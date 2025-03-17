The Whiskey: Slane Irish Whiskey is a blend that comes from a triple cask process that utilizes virgin oak, seasoned Tennessee whiskey barrels, and Oloroso sherry casks. Once the whiskey is fully matured, the liquid in those three different barrels is blended together to create this expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one opens with some faint butterscotch that’s buoyed by an oily, nutty note, Sherry, dried strawberries, and hay. It’s a pretty light aroma base but one that comes together with good balance. Palate: The palate is marked by more butterscotch, light Sherry tones, sweet malt, faint black pepper, and a touch of cacao. The mouthfeel is lean but substantial enough for each of those layers of flavor to establish themselves before it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish is where the Sherry casks have their strongest say as the notes of dried strawberries interact with cinnamon and black pepper before things trail off with one last gasp of sweet malt and dilute butterscotch. Bottom Line: Slane Irish Whiskey and its employment of multiple cask varieties open it up to a unique world of flavor you don’t get from most whiskeys in this price range. Because of that distinctive, well-executed flavor profile, this is a bottle that you should definitely target at the <$50 price point. 2. Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey ABV: 43.2%

Average Price: $40

The Whiskey: For this release, Powers touts the use of strict, tight cuts during the distillation process. While all whiskey distillation aims to cut the “hearts” out during the distilling process by using tighter cuts (and thus removing more of the “top” and “tail”), Powers then matures its distillate in American oak casks.

Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is slightly evocative of apple cider, with dried apricots, cinnamon bark, and white pepper also featured prominently. On the second pass I picked up notes of clove and white flowers as well. Palate: Once on the palate, those fruit notes of apples and apricots land on the tongue at first, while white pepper, nutmeg, and white flower flavors curtail their sweetness. At midpalate, there’s vanilla pod and youthful oak to go with its thinning texture and some green pepper notes that roil the senses to awaken. Finish: The finish is surprisingly medium-length with almond extract, sweet malt, faint citrus tones, and toasted oak notes drawing each sip to a close. Bottom Line: Powers is a straight-line, classic Irish whiskey. ‘Nuff said. This no-nonsense entry-level expression has been a gateway for many enthusiasts to enter the Irish whiskey world. Whether you’re already enamored with the category or simply curious to learn more, there aren’t many finer jumping-off points for St. Paddy’s Day sipping. 1. Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $35

The Whiskey: This small batch expression is the flagship from the Teeling brand, which utilizes Flor de Cana rum casks as a finishing vessel. While the whiskey itself has no age statement, the finishing process, we’re told, takes place over six months. Tasting Notes: Nose: Vanilla beans, coffee beans, and a lush, malty quality make up the aroma base of this impressive small-batch Irish whiskey from Teeling. In time, those cereal grain notes grow in prominence but they’re reined in by red apples, some faint molasses, and star anise. Palate: Once this liquid passes your lips, it opens with notes of creme brulee, sweet barley, and a slightly floral aspect, giving it a lightness that draws you in. As you chew the whiskey and explore it further, it reveals some dilute butterscotch, clove, nutmeg, and brown sugar. Overall it has really good balance. Finish: The finish is medium-length and benefits from its medium-bodied mouthfeel as notes of clove, brown sugar, and sweet barley sync with black pepper and a last bit of white flower before it fades. Bottom Line: Teeling is one of the most recognizable names in Irish whiskey, and it owes much of that reputation to the high bar set by its small batch offering. The rum cask finish gives this whiskey a sweet edge that initially intrigues and ultimately satisfies.

The Best Irish Whiskey From $50-$100 3. High n Wicked Singular Limited Release No.4 “Aeneas Coffey” Single Grain Irish Whiskey ABV: 50%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Initially released in 2022, this single-grain Irish whiskey is unique because it was finished in ex-Tinta Negra Madeira casks. Also, this whiskey was non-chill filtered to preserve as much flavor as possible in the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is super interesting, with cooked dates and Brazil nuts syncing up with a bit of Worcestershire sauce, Golden Delicious apples, and sweet barley. It’s all well-integrated and fun to sniff out over the course of minutes. Palate: It has a nice, semi-sticky mouthfeel, though it doesn’t come across as oily or thick. The disparate flavors from the nosing notes are all present on the palate, with the taste of dates, black pepper spice, Golden Delicious apples, and a faint nutmeg note standing out. Finish: The finish here is moderate but takes a slightly savory turn, which helps you to appreciate the sweeter notes that precede it. Bottom Line: The finishing cask imparts a ton of expressive flavors into this whiskey, making it one of the more intriguing Irish whiskey options at this price range. Ultimately, that complexity will keep you returning to the glass — looking to unlock more layers of flavor in each sip.

2. Bushmills 12-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $54 The Whiskey: Bushmills 12, made from 100% Irish malted barley, is part of the well-known brand’s core range. Alongside Jameson and Redbreast, Bushmills is perhaps the most widely known Irish whiskey brand, and that’s due to their 237-year legacy of producing high-quality liquid. For this expression, they marry ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso casks together, then finish them in ex-Marsala casks for 6-9 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with dilute honey and bright apple notes with a lovely infusion of faint nutmeg, pears, and vanilla beans, giving this whiskey a distinctly autumnal vibe from the outset. Palate: Once the liquid crosses your lips and hits your palate, those lovely aromas from the nose spring to life as full-figured flavors on your tongue. Apple chips dipped in honey come to mind at the tip of the tongue before the graininess of Cheerios curtails the sweetness and allows you to appreciate the creamy texture as it barrels toward the finish. Finish: The finish is short to medium in length and introduces a bit more baking spice, caramel, and dried apple flavors. Bottom Line: Bushmills 12 is a beautiful display of balance when using finishing casks, as each of the barrels selected contributes a little bit of oomph to the overall flavor profile. Caramel and faint coconut from the bourbon casks, rich apple notes from the Oloroso, and a slight nuttiness offer a more full-bodied texture with the Marsala casks, making this one ideal for the St. Paddy’s Day holiday. 1. Teeling Blackpitts Whiskey ABV: 46%

Average Price: $82

The Whiskey: This peated single-malt Irish whiskey is triple distilled in Dublin, then matured in Sauternes and first-fill ex-bourbon barrels. It’s a fun and funky hodgepodge that is bottled without chill filtration. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with that peated barley before the cereal notes take center stage, bringing black pepper, apple chips, clove, and dried apricots to the party. The smoky influence is immediately noticeable but maintains an airiness that allows you to appreciate all of the other aromas, which is a delight. Palate: Apple chips, dilute honey, black pepper, and peat smoke hit the palate at first when you endeavor to take a sip of this whiskey. From there, it opens up thanks to a creamy texture and a distinct delineation between each flavor note, allowing you to explore each layer at your leisure. Finish: The finish on Blackpitts is medium-length and more assertively integrates the peat smoke with cereal grains, apricots, vanilla frosting, and grilled apple cores. Bottom Line: The secret sauce that elevates this Blackpitts release is adding a subtle touch of peat smoke to Teeling’s already stellar distillate. If you want a smoky Irish whiskey answer to Islay Scotch, look no further than this excellent offering, which delicately balances those peaty notes with subtle stewed stone fruits.

The Best Irish Whiskey From $100-$200 3. Knappogue Castle Single Malt 16-Year ABV: 40%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Knappogue Castle draws its name from a castle originally built in the 15th century in County Clare, but the whiskey they’re sending to market comes from County Cork. With every single one of the brand’s expressions sporting an age statement, they’ve got their aim set on connoisseurs more than casual whiskey fans. This 16-year unseated expression spent 14 years aging in ex-bourbon casks before being finished in an Oloroso Sherry butt. Tasting Notes: Nose: This one has a lovely, fruit-driven nose that makes me think it’s finished. That’s not a knock, as it works with (what I assume are) the base liquid aromas. Palate: On the palate, it has some nuttiness and red berry sweetness, which indicates its secondary maturation in sherry casks. While the texture isn’t overly viscous, it maintains a buttery mouthfeel that allows that balance of nuttiness and red berries to develop nicely while faint baking spices and freeze-dried orange peels emerge at the periphery. Finish: The finish is fairly succinct but marked by faint Sherry notes, black pepper spice, toasted almonds, and dilute butterscotch. Bottom Line: Knappogue Castle whiskeys are always a great option for people who are looking to take the next step on their Irish whiskey journey beyond your classic Jameson and Bushmills offerings. For our money, the 16-year is the sweet spot where enthusiasts and newcomers alike will find plenty to enjoy.

2. Bushmills Single Malt 16-Year ABV: 40%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: For this 16-year-old whiskey, Bushmills ages the base spirit in a combination of Oloroso Sherry and bourbon-seasoned casks before going the extra mile of finishing it for about nine months in port wine pipes. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey and port wine come billowing out of the glass once Bushmills 16 is poured, as the aroma of black cherries, raw almonds, and vanilla pods accent the air. There are also gentle hints of menthol, pine, and tobacco leaf to enrich the experience further. Palate: Once on the palate, this whiskey lives up to the expectations set by the nosing notes as syrupy black cherry notes meld with almond meat and vanilla extract with a slightly oily texture that quickly coats your tongue with rich flavor. There are also hints of pistachio, dark chocolate chunks, and Manuka honey in the mix to keep things interesting. Finish: The finish is most prominently marked by black pepper, oak, almonds, and non-descript red berries as it slowly tapers off with a medium-length departure that you’ll want to take your time savoring. Bottom Line: While there’s a time and a place for every bottle in Bushmills’ core lineup, I find myself reaching for this 16-year expression more than any of the others. With a subtle blend of Sherry and Port influences adding robust sweetness and a nutty backbone to Bushmills’ classic flavor profile, this is a bottle that you should never hesitate to pour — whether you’re celebrating a patron saint or simply having a regular Monday.

1. Redbreast 15-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Redbreast 15 sits plop in the middle of the brand’s core range, which showcases Irish whiskey at 12, 15, and 18 years of age. Utilizing first fill and refill casks (ex-bourbon and ex-sherry, to be exact), this 15-year expression is where the whiskey really starts hitting its stride. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dried chunks of pineapple, Golden Delicious apples, and blueberries form the fruit-forward base of this whiskey, with drizzles of dilute honey, a hint of cedar, sweet malt tones, and white pepper giving it an almost elegant roundness. This is a delightfully balanced whiskey on the nose. Palate: The palate is a bit toned down in “oomph” and opts instead for finesse. The dried pineapple notes demure into more of a dried apricot flavor on the palate, while the aroma of Golden Delicious apples is also subdued into more of a stewed green apple note. The flavors of honey, sweet malt, and white pepper remain, and they’re joined by a touch of nougat and a faintly metallic note that streaks up the mid-palate. Finish: The finish is gentle and lingering. I’d even call it creamy, as it gently sizzles away with sweet malt, white pepper, and candied ginger, closing things out. Bottom Line: Redbreast 15, despite being only three years older than Redbreast 12, brings an added layer of depth that its younger sibling intimates but doesn’t quite achieve. For our money, this might be the most well-rounded, unfinished Irish whiskey you can regularly find on the shelf today. The Best Irish Whiskey Over $200 3. Bushmills 46-Year-Old “Secrets Of The River Bush” Irish Whiskey ABV: 46.3%

Average Price: $12,500

The Whiskey: This instantly historic expression is now credited as the oldest Irish single malt ever bottled. The Secrets Of The River Bush was aged entirely in two 500-liter oloroso sherry European oak butts from the Antonio Paez Lobato Cooperage in Jerez, Spain, which, in addition to its age, accounts for its incredibly dark color. Having entered into that sherry cask in 1978 at 63.4% ABV, the angels had their fair share of this whiskey, limiting it to 300 bottles globally, with only 100 bottles available in the U.S. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stout beer, orange wheels dipped in dark chocolate, and faint honeyed malt tones stand out immediately on the nose of this whiskey, which is expansive and complex. As it settles in the glass, additional notes of figs, espresso, and vanilla custard aromas begin to take shape. Palate: On the palate, a chalky dark chocolate note leads the way for toasted coconut, mulled wine, nutmeg-dusted hazelnuts, citrus, marzipan, and allspice to follow. On the second sip, nuances like tobacco leaves and black cherries help to expand the flavor profile, along with flecks of fresh black pepper. Finish: The finish is only medium length, which causes the rich layers of flavor to become quickly unwound as it recedes from the palate. It is an all-too-brief experience that will lead to you drinking this one more rapidly than you might otherwise prefer. Bottom Line: Impressive age statement aside, there’s no denying that Bushmills 46 is downright delicious whiskey. You’d be hard-pressed to do any better for a complex, slightly brooding pour than this magnificently matured marvel. 2. Midleton Very Rare Barry Crockett Legacy ABV: 46%

Average Price: $380

The Whiskey: Named after the legendary Master Distiller Barry Crockett, this premium single-pot still Irish whiskey was matured in ex-bourbon barrels. Triple-distilled and crafted from a mash of malted and unmalted barley, when it initially launched in 2011, this expression became only the second product from an Irish distillery that was named after a Master Distiller, following John Jameson’s lead. Tasting Notes: Nose: Golden raisins, vanilla, and faint citrus undertones set the stage on the nose, which is marked by an impressive depth with each aroma. Toffee, ripe apples, and gingerbread aromas also meld well with a drizzle of honey and cracked black pepper to round things out. Palate: Once this whiskey crosses your lips, the notes on the palate welcome more of the same. Accents of white pepper, cream soda, and candied ginger propping up the more prominent notes of golden raisins, vanilla ice cream, toffee, and ripe red apples. Finish: The finish is lengthy and introduces smoked honey and apricots to the palate. It also features a slight uptick in pie crust and clove notes. Bottom Line: In short, this remarkable liquid forces you to sit down and savor it but also to lean forward and listen as it reveals all its secrets. Its sweetness is front and center while displaying a restraint that allows baking spices and barrel-driven notes to shine with its sugary side in perfect harmony. This is a near-ideal celebratory pour. 1. Redbreast 27-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 54.6%

Average Price: $1,150