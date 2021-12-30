Champagne runs New Year’s Eve — no question about it. As the clock closes in on midnight, it almost feels like bad luck not to have a flute of the fizzy stuff in hand. Just as the first verse of “Auld Lang Syne” begins (the only verse most of us know), we make out with the friendliest stranger nearby and take a gulp or two of that effervescent, bubbly drink.
But as many a craft beer lover has asked across the decades: “Can’t we just drink beer instead?”
No, we’re not talking about hoisting a light beer as the ball drops. We’re talking highly nuanced, flavorful beers on par with that bottle of sparkling wine you overpaid for. Saisons, golden ales, Kolsch beers, and even strong ales fit the bill nicely. To find the best options, we needed a little professional help. We asked a few notable brewers, beer professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us the beers they’ll be drinking this New Year’s Eve to take the place of champers. Keep reading to see all of their picks.
Sante Adairius Saison Bernice
John “Magic” Montes De Oca, co-head brewer at TALEA Beer Co. In New York City
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $30 for a 750ml bottle
Why This Beer?
Even if I wasn’t drinking Champagne, I’d still want something dry, refreshing, lightly tart, and flavorful. Sante Adairius Saison Bernice hits all those marks and more. It tastes like a blend of Sweet Tarts and ripe stone fruit. It’s also very approachable and drinkable — meaning everyone at your party will like it. I bet most people will like it even more than Champagne.
Russian River Damnation
Chris Hotz, research and development brewer at Ballast Point Brewing in San Diego
ABV: 7.5%
Average Price: $12.99 for a 375ml bottle
Why This Beer?
I’ll be drinking a bottle of Damnation, from Russian River Brewing, when the bell strikes midnight. A strong golden ale brewed to 7.5% ABV, this beer drinks with a fruity, clove, floral bouquet of aroma and flavors. The real Champagne of beer.
Duvel Belgian Blonde
Todd Bellmyer, head brewer at Wynkoop Brewing Company in Denver
ABV: 8.5%
Average Price: $16 for a four-pack
Why This Beer:
Half the fun of Champagne is bubbles, so my mind immediately goes to Duvel. The most popular Belgian strong golden ale, and likely the best, Duvel is bright and clear but full of flavor. It smells like fruit and spicy cloves, and the flavor profile is very unique with things like grapefruit, banana, and even a little black pepper. It’s also highly carbonated, giving off a lot of bubbles and head retention and making it perhaps the most effervescent beer you can get.
Side Project Oude Fermier
Austin LaBrune, packaging technician at WeldWerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colorado
ABV: 7%
Average Price: $25 for a 375ml bottle
Why This Beer?
For me, it’s always been a Missouri farm-cultured saison called Oude Fermier from Side Project Brewing. It has the perfect amount of funk and complexity to save for any special occasion. It’s also sweet and dry like champagne. To top it off, it is finished in wine barrels to round it out with exceptional oak character.
Oude Fermier is undoubtedly one of my favorite beers, so why not pop one on New Year’s Eve?
Reissdorf Kolsch
Joe Connolly, director of Springdale Beer Co. in Framingham, Massachusetts
ABV: 4.8%
Average Price: $11.99 for a four-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Beer?
Give me a classic kolsch like Reissdorf for this evening. The reason? It’s immensely drinkable, with a lovely cake-like, yeasty character that mingles well with the odd glass of bubbly wine.
Chimay Grande Reserve
Kevin Smolar, lab manager at Sun King Brewery in Indianapolis
ABV: 9%
Average Price: $15.99 for a 750ml bottle
Why This Beer?
I have a tradition where I pop open a 750 ml bottle of Chimay Grande Reserve (Blue) on New Year’s Eve. The cork and caged bottle make it feel like champagne and the beer itself is perfect for ringing in the New Year. The deep, dark, fruit flavors of plum, the sweet toffee-like malt character, and the extra bubbles from natural carbonation make it better than any champagne I’ve ever had.
Stillwater Extra Extra Brut IPA
Patrick Ware, co-founder and head of brewing operations at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. in Phoenix
ABV: 8%
Average Price: Limited Availability
Why This Beer?
Extra Extra (Stillwater Artisanal). Brut IPA is a love/hate style for most beer drinkers, but it truly is the Champagne of beer styles. This one from Stillwater is a great example of the style: Crazy hoppy, yet dry and drinkable. If you like champagne and hops, this is the beer to have in your hand when midnight strikes.
Stella Artois
Connor Klopcic, director of brewing operations at Perrin Brewing Company in Comstock Park, Michigan
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $8.99 for a six-pack
Why This Beer?
A New Year’s Ever go-to would be Stella Artois. It’s a lighter beer option with a nice, yeasty, Belgian flavor. Refreshing, crisp, everything you’d want in a beer replacement for Champagne.
Writer’s Pick:
Saison Dupont
ABV: 6.5%
Average Price: $19.99 for a four-pack
Why This Beer?
When I think of a beer to drink on New Year’s Eve instead of (or before) sparkling wine, my mind always heads towards Saison Dupont. The one saison you have to try if you’re new to the style, it’s funky, yeasty, fruity, and filled with citrus and spices. It’s a surprisingly complex beer that will make you forget all about that fancy bottle of Champagne chilling in the center of your New Year’s celebration table.