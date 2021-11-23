There’s no wrong time of year to drink an IPA. The hoppy, fresh, slightly bitter flavor of a well-made West Coast IPA is thirst-quenching on the hottest summer day. So is a hazy, juicy New England-style IPA. But they are also tons of IPAs brewed for a cold fall day or even a frigid winter night. There is an IPA for all seasons, is what we’re getting at. Plus, an IPA is a perfect respite from the barrel-aged stouts, porters, and strong ales during the colder months. The bright fruits and hoppy-bombs become a counterpoint to the spice, ABVs, and bitterness of the darker, maltier winter sips. In an effort to find the best IPAs in all of existence, we turned to a few professionals for help. We asked some of our favorite craft beer brewers, reviewers, and experts to tell us the one IPA they’d drink forever, regardless of the time of year. Keep scrolling to see all of their picks. Maine Another One Patrick Chavanelle, research and development brewer at Allagash Brewing in Portland, Oregon ABV: 7% Average Price: $8 for a 16.9-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Maine Beer Company makes a ton of killer IPAs, but Another One is easily my favorite from them and likely from anywhere else. It’s shockingly drinkable for being seven percent ABV and packs an incredibly complex aroma of mangos, pineapple, and citrus. It somehow rides the line between a hazy and old-school IPA, so if you’re looking for either and choose this beer — you won’t be disappointed.

Alvarado Street Mai Tai PA Jensen Atwood, director of brewing operations at Pure Brewing Project in San Diego ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $17 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Mai Tai PA by Alvarado Street is my pick. It’s a new school juicy west coast IPA that is clear and not hazy and has the tropical fruit flavors of a hazy IPA all while not being so thick and yeasty. 2nd Shift Conjunctivitis Pink IPA Stephen Hale, founding brewer at Schlafly Beer in St. Louis ABV: 5% Average Price: $12 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? My pick is 2nd Shift Brewing Conjunctivitis Pink IPA. The outlandish nature of the name of this beer, approachable ABV, and color are sure to draw one in and keep one coming back for more. Finback Smooth Beats Miami IPA Manny Salvatori, lead brewer at The Bronx Brewery in Bronx, New York ABV: 6.2% Average Price: $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? The one IPA that I will continue to enjoy until Finback stops making it is the Smooth Beats Miami IPA. This IPA is brewed with coconut and dry-hopped with Equinox and El Dorado hops, making this a juicy, intriguing tropical beer for all seasons. I enjoy this beer a lot due to its out-of-the-box combination of coconut and hops. They truly made a beer that hits all my flavor profiles.

Ska Modus Hoperandi Chris McManus, head brewer at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado ABV: 6.8% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Modus Hoperandi from Ska Brewing is an easy go-to. Bright citrus flavor and aroma from the hops are this IPA’s signature characteristics. It’s a very memorable beer that I go back to again and again. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Adam Lawrence, head brewer at Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, Colorado ABV: 6.7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing is a great (almost) session beer. It has loads of fruity hop aroma, but it isn’t full of hop particulate and yeast. This beer finishes clean and has a nice balance of bitterness, aroma, and body. Bridgeport IPA Mark Youngquist, founder of Dolores River Brewery in Dolores, Colorado ABV: 5.5% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack Why This Beer? One of the early examples of a style that is now ubiquitous across the U.S. and most of Europe, Bridgeport’s medium-bodied, caramel, and toasted honey suddenly explodes with a floral citrus panoply of all the C hops available at the time (Cascade, Centennial, Chinook), underpinned by a more earthy Ahtanum hops and finished with a snap of carbonation.

Bottle conditioned and near perfect, it’s a damn shame I can’t have one right now. Toppling Goliath King Sue Jamie Lee Gonzalez, brewer at Living The Dream Brewing Co. in Littleton, Colorado ABV: 7.8% Average Price: $20 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? King Sue is the most consistent IPA (of any variety) I’ve purchased. Everything about this beer is perfect from the complexity of flavors to the 16-ounce portion that’s just small enough you don’t want to share. I really enjoy the fresh tropical flavors and smooth hazy texture. It’s a lot of beer packed into a cute dino pint.