Champagne runs New Year’s Eve — no question about it. As the clock closes in on midnight, it almost feels like bad luck not to have a flute of the fizzy stuff in hand. Just as the first verse of “Auld Lang Syne” begins (the only verse most of us know), we make out with the friendliest stranger nearby and take a gulp or two of that effervescent, bubbly drink.

But as many a craft beer lover has asked across the decades: “Can’t we just drink beer instead?”

No, we’re not talking about hoisting a light beer as the ball drops. We’re talking highly nuanced, flavorful beers on par with that bottle of sparkling wine you overpaid for. Saisons, golden ales, Kolsch beers, and even strong ales fit the bill nicely. To find the best options, we needed a little professional help. We asked a few notable brewers, beer professionals, and craft beer experts to tell us the beers they’ll be drinking this New Year’s Eve to take the place of champers. Keep reading to see all of their picks.

Sante Adairius Saison Bernice

John “Magic” Montes De Oca, co-head brewer at TALEA Beer Co. In New York City

ABV: 6.5%

Average Price: $30 for a 750ml bottle

Why This Beer?

Even if I wasn’t drinking Champagne, I’d still want something dry, refreshing, lightly tart, and flavorful. Sante Adairius Saison Bernice hits all those marks and more. It tastes like a blend of Sweet Tarts and ripe stone fruit. It’s also very approachable and drinkable — meaning everyone at your party will like it. I bet most people will like it even more than Champagne.