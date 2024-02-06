Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Small Batch Bourbon is one of those whiskey releases that whiskey geeks are sure to fawn over. In fact, there are three releases each year that whiskey folks get excited about — as Heaven Hill drops three batches of their famed Elijah Craig bourbon at barrel proof spaced throughout each calendar year.

There’s a little mystery to each batch’s release, and that helps make it fun. Very quickly, each batch comes with a code so that you know what you’re getting. You’ll see a batch number, like “A124” or “B922” or “C523”, on a bottle. The letter — “A”, “B”, or “C” — denotes the release of the year with “A” being the first and “C” being the last. The next number — “1”, “5”, or “9” — tells you the month the whiskey was released during the year — “January”, “May”, or “September.” Lastly, the two-digit number at the end is the year. So, if it ends in “22”, it was released in 2022 — and so on.

Read our reviews of 2023 and 2022’s Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbons by clicking on the batch numbers: Batch A123, Batch B523, Batch C923, Batch A122, Batch B522, and Batch C922.

The uniqueness of these releases depends on what’s actually in the batch. The age ranges anywhere from 10 to 13 years old as a minimum. That means that there are potentially older barrels in the batches but not younger ones. Because of the ranges in age, the flavor profile of these releases can also vary pretty wildly. The team at Heaven Hill tends to have fun with these releases by offering something truly different with each batch. Some will be nutty and woody. Others will be cherry spice bombs. While some others will be ABV monsters with a deep numbing burn followed by florals, fruit, and tobacco.

Because of all the variation, you have whiskey aficionados clamoring to get all three releases every year to taste them side by side, and then side by side with previous years’ releases… It’s a whole thing.

Below, I’m going to break down what we know so far about the 2024 trio of releases. Luckily, A124 has already hit shelves. So I’ll be giving you my tasting notes on that one. It’s a winner, folks. The other two releases have only been whispered about so far. So I’ll just lay down what’s known.