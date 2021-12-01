IPAs never go out of style. The beer is massively popular in the U.S. craft beer scene, particularly because they’re easy to make and can be adjusted to fit pretty much any season, style, or vibe. Meaning there’s plenty of good IPAs for the winter months. We asked brewers, beer experts, and craft beer insiders to name the IPAs that they still drink all winter long. Keep scrolling to see their picks and maybe give a few of these a shot if they sound good to you. Maine Wolfe’s Neck Alex Flores, head brewer at Urban South Brewery in New Orleans ABV: 6.5% Average Price: $8 for a 16.9-ounce bottle Why This Beer? Wolfe’s Neck from Maine Beer Company is such a great IPA year-round, but especially in the winter. Its malt profile has a lot of depth for the colder months while the hopping has distinct papaya with coconut and stone fruit tones. Fat Head’s Head Hunter Sam Petrey, expert beer guide for City Brew Tours in Cleveland ABV: 7.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? When the brief fall we have turns to winter, I want a clean and classic IPA that is going to have some oomph to it. Head Hunter is the perfect example of a west coast IPA. It comes in at 7.5 percent ABV, pours a beautiful clear orange, and the malts are balanced with the pungent aromas and flavors of pine, grapefruit, and pineapple that you get from the aggressive amount of hops used.

When it’s cold outside this beer is always in my fridge, it’s refreshing and warms you up at the same time. Eddyline Crank Yanker Walter Potter, expert beer guide for Unboxed Experiences ABV: 7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Eddyline’s Crank Yanker IPA is in its own category. It’s amazing. This medium-bodied, citrusy, wonderful IPA is a beer that could be drunk anytime and anywhere. With hops like Citra and Mosaic, this beer has a wonderful citrusy and pine-like aroma that will make you come back for more. Its malty character nicely balances the citrusy hops.

Burgeon Treevona Jensen Atwood, director of brewing operations at Pure Brewing Project in San Diego ABV: 7.2% Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? I will always drink a nice hoppy and bitter West Coast IPA during the winter. In San Diego, it can still be sunny and warm all winter long and a nice refreshing piney West Coast IPA will always be a staple. Masthead Midwest Red IPA Sean Brooks, brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado ABV: 6.3% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I tried Masthead’s Midwest Red IPA recently and it’s fantastic. The “red IPA” style barely exists anymore and it’s an ideal example of it with some toasty, caramel malt backbone underneath classic piney, resinous hops. It makes for a nice cold weather sipper. Third Wheel Gotta Have It Stephen Hale, founding brewer at Schlafly Beer in St. Louis ABV: 6.8% Average Price: $14 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans Why This Beer? Third Wheel Brewing Gotta Have It IPA is loaded with a big floral and citrusy character. This beer keeps you coming back for more. Who says you can’t enjoy a hoppy, citrus-filled IPA in the middle of winter?

Sixpoint Resin Manny Salvatori, lead brewer at The Bronx Brewery in Bronx, New York ABV: 9.1% Average Price: $14 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I’m able to drink this beer year-round but I find it particularly well-suited for winter. It’s a well-balanced DIPA that’s not a hop bomb with just enough maltiness to counter the bitterness without being sweet or masking the notes of pine. It’s both creamy and crisp and hits like a smooth train ride. Bell’s Two-Hearted Brad Bergman, director of brewing at Sycamore Brewing in Charlotte, North Carolina ABV: 7% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I lived and brewed for several years in Michigan and fresh Two Hearted was always available. It was a go-to at the convenience store. For me, this beer is not always super consistent, but when fresh it’s always delightful, and it reminds me of my time in wintry Northern Michigan. It’s piney, citrusy, a touch of tropical fruit, all over a firm malty backbone.

Sierra Nevada Celebration Shaun O’Sullivan, co-founder and brewmaster at 21st Amendment Brewery in San Francisco ABV: 6.8% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack Why This Beer? Sierra Nevada’s Celebration Ale is a fresh hop IPA brewed with hops that were harvested this past season. Celebration Ale has a deep rouge color, syrup malt aroma, pie crust sweet flavor, present bitterness, and a hop aroma of bright citrus and sappy pine. This hop character is achieved by the addition of fresh whole hops that were recently picked from the field, dried, and baled a matter of weeks before. This beer along with the classic label with its snowy cabin scene pulls you into the holidays, holding you there like a crocheted blanket, safe and warm. Beachwood Citraholic Isaiah Mangold, innovation supervisor at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in Chico, California ABV: 7.1% Average Price: $13 for a six-pack Why This Beer? I could drink this IPA regardless of the time of year. This West Coast IPA is packed with hops and has a paired down malt bill that really lets the hops shine. There’s a big nose of fresh tropical citrus with complex flavors of melon and berry. Ratio Beerworks Antidote Chris McManus, head brewer at Phantom Canyon Brewing Company in Colorado Springs, Colorado ABV: 7% Average Price: Limited Availability Why This Beer? IPA and all beer styles can be enjoyed throughout the year. They can be paired to specific meals, celebrations, etc. That being said, a stronger ABV in an IPA during winter may help keep you warmer and so I would choose Antidote IPA from Ratio Beerworks. Plus, it’s available year-round.