The Rock’s New Tequila Has A Culturally Resonant Name

It’s been a long year since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced he was working on a brand new tequila. The Rock has spent the last year dropping hint after hint that he was working on a masterpiece tequila with some of the best distillers and farmers in Jalisco, Mexico (the only place tequila can come from). Finally, this morning, The Rock announced the name of his new Hacienda, distillery, and tequila.

Which is … everyone ready for it?… Teremana Tequila.

The Rock dropped the news via his Instagram feed and stated, “our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand.” He continues that the tequila will be small batch, made from Teremana’s own blue agave (The Rock partnered with 3rd generation agave farmers in Arandas, Jalisco), and matured in the highlands of Jalisco as it well should be.

The name dives deeply into the roots of The Rock’s Polynesian heritage. “Tere” refers to “terra,” the Latin word for earth. “Mana” is a Polynesian term that represents the spirit and power concentrated and emanating from all things, including us. It’s a powerful name for a tequila from a (very) powerful dude. Johnson has been folding his Polynesian heritage into his public life more and more in recent years with Hakas (Polynesian ceremonial dances) showing up in Fast and Furious films and joining protestors on Mauna Kea this year.

As for the official release date, there’s no exact date besides the hashtag in The Rock’s Instagram post that states #Q12020, or the first quarter of 2020. Get ready for some boozy cheat days.