants have the tortilla makers positioned in front of giant windows because tortilla making is awesome. So it’s less “we stalked people” and more “we stood around doing what everyone else did.”
I think @Steve Bramucci’s last statement gave credence to the window story happening – just not as creepy. But if it was just a story, it would be telling that that was the cute way of metaphorically explaining what they saw themselves doing.
I also believe there’s a gap in the way you may be looking at this from the way Delenda and I do as people of color. I’m not trying to give the internet you-can-never-understand-shut-this-down argument, i like this discussion. I’m just trying to say we may be coming at this from a different perspective. I had the same initial response Delenda did, “par for the course for white people to come, peek in windows, and profit …more white people white people-ing.” I get the feeling that you just see them as young girls making dumb mistakes. But I see two women, smart enough to start an actual business set out with a plan to get something that isn’t theirs. Something that happens in so many places.
@Vince Mancini – Sublime is an example of those places where appropriation happens – music. I grew up in Long Beach around the time they were coming up so I had a soft spot for them as well. From what I heard they really had an appreciation for reggae but when I heard they were going to Jamaica with a tape recorder and coming back with the instrumentals for their albums I just couldn’t turn my head from that appropriation either. And at the time, I don’t even know if the term “cultural appropriation” existed, it just seemed wrong to me.
@MacGuffin yeah, I think the window story happened for sure. I just think it lost all of its “charming origin story” aspect in print.
Also, I 100000% believe that there’s a gap in how you and Delenda see the issue based on race and I have to cop to that privilege. Delenda and I spoke about the issue last night and it took me a long time to realize: “It’s a lot easier to give the benefit of the doubt, when your culture hasn’t been marginalized — especially with regards to entrepreneurship.”
Good deal. And just in case it came across otherwise. I do like everyone’s work, I just held a different view on this subject. I don’t know if you’ve done round table discussion before but I’d encourage continuing them.
“I’ve traveled to 64 countries so far. One of the biggest reasons I travel was to explore and absorb food culture. I don’t leave a country until I’ve talked to a chef and a bartender at least once. I soak up recipes and techniques everywhere I go. I can make a killer naan and chapati because of six weeks of roadside breakfasts in Penang. My momo skills are on point due to hanging out with a Nepali refugee in Darjeeling. I pride myself on being able to make authentic and delicious plates of carbonara or bolognese just like they do in Rome and Bologna.”
This is maybe the most Zach thing Zach ever Zached. I’m glad there was a Germany reference later.
If they were literally creeping on little old ladies and stealing secret recipes, that’s weird and sounds unethical. Can you really steal a technique, though? It sounds like the Kooks did some share of work to get the tortillas right, so it’s not like they just stole an everlasting gobstopper.
Does this stem from the Kooks peeking? If they saw the ladies’ technique out in the open then worked hard to perfect it themselves, is that still appropriation? Does it only begin when money is involved? Or lack of attribution? Or tone deafness?
As usual, there are more questions than answers. Also as usual, these food posts make me hungry.
I’m so glad people are asking the questions though! I’m so glad people are digging in!
Zach’s gonna Zach.
@Zachary Johnston I hope you know I say it out of love. I still dream of that brisket sandwich.
@Nic Cages T-Rex Skull always!
It boggles my mind how everyone is so willing to make a mountain out of a molehill. If only two white girls making tacos was the biggest problem we had in the world.
Don’t kinds watch basketball players and mimic their shooting styles?
Don’t musicians use the same lyrics and beats as other musicians? Hell isn’t sampling a thing?
Don’t people trade recipes all the time?
I find it to be worthy of in depth discussion. I’m impressed with how many people are exploring the issue here (the piece is doing very well #’s-wise).
+1 @John W
If we had to have everyone else’s permission to be inspired by them, we would be better off just killing ourselves (maybe we are anyways). If you have a product that you aren’t legally able to trademark or patent, then you better have some good ways of protecting your product or accept that it can be reverse-engineered. Toilet waters (did I translate that correctly) can’t be patented, so Parfums de Coeur slangs their knockoffs at Ross and nobody complains about appropriation.
If stealing your secrets is as easy as someone looking through a window that you put there, then what are we even talking about.
Sure the ladies are assholes but I really don’t care. Chik Fil A being religious jerks is a bigger deal to me but I still eat there because I love waffle fries and my kid likes the playground.
I feel like I’ve said this here before, but you can find some unethical asshole at or near the top of every brand of every product if you look hard enough. It’s too exhausting and pointless to ostracize everyone who didn’t do it your way. Do it your way and someone will hate you for it.
It comes down to this, as a Native American should I tell Ed Mitchell to stop doing whole animal pit BBQ because that’s a native cooking appropriation? Fuck no. Mitchell can cook every whole hog he wants whether or not he’s giving part of his profits to the ethnically cleansed natives out in Oklahoma because Buffalo Soldiers aside, he’s a culinary genius.
If it tastes good, eat it. Hitler himself could steal some bomb-ass challah bread recipe from a proud Jewish family and franchise some restaurants and I’d be all over it as long as it’s delicious
#TeamDelenda is right. Context matters. I read an article about Tijuana businesses booming while San Ysidro (across the border near San Diego) business are seeing 80% fewer customers. Store owners on both sides are attributing the swap to Trumpian rhetoric.
In that context, how is that not pure theft? I advocate for travel and for sharing cultures through food. While they could have simply enjoyed it, marveled at it, participated in it, they did actively think “how can we get this recipe and make money off it”. That is the exploitative piece, the context that matters.
I am conflicted because I advocate for sharing cultures and I don’t think there is anything wrong with enjoying food and sharing recipes and the like. But in this context, it feels like they took advantage of their situation.
TL;DR
Or to put in terms Uproxx readers will understand: The Kooks ladies are Moe. The Mexican women are Homer. The tortillas are the “Flaming Homer”.
Can the Portland paper with the dog shit headline be Aerosmith?
I wanna make “Cultural Appreciation” a thing.
I’m on board.
This. America was once known as a melting pot. It was a mish-mash of different cultures that blended together to create the America experience. It was true cultural appreciation. Then somewhere in the past couple of decades this “this is ours” mindset came about and people changed it from cultural appreciation to cultural appropriation. Never understanding that to appropriate is appreciate their culture. Look at it this way. How many peoples mothers make spaghetti. Would you say your mother is appropriating Italian culture? Or the fact that the Italians even eat pasta in the first place? Would you accuse them of appropriating Chinese culture? This has been happening for decades across the globe. Each culture takes a bit from other cultures. Why is it now a bad thing?
@Munkee Right now the people who are saying “this is ours” are the ones chanting “build the wall.” The melting pot has never existed for Mexicans, Asians, Africans an anyone else with skin darker than the Italians. Hell, not even the African-Americans have been completely welcomed into mainstream society and they helped build this country. They were just allowed to use the same drinking fountains a little over 50 years ago and people are still fighting to have them look at statues of Confederate leaders.
the melting pot metaphor has always been less accurate, but more appealing, than the salad metaphor.
I’m just assuming they weren’t literally peeking into peoples houses and “stealing” their recipes and techniques
They should’ve just asked to buy the recipe if they were gonna use it for commercial purposes. The way they went about recreating it seems shady.
In general, I have no problems with “food appropriation”. Expanding ones horizon when it comes to food is what drives inspiration and innovation. An exchange of ideas benefits all. In this case it seems there was no exchange, though, which is why I think people were angry.
I agree. A money exchange would have killed all this uproar.
but then don’t we just get into a whole new discussion about “how much?” if Kooks became the next taco bell, but they bought recipes for 500 pesos wouldn’t we sorta still be having the same conversation? and then 40 years later michael keaton’s head in a jar would play both women.
If these girls have done anything wrong at all, it’s due to being unethical in a business sense. Cultural appropriation, the way it’s defined by elements of the left, is not actually a thing. No matter what culture you are, you cannot have an expectation that people won’t imitate the cool and good parts of your culture. You don’t have to like it, but you cannot turn it onto some social crime. Because cultural borrowing/stealing/appropriation whatever the hell you want to call it has been a thing throughout the entire history of mankind, and has been one of the chief tools for the betterment of mankind.
If these girls stole a recipe, that’s a dick move, and they deserve shame and maybe a lawsuit. But if they just encountered a new kind of food and spent time and energy trying to recreate it? Well, that’s just progress.
Is there really any kind of law that they maybe broke? Did these Hispanic ladies have some kind of trade secret legal protection?
Even if they didn’t break a law, stealing a recipe would still be unethical.
and that’s fair to say they were unethical in their methods, but don’t go talking about lawsuits unless you know which law they broke
I said “maybe a lawsuit”. Emphasis on the maybe.
@Fartakiss food and recipes can’t be patented or trademarked here in America, so trade secret would be the only thing available (ie the Coca-Cola recipe). But in order to claim trade secret, they would have to take methods to conceal the process so that the only way these two white chicks would be able to learn it would be through “immoral” means. Staring in a window is not immoral.
Wow.
Mindless, senseless, fascist prattle. Pizza Hut and Taco Bell — be forewarned! Using ideology to enforce personal, literal taste.
I wouldn’t worry about the Pizza Hut/Taco Bell thing until we get the 3 sea shells setup.
shout out to das racist!
honestly, its not that hard to make a tortilla. i’m white as fuck and i can make them. i’ve never peeped in any of my neighbors to “steal” their recipe. these ladies must be some terrible cooks. all i would have had to do was eat the damn things and i would have been able to go home and make them.
I call BS. Show me. I think all sorts of things about this story, but I disagree that it’s easy to make an awesome flour tortilla.
If a person of color from some place that isn’t France goes off to study French cooking in France, and returns to open a French restaurant, are the residents of Portland going to rise up as one and swat down their ambition?
In this matter I do think that these two were appropriating Mexican cuisine, not giving two shits about the culture, just to make a buck. That’s the problem people have with cultural appropriation. It’s appropriating but not appreciating, and people are tired of it. For instance, Kylie Jenner can puff up her thin lips, and everyone loose their minds and can’t help but admirer her. MAC puts a black woman with her naturally full lips on Instagram, and damn near every comment was, “Why is that ugly monkey on my screen?” That’s the problem people have with cultural appropriation.
Why don’t we just build a wall? Or we could try segregating communities and venues by race. How about a travel ban? I think hard solutions like those are the only way we can prevent the horrible mixing of cultures.
Yeah, I kinda thought the mixing of cultures was a good thing? And I guess I have to now check the cultural heritage of every restaurant employee I meet. There better not be any Chinese people in that Thai kitchen dammit! I want to see their complete lineage before I eat the pad Thai. I guess the better alternative here is that only people who go to this part of the country should get the option to eat this food?
The food was good. The women decided to make it. People enjoyed it and learned how good is made in other regions. Should be the end of the story.
There better not be any Chinese people in that Thai kitchen dammit!
A lot of places in Thailand are staffed by people from Burma, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and yes, China…
You have absolutely got to be f@#$ing kidding me. Please tell me you are. Please tell me people aren’t this megahypersensitive and stupid now. I’m begging you. Is this just more white hatred and self-hatred? Guilt? Whatever?
For God’s _sake_. Find something real to be upset about.
Everybody borrows or steals from everybody, culturally. It’s a tragic irony of modern statist liberalism and electoral-politics triangulation that the people who purport to be in favor of “unity” in fact are in favor of separatism and race/ethnicity/whatever as the absolute ground of existence and the rationale for that separatism.
What _actually_ happens economically in a case like this is that people find out they absolutely love that particular dish or style, then they recognize it somewhere else and love it there too. People buy more of it, not less.
Get a grip already. God.
I think there’s a bigger topic here about the sometimes subtle (but not in this case) difference between tribute and theft. And another topic about the stupid, stupid, stupid quest for ‘authenticity’.
If you’re eating food in America, it is American food. And does that make it inauthentic? No. It is authentically American-Chinese. And you’re not going to get American-Chinese food in Beijing. You’d get Chinese-American-Chinese food (and so on and so forth). So the quest for authentic…art has always seemed silly. Hate it cause its badly done, hate it because its unethical, but hating something for lacking authenticity is some straight hipster nonsense. I mean, complaining about the authenticity of fucking FLOUR tortillas and burritos is especially ridiculous.
And I think in a fair world the difference between tribute and theft wold be far less. But as long as Mexico is economically exploited by the United States, you can’t just…steal their intellectual property. Ideally I would like to give a solid middle-finger to the idea of IP law, but alas, we live in the world where that is not the case so yeah, intellectual thievery is fucked up.
I also think that if these two women had presented themselves in a…non-creepy way this wouldn’t have been an issue. Speak with respect, talk about how the food is a tribute, try to help out the community you got the idea from.
And I think Delenda’s point speaks to a larger problem apart from the quality of the food itself. Shady business shit is white people white people-ing. It doesn’t matter if they’re selling records, rice or Roth IRAs. Exploitation all-too-often seems the name of the game.
Well put @Phrederic
If only these women hadn’t been so SMUG!! So PRIVILEGED! So WHITE! They made people mad. They got what they deserved. Next …
Vince’s last line is generally how I think one should try to live life.
It’s how every PSA should end, IMO
Agreed.
“…more white people white people-ing”
As a member of said amorphous faceless cloud of whiteness, I white-people every day and I can’t stop. Sometimes I go to the meetings when the billion other white people all get together and decide how to white-people exactly the same. Sometimes this turns into electricity and malaria cures and quantum mechanics, other times taco appropriation. Crazy!
I’m not sure I can get behind the idea of food appropriation, especially not in this case.
First of all, the article just seems poorly written and people are reading too much into it. These women went on vacation, ate something they really liked and talked to the locals to learn how to make it. I really don’t think they are evil hags who were rubbing their hands together and looked through the windows with dollar signs in their eyes.
Secondly, what is food appropriation? In the end food is something we put in our bodies to not die. They have certain food in certain countries, because they have certain ingredients available. Part of the cultural exchange and globalization is that other countries get these ingredients too and we learn to cook in different ways. Of course there is such a thing as culinary heritage, but I think that is one of the things we as peoples can share with each other. Making and eating food together is such a social glue, that limiting people in what they can cook, can only hurt us as a society. I think people need to stop feeling offended by every little thing and just relax. Just enjoy the damn taco and appreciate the culture that made them possible.
Of course cultural appropriation is a whole other thing, but I just don’t think food is really a part of that. There’s nothing wrong with finding inspiration in other people’s cultures and celebrating said cultures, but the line is drawn when using people’s own culture to put them down (like the use of native American imagery in American football teams, what is up with that?).
@ClaudiaPiraat well put!
You guys care about tortillas too much.
“What Chef Bayless has done is opened up a style and cuisine to a new audience. Hypothetically, people are going to eat at Bayless’ resto. For many, that’s going to be their introduction to a Mexican cuisine that isn’t working class based. That will open a new world to that diner and they will invariably seek out other and more authentic experiences…”
In my experience, this doesn’t happen. The average run-of-the-mill white Murican likes what they like and want to get it from someone like them, quality and authenticity be damned. That’s how a white guy from Oklahoma became the king of Mexican cuisine in the United States. That’s how Kid Rock became a hip hop star.
When I was in the dorm at FSU (Gilchrist Hall muthafuckas), a guy across the hall loved The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica. It’s all he played. Dude could tell you everything about Metallica and their influences, all of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal bands. Dude could tell you everything about the Chili Peppers, nothing about their influences. He loved Diamond Head, could not give less of a fuck about Stevie Wonder. I don’t mean he didn’t like Stevie’s music; I mean he wouldn’t give it a listen. That’s America.
Of course Rick Bayless makes the best Mexican food. Why wouldn’t he? He’s just a hardworking guy doing what he loves. No further investigation is needed. Miley Cyrus is so original with her twerking. Ronda Rousey is the most dominant female athlete we’ve ever seen. I know Emma Stone looks like she could be on Irish money, but that doesn’t mean she can’t play an Asian. It’s so great to have a real Christian back in the White House.
The quality of this convo is literally 10,000X the quality it’s been everywhere else — so I applaud everyone for having it! Thanks for your insight and thoughts. My ultimate thought on things like this is: We don’t need all the answers, but by wrestling over the issues, we’ll be smarter, kinder, less-assholish. Those are good things!
I’m roughly 3/4ths Scandanavian. My desire to eat tortillas and learn how to cook them isn’t so much about cultural appropriation as avoidance of rotting fish as a cuisine.
I was engaged by this article far more than I thought I would be. “Cultural appropriation in food? WTF?!?!” Knowing the work of the authors, though, led me to actually read the article. And, perhaps, my initial reaction says more about me and my being 3/4’s Swedish 1/4 German (i.e whiter than white) than it does about the article or the issue.
To the defense of the actual catalyst of the issue, I don’t really believe these girls were hiding in the shadows with a spiral notepad stealing the recipe. I don’t see how you really could. “Hey, what’s that lady doing there? What the hell! Get out of my kitchen!”
However, it clearly was a stupid comment to brag about it. But had they started a Kook’s Apple Pie cart and made a similar comment about hiding in the kitchen of a bunch of gingham apron wearing elderly women – stealing their precious ratios of nutmeg and cinnamon -everyone would immediately know they were kidding. Perhaps they should have recognized the differences though and had a better PR person. Bragging and bad branding got these ladies in trouble – to accuse them of stealing is hyperbole. .
I agree with this. It was a dumb anecdote. Also, all the restaurants in Puerto Nuevo put the tortilla ladies in front of wide glass windows to show passers-by that they make fresh tortillas, so it’s not like these women were lurkers.
The overlooked part of this story is that these women were selling their burritos 1,100 miles away from the abuelas they stole the recipe from. Unless those abuelas were planning on expanding their business to Portland, these women weren’t doing them any harm. That’s the crucial component to cultural appropriation – it’s harmful to the source culture (even if it’s just making them seem dumb in the public eye, like Chief Wahoo). Even if these women are guilty of stealing a secret recipe and using it to make themselves rich, the people of Portland weren’t going to fly down to Puerto Nuevo on their lunch break and put money in the abuelas’ pockets, so it’s a victimless crime and falls more into the “appreciation” side – especially since the Kooks women are presenting the burritos as a wonderful thing, not “hey everyone, get a load of this stupid food that Mexicans actually eat, what losers!” and putting a big dumb Wahoo-esque cartoon abuela logo on their food truck.
short term it’s not hurtful, but long-term it can be. i’ve been living in S korea on and off for 5-6 years and the mexican food here is mostly horrendous. and it stays horrendous because thats what koreans associate with mexican food. they want on the border and taco bell and tortilla chips with canned marinara (i wish that was a joke), not abuelita’s taqueria y mariscos or whatever…
oops, posted too early.
anyway, there have been a handful of places here that serve legit good mexican food (minus non pickled jalapenos because god doesn’t want me to be happy) run by actual mexicans or people of mexican heritage, but they close down more often than the places doing old el paso taco shells with kimchi and ricotta inside (this time i am joking, but i wouldn’t be surprised).
@DEVO “they want on the border and taco bell and tortilla chips with canned marinara…” So what? Why do you care if that’s what they want. SPAM is huge in Hawaii. How does inauthentic “Mexican” food served in South Korea negatively impact Mexico or Mexican culture?
Again, short term, sure, but misrepresentation over a long period of time can cause real issues.
I wonder how many of the crusaders actually understand what the circumstances were. These two didn’t steal a recipe. They spoke to several different people in Mexico who volunteered the BASIC ingredients. I’ll say that again: SEVERAL sources, BASIC ingredients. Then they observed several different people applying techniques to handle tortillas. They used what hey were able to piece together and what they had observed to experiment back home until they arrived at a product that they were satisfied with. This was trial and error, not, “Hey sweet Mexican grandma, give me your family recipe for tortilla!” There is no injured party here. Them opening a burrito cart in Portland in no way impacts the livelihood of the people they spoke to in Mexico. It in no way prevents any other person of colour from opening a burrito cart in Portland. They did not force a single person to pay for one of their burritos. The last I checked, Portland (at least for now) operates under the same free market as the rest of the US. They broke no laws, and harmed no one. If people don’t like the product, they won’t buy it. Jesus, everything doesn’t have to be difficult.
There’s merits to this — but we also believe the discussion is worthwhile. Do I think the business should have closed? No, I personally don’t. But the owners chose to close it. Making burritos probably didn’t seem fun anymore. Do I think the women in Puerto Nuevo were bothered? No, I doubt that too. But in America, where these problems are discussed and need to be discussed — look at Zach’s point about the Cleveland Indians — I think it was worth the words we gave to it.
They CHOSE to close the business? They were facing a shitstorm of unwarranted venom. If people had a problem with what they were doing, they should have gone to Kooks and discussed it rationally as we are doing here.
@Stevem I agree: They could have turned the situation! They could have hosted a roundtable! They could have made something positive out of it.
@Zach – I’m pretty sure even the Louis Sockalexis story is BS
[mlb.nbcsports.com]
Tl;dr – even though Sockalexis played for the team, he probably wasn’t the reason they chose that name. It was just a bit of revisionist history.
Yeah, there’s a lot of back and forth on that story. It’s really hard to know the facts this far out.
Either way, the mythos is that the team’s nickname was derived from the time he played there. And that set in motion the situtaion we find outselves in now.
Let me just preface my dumb comments by saying I’m an Italian-Irish chef, born and raised in Canada(I went to high school with that girl you met at summer camp).
This feels completely overblown. Maybe I read the story wrong, but they didn’t head down there with the intent of stealing someone’s life blood. They were there, and were gobsmacked by how good the tortillas were. They asked, but were given am ingredient list and largely rebuked. They watched through the windows, as Steve said above, everyone is welcome to do. They told the story badly.
If they sat at a ramen counter for months and watched, would they be stealing? Because you can’t make something good, on your own without practice. This goes for ramen, bread, tortillas, and a whole litany of artisanal products.
If someone tells you that there’s potato, flour, salt, and egg in gnocchi, and then you watch them a handful of times, I assure you that your first and second, and beyond, batches of gnocchi are gonna suck. You don’t have the ratios, the measurements, or know the texture you’re looking for. You’re not stealing the recipe, you’re taking the concept and working on it until it works and people like it.
I’d happily let someone watch me make charcuterie through a window. It wouldn’t make them a master at curing meat though. Not without lots of trial and error and making shitty bresaolas.
And, where do we draw the line? The famous tacos al pastor exist because Lebanese immigrants brought shawarma to Mexico with them. Do we have to burn the al pastor stands down now?
Lastly, who hasn’t eaten something somewhere and tried to cook it at home via a combo of Google, YouTube, cookbooks, and the Food Network?
Anyways, as Vince said, be nice to people and eat spaghetti tacos.
I thought of al pastor and should have mentioned that one — it’s a good thought!
@gally I agree that the story and the reaction are overblown and that the ladies in question didn’t do anything nefarious. If they had told their story a little differently, it probably would not have been a big deal. However…
That doesn’t mean you can entirely dismiss the reactions of people who are offended by it (not talking about YOU specifically, just, you know… people). Privilege and appropriation are real things that a lot of people really want to ignore. Even though this isn’t an egregious case, it had enough stink on it to result in a backlash that we should try to understand, even if we don’t think their public dragging was necessarily warranted.
I appreciate that Steve et al. are encouraging a legit conversation about this to try to get at what is really behind the issue. People normally rush to their respective bunkers and start lobbing grenades, which doesn’t do anybody any good. If you never even try to understand why people get butthurt about things, then you’re not helping anyone, least of all yourself. And that goes for BOTH sides of the argument.
@Leatmoaf over the past 36 hours of being trolled on twitter by ultra conservatives, it’s amazed me that the party line is: “WE SHOULDN’T EVEN BE TALKING ABOUT THIS!” which… as anyone who spends time in these comments knows, I’m all for conversation.
I don’t advocate the burning down of any al pastor stand, but damn – wouldn’t that smell good?
@Leatmoaf @gally @Tronner It’d be cool to see middle eastern people learn tortillas and re-appropriate al pastor. the cycle would be complete.
Also, near where these women went, there’s a taco stand that does al pastor quesadillas that are fucking beyond prime. BEYOND
anybody else impressed that they actually spoke to some locals? as a frequent backpacker that’s much rarer than you’d think…
Ha! Now that’s a new take! Interesting point — like: At least they didn’t stay insular with the surfers at Las Rocas. (If these women weren’t staying at Las Rocas, I’ll eat my fucking hat. Also, I stay at Las Rocas too. It’s dope.)
I don’t post very often, but a thoughtful discussion that brings out the best of everyone is a great occasion to do so. My thoughts:
– This seems to be a bigger deal than it should be. I really don’t think a burrito truck opening, closing, or being boycotted is national news.
– A lot of people seem to be missing the problem of appropriation. If you want to eat something because it tastes good, go ahead! Appreciation is awesome and leads to cool things like tacos al pastor. Leveraging your economic privileges to gain success with other people’s cuisine isn’t ok, especially when those same people cannot achieve the same level of success.
– These two women misstepped in the things they said and they way they presented what they did. I’ve never been to Porto Nuevo; I don’t know what it’s like. What they described sounded like a simpler version of industrial espionage which is not cool, and the cause of most of the uproar. The article’s use of words like “uncovered” certainly didn’t help that impression. I doubt that was the reality but it’s their responsibility not to sound ignorant in interviews and accurately reflect their process.
– I also have a problem with the fact that there seems to be this underlying belief that two random white women can go spend a week in a place, talk to some people that they can barely understand, and then be able to make an equivalent product to the people who have been making it their whole lives. It’s like the food version of the dude who is convinced he could do any job in the world just by googling how to do it because he’s just that smart. I’m sure there are actual tortilla women in Portland. Why not hire them?
– If you want a restaurant to be successful, in a lot of places you have to appeal to white people. White people often have white people palates. To make a certain cuisine appeal to white people, you might need to filter it through a white chef. This is another disadvantage for any non-white person starting a restaurant; it’s hard to please everyone and you need money. Could white people be more adventurous? Yeah, probably.
Wow. This is a good/deep/impactful comment. Really, really well put @Jesus Shuttlesworth.
“Leveraging your economic privileges to gain success with other people’s cuisine isn’t ok, especially when those same people cannot achieve the same level of success.” Burritos, as they were sold by these two women are not “other people’s cuisine”. Burritos aren’t widely eaten in Mexico, and when they are, they bear little resemblance to the burritos we’re accustomed to here (i.e.: giant, stuffed with meat and cheese and tomatoes and lettuce, etc.), but let’s set that aside. Are you suggesting there are no people of Mexican heritage in Portland that have achieved economic success by selling “their” food? Or are you suggesting it is the women’s responsibility to ensure that people in the food industry in Puerto Nuevo achieve the same degree of economic reward that they would in North America?
“I also have a problem with the fact that there seems to be this underlying belief that two random white women can go spend a week in a place…” Well, that sounds a bit racist to me actually. You can’t believe that white people can be talented cooks? There business was apparently quite successful. Apparently paying customers believed that they could produce a great tasting product.
“I’m sure there are actual tortilla women in Portland. Why not hire them?” Who knows, maybe if there business had been allowed to thrive and expand, they might have been able to provide all kinds of employment. SInce it was a small, two person operation that was shut down, I guess we’ll never know.
“White people often have white people palates.” How dare they.
Mr. Shuttleworth, you make a lot of good points, but I am not sure that I even know what “white people food” is. I am white . I love all variations of Asian food, Latin food and yes, I love a good steak and potato dinner. As to your point about whether two white ladies can learn how to make good tortillas in a week, that is for their customers to decide. I would be the first to tell you that if I walked into a Chinese restaurant and saw the chef was white, I would question the authenticity of the food. I would never question whether the chef had the RIGHT to try to make money from cooking Chinese food. I would try it and if I liked it, I would return. If I didn’t like it, I would not return. If people like what these two ladies are cooking, okay! If they don’t, then the food truck dies a natural death. Shutting them down due to “cultural appropriation”, not okay. It’s all about the food, man!
This isn’t the dumbest article Uproxx has ever published, but it’s definitely top 5
Tacos and silhouette targets=cultural appropriation and racism. You guys seriously publish this shit and put your head on your pillows at night thinking “job well done!”?
@Staubachlvr read the article. Relax. Join a discussion and build a more progressive world. Jesus.
I’m all for progress. This isn’t progress. This is inventing strife and racism where it doesn’t exist solely for the purpose of bitching. It’s a goddamn tortilla. I’m not the one who needs to chill and relax, you do
Who’s inventing the strife? We’re commenting on a thing that happened in Portland, where some people have created a blacklist of “appropriative” restaurants. I was disagreeing with it.
@Staubachlvr, I for one am very glad this article was written. I was furious when I heard about this and this article has made me feel a lot better. If you want see an article that creates strife and racism, read the Portland Mercury article about this incident. They actually celebrate the closing of this business and wonder who else they can close down. The authors of this article thoughfully addressed the issue and sparked discussion. The people that wrote the mercury article preach love, acceptance, and embracing other races, cultures, religious beliefs and sexual orientations and then they turn around and do something like this. If you want to swing moderates like myself toward the left, this is the wrong way to go about it. This is about far more than a goddamn tortilla. Well done, Steve, Vince, Delenda and Zach.
Issues of appropriation aside, if you steal some little old lady’s recipe through subterfuge and reproduce it without her knowledge or consent and make a bunch of money off of it and give exactly none of it to the person whose cherished family recipe you ripped off…you’re an asshole. You are. It’s not illegal to be an asshole, no one is going to forcibly stop you from profiting by being one… but you are one. You are a stinky shit-filled asshole. Just own up to that part, at least.
If that’s what they did, then yeah. But it sounds like they didn’t steal so much as just watched some ladies work, and didn’t “reproduce” so much as just tried to reverse engineer what they were doing and bring their version to a non-competing market. Food isn’t intellectual property, it’s like 95% elbow grease and execution.
That cherished family recipe that has been made from the same 4 ingredients by millions of people for the past 10,000 years….
They didn’t steal anything. They picked up techniques that you could also easily find online or in any number of cookbooks and complied that knowledge into their own product. They just happened to be traveling and did their research in person and people didn’t have anything to bitch about the day they told their story.
When you are peaking into people’s windows to spy on them, specifically because they DON’T want to share something with you, isn’t there some implicit understanding that what you are doing is wrong? I mean, maybe you spy on people without their consent on a regular basis, but I don’t, and I don’t think that’s something that most people do without inherently realizing that there MAY be something immoral or unethical about the way they are gathering their information.
Nah. As many have pointed out, these kitchens are open air and some have windows specifically showcasing their craft. In this case, tortillas being made…
Lots of places that do artisanal work like butchers, pasta makers, delicatessens, etc do this too. It’s intentional and designed to draw people in and showcase the freshness and quality of their product.
People are taking a few casual quotes WAY too literally and making a ton of assumptions as well. The story will soon include them planting listening devices and fibre-optic surveillance cameras. This has become an overblown drama of exaggerated significance. OH MY GOD! They learned how to make tortillas! The MONSTERS!
Like I said somewhere above, if i took their story about “peeking in windows” at face value, then yeah, it’s a little like corporate espionage. It sounds to me more like their dumb idea of a cute story though. And if we’re talking tortillas, there isn’t much mystery. There’s like three ingredients and the only “secret” is to do it a million times.
Apparently, someone WILL stop you from profiting, even before they prove that you are an asshole.
I guess every chef that has gone to a foreign country to absorb the food culture and learn tricks and tips from masters of that culinary style to improve their craft should just keep their mouth shut from now on. Just play it safe. Last thing you need is for some woke imbeciles to accuse you of raping the culture.
Luckily, the people bitching will move on to their next meaningless crusade by this afternoon.
Yep. And god forbid if a Chinese dude wants to open a BBQ restaurant or a Hispanic dude wants to run a hamburger joint. No one would ever complain about that, nor should they.
This whole argument is preposterous. Two people learned a technique from several other people, and then applied that technique for profit. There was no loss incurred by the originators as a result of this. Someone explain to me where culture appears in this story. On the other hand, there is clear parasitic behavior occurring – by the journalists who profit from damaging Kooks’ reputation.
I think Steve hits the nail on the head with the takers vs exchangers thing. I feel like if the people running the restaurant are trying to honor and do right by the food they are serving in order to give it to an area that doesn’t serve that particular cuisine then it shouldn’t be called appropriation. In getting the food and story out there, it may inspire people to visit the place that the food originated from and get the real thing.
You’ve made a new post start percolating in my head…. Stay tuned.
I’m a Hispanic in Arizona. Let them make fucking tortillas.
This is leftie garbage. America is a melting pot with all good ideas and cultures traded, shared, spread and accepted. However these people would rather keep it as sand art; same bottle but minimal integration. Screamimg and crying about cultural appropriation while simultaneously making arguments that America is racially divided and segregated means YOU’RE contributing to the problem. Here’s a simple solution to everything: live and let live.
I’ve passed up commenting on this article because I wasn’t sure what value I can add to the discussion. I find the concept of cultural appropriation to be deeply flawed and counterproductive. Exhibit A; “..the creators of a “white-owned appropriative restaurants” list, which accuses several Oregon establishments of engaging in cultural appropriation—a tool of “a white supremacist culture. The list, a Google Docs spreadsheet, includes about 60 Portland-area restaurants, the names of their white owners, and the kind of cuisine they serve. (For example, the list informs us that Burmasphere “was founded by a white man who ate Burmese food in San Francisco.”) The spreadsheet also lists competing restaurants that are owned by people of color and urges customers to try them instead.”
If you feel there are serious problems with race in this country, you have got to understand that talking about motherfucking tortillas in the same breath as white supremacism deeply diminishes the impact and importance of racial supremacy and violence.
Luckily the writers on Filmdrunk has an uncanny ability to actually transcend bullshit thinkpieceism. I thank you for that.
I will say, when we start getting into the neighborhood of seriously parsing bindis, kimonos, tortillas, sushi, etc. we are getting dangerously close to a version of Sayre’s Law, “Academic politics is the most vicious and bitter form of politics, because the stakes are so low.”
I agree 100%
“Academic politics is the most vicious and bitter form of politics, because the stakes are so low.” — I love this line. And find myself nodding to many of your thoughts! So glad we were able to go deeper than the bullshit.
fuuuuuuuuuuuuuck anyone who has ever written or said “food appropriation” . just fucking no. This is the furthest anyone has ever had their head up their own ass. It’s fucking ridiculous, adn I will fight everyone.
I’m not reading all this. Someone just tell me if Uproxx has decided on bringing back segregation or not.
I read it, and I’m not sure.
You can have “food appropriation” in the title of a thing and not be advocating for that thing.
This whole stupid argument is why Trump won. I tried to read it, but the saccharine humility and sensitivity is putting me into a diabetic coma. Bottom line, some broads went to Mexico, ate some food, liked it, asked about it, and then went and figured out how to make it themselves and sold it. For money. People got angry that they made money. The girls said something stupid. People looking to get famous blew a gasket for “SOCIAL JUSTICE!”. Meanwhile, Chinese, Italian, French, etc, cultures just shake their heads.
Get over yourselves, and stop trying to make this a bigger deal than it is. You’re making everyone who even reads the title of this article stupieder.
“5 cups chopped Porcini mushrooms, half a cup of olive oil, 3 pounds celery.”
Who gives a shit, who gives a fuck.
Soooo, what did Portland think of Master of None?
Sorry not sorry, this is fucking ridiculous. Seriously fuck off with this clickbait bullshit.
Has anyone, ANYONE gone to Puerto Nuevo to see what the women down there thought?
Really?? This is a conversation Portland needs to have? But isn’t that the whole problem? These unemployed, basement-dweller, SJW types are sucking you into convos are becoming increasingly more lib-tard useless and Evergreen–arian, by the minute. Further, the girls should sue the Black writer who started to whole thing for defamation, torious interference, and loss of income — since she so obviously envies the color of other people’s skin.