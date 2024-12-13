Drink Like A Pro: These Are The Best Bourbons At Every Price Point

Finish: On the finish, there’s more brown sugar, black pepper, and even a bit of mocha on each sip. The finish hangs around for a medium length, befitting its proof point, and offers a balanced climax to an overall very balanced bourbon. Bottom Line: As the sole bottled in bond expression in the Buffalo Trace portfolio outside of the E.H. Taylor lineup, this solid budget bottle exhibits the quality standard one can expect from the Buffalo Trace Distillery. For less than $20, you can find two different expressions from the Benchmark brand, but this is the one you should grab. 4. Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond ABV: 50%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond Bourbon is one of those IYKYK expressions from the Willett Distillery. It is sold exclusively in Kentucky on the bottom shelf of liquor stores. This bottled-in-bond offering is not to be confused with the 101-proof small-batch variant available nationwide. Tasting Notes: Nose: It begins with a really round butterscotch note with some intriguing menthol and tobacco leaf aromas that make you dig deeper in the glass to uncover additional layers of Brooks cherries, pecans, and vanilla extract. Palate: Old Bardstown Bottled in Bond Bourbon is dense and full-bodied on the palate despite the proof, and it opens with sticky toffee and Brooks cherries while a touch of the menthol from the nose streaks up the middle of the tongue and introduces some dark chocolate at midpalate. Finish: The moderate finish sees the blossoming of dark chocolate flavor with some fresh hazelnuts, caramel, and white pepper notes rounding things off. Bottom Line: This unassuming bottle packs a real wallop with a substantive mouthfeel and a dark, rich flavor profile that will have you double-checking your receipt to be sure you didn’t steal this bottle at roughly $20 USD. Rest assured, your receipt is right; hell, all is right with this bourbon in your glass. 3. Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Evan Williams Bottled in Bond is often named as one of if not the best bourbon under $20. Aged for at least four years, per the Bottled in Bond regulations, this 100-proof bourbon is almost as readily found around the country as Evan Williams “black label.” Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with honey, lemon zest, and a distinct peanut note on this bourbon. From there, the periphery aromas are faint — a touch of brown butter, apricots, and cumin, but otherwise nondescript. Palate: In the mouth, those initial three notes make the most substantial impression, along with a piquant texture that slightly prickles the tongue and adds a bit of pop to the citrus flavors in the liquid. One thing I love about this whiskey is how balanced its flavors are, with none of them speaking over the others. Finish: On the finish, you’ll find some black pepper spice and youthful oak that curtail the peanut and lemon zest flavors. The finish is short-to-medium, giving just enough room to make a satisfying impression on the palate before encouraging repeat sips. Bottom Line: Evan Williams’ Bottled in Bond Expression is a masterclass in delivering a high-quality, no-frills bourbon. At 100-proof, it can stand tall in cocktails, bringing an abundance of flavor to classics like an Old-Fashioned, but it has just enough depth to perform well on its own—making for a delicious, cost-friendly, everyday sipper. 2. Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Look, Jim Beam and affordable bourbon go together like America and apple pie. For this expression, they take their classic Jim Beam bourbon mash bill and make it available at a much higher 108-proof in single barrel form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, you get some of the characteristic nuttiness that Beam is known for, an enticing blend of hazelnut and peanut shell, while a bit of chocolate, oak, and mocha adds depth to the overall profile. There’s also plenty of caramel and a touch of clove rounding this one out.

Palate: With one sip, you can appreciate the classic Jim Beam profile in this bourbon. On the palate, it has that Cracker Jack box assortment of flavors from caramel corn to honey-roasted peanuts with a touch of graininess, graham cracker, and oak. The texture is a significant step up from both Jim Beam’s white and black labels, with a bit more oiliness, which makes this bourbon a pleasure to chew for a while. Finish: The finish has a surprising touch of anise with black pepper, barrel char, and gobs of more gooey caramel waiting for you. Bottom Line: Considering its proof and overall quality, it should come as no surprise that Jim Beam Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the best value bottles in American whiskey. This seriously underrated pour combines the best elements of Jim Beam’s prolific bourbon with a budget-friendly bottle that you’ll want to buy again and again. 1. Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $20 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon is not only the most classic expression in the brand’s lineup, it’s one of the most iconic bourbons in America. Wild Turkey’s signature 101-proof designation was first formulated in the 1940s by Austin, Nichols & Co. executive Thomas McCarthy and it’s been a benchmark for high-quality, budget-friendly bourbon ever since. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey encapsulates what Wild Turkey is all about. There’s a lovely dusting of baking spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and clove resting atop stone fruits like stewed red apples, bruised peaches, and a faint dose of caramel and oak. Palate: On the palate, Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon offers a familiar range of flavors, from apple chips, cinnamon bark, and oak to vanilla extract, nutmeg, and clove. The mouthfeel is intriguing, maintaining enough grip on the palate to heighten the impact of the various baking spices but enough give for the fruit-forward flavors to strut their stuff.

Finish: The finish is where black pepper flares up, along with a more forceful impression of the oak and clove notes. It’s a short-to-medium finish that pairs well with the flavor profile, giving the impression that this blend is perfectly proofed. Bottom Line: Wild Turkey 101 might conjure memories of crazy college nights for some people, but serious connoisseurs know that even with its rowdy reputation, this is one of the best-kept secrets in bourbon. With a robust, spice-heavy profile, Wild Turkey 101 is bold enough to liven up any party while offering the depth of flavor that makes it great to savor at length in quiet contemplation, too. The Best Five Bourbons From $20-$50 5. Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $30 The Whiskey: Heaven Hill’s flagship bottled-in-bond expression is a rebranded release first launched in 2022. Sticking true to their roots, this bourbon is made with their “HH reg” mash bill of 78% corn, 10% rye, and 12% malted barley. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year is distinctly earthy and nutty with walnuts and potting soil melding well with brown sugar and oak. All of those enticing notes are undergirded by the warm aroma of vanilla pods. Palate: Once across the palate, Heaven Hill Bottled in Bond 7-Year leads with brown sugar before the earthier elements of cinnamon bark, nutmeg, oak, and walnuts claim the midpalate. As this pour transitions to the finish, there’s a faint bit of milk chocolate, vanilla cream, and caramel.

Finish: The finish puts a lovely bow on the entire affair as brown sugar and barrel char fuse together with walnut shells and black pepper. Overall, the finish gives the impression that this bourbon is slightly older than seven years, and as it closes with a dash of vanilla extract, it whets the palate, bracing your senses for repeat sips. Bottom Line: Haters continue to grumble about the affordability of Heaven Hill’s sunsetted 6-year bottled-in-bond offering. While I’m sure we’d all be happy to keep a few extra bucks in our pocket, for the price point, flavor profile, and ample time spent aging, this is a bottled-in-bond bourbon that exemplifies the triumph of restraint over the impulse to feature a younger (or higher) age statement. Heaven Hill deserves credit for threading that needle. 4. John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: For their John J. Bowman single-barrel expression, the brand selects some of the oldest barrels in their inventory, though the age is omitted. Of note: the Fredericksburg, VA distillery was purchased by the Sazerac Company in 2003, which also owns Buffalo Trace. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, John J. Bowman Single Barrel Bourbon opens with Rainier cherries, butterscotch, and one shake of black pepper spice while some barrel char and red raisins gently play their notes in the background. Palate: John J. Bowman greets the palate with more red raisins and barrel char with the taste of red cherries clinging to the tip of the tongue, allowing some mellow baking spices like nutmeg and cumin to hit the mid-palate before dark chocolate ushers in the finish. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied but it has impressive staying power, remaining consistent from the beginning of the palate to the end. Finish: The finish is medium-length but underlines the sweeter notes in this bourbon with bright red cherries, a touch of honey, and some sweet oak sticking around the longest. Bottom Line: While savvy bourbon enthusiasts have been gravitating towards this release due to the Bowman Distillery’s ties to Buffalo Trace, the truly discerning bourbon fan can just as quickly throw that connection out of the window. This is simply great bourbon. The fact that it comes with high quality in a single-barrel format is all the more enticing for those who enjoy seeking out unique flavors and a surprising sipping experience. 3. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve’s 10-Year Bourbon was initially released in 2001 as an age-stated, 101-proof expression. In 2005, much to the chagrin of Wild Turkey fans, the ABV was brought down to its current level, making this a 90-proof expression. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains varying vanillas, from ice cream to vanilla extract. There are also pastry notes and the aroma of brioche buns, along with a touch of salted caramel, warm oak, and fresh nutmeg. Palate: The palate on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is distinctly earthy at first, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak leading the charge. As you chew the bourbon, you’ll notice that those notes grow in prominence with the oak and walnut flavors outpacing the restrained fruitiness and baking spices like clove and cinnamon become more pronounced. The mouthfeel is middle of the road, which serves well to carry all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick and distracting from them. Finish: The finish is marked by more vanilla tones, think vanilla pod more so than vanilla extract, and there’s more hazelnut flavor to be discovered alongside oak and red apple skin. It’s a medium-length finish that works well because it fades before that mature oak begins to dry out the back of your palate. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon is one of the best values in American whiskey, offering a well-aged expression at an affordable price. This expression is perhaps the best example of Wild Turkey’s ability to deliver budget-friendly bourbon that consistently competes with bourbons at twice the price. 2. Bardstown Bourbon Company Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon ABV: 53%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Bardstown Bourbon Company’s Origin Series, founded in 2023, began with three initial entrants, but this new 6-year-old High Wheat Bourbon marks the lineup’s first official expansion. By combining a low barrel entry proof with a high percentage of wheat (39%) in the grain recipe, the brand sought to extract the maximum amount of wood sugars. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of this Origin Series High Wheat Bourbon begins with a ton of crème brûlée and strawberries before a touch of oak, wheat funk, and caramel comes through. There are also a few dashes of clove and lemon zest to round things out.

Palate: Once on the palate, the strawberries and custard notes play a major factor as the remarkably creamy texture of the liquid coats your palate and finds every corner of the mouth. Mellow oak tones, vanilla frosting, and flaky pastry flavors also enhance the bourbon. Finish: The finish here is surprisingly lengthy with the strawberry note going from ripe berries to the dried variety as a touch of nutmeg creeps in and the gentle oak vibes fuse with honey. Bottom Line: Bardstown Bourbon Company already has a wheated bourbon in their Origin Series, and it’s a rock solid option that has its fair share of admirers among those who have tasted the well-received lineup. That said, this High Wheat Bourbon is absolutely stunning and not only does it one-up its wheated bourbon predecessor but it also blows the rest of the stellar Origin Series out of the water. 1. Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 54.5%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength Bourbon is the fully amplified, small-batch version of one of the best-selling whiskeys in the world. Released in small batches, with their identifying codes found on the front label, this expression showcases Maker’s Mark in its purest form. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, this whiskey begins with plenty of honeysuckle and toffee before the sweeter notes break rank and allow oak, red berries (think bright cherries and ripe raspberries), and a combination of oak and leather to rise out of the glass. Palate: The first sip of Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is a revelation, resplendent with more pronounced red berry and caramel flavors than the nose at first indicated. Those flavors are far-reaching, with a refinement that rewards chewing the whiskey and allowing the viscous liquid to seep deep and then deeper still into your palate.

Finish: For the lengthy finish, Maker’s Mark Cask Strength offers a fresh cavalcade of accenting notes, ranging from vanilla and mellow oak to clove, orange blossom, and truffle honey. It’s a complex and captivating way to close this robust, elegant bourbon. Bottom Line: Maker’s Mark Cask Strength is the king of bourbons under $50; frankly, not enough people know it. While standard Maker’s Mark enjoys ubiquity at bars and liquor stores, this slightly harder-to-find offering tends to fly under the radar despite its incredible quality. Let that be the case no more. With the price of high-quality bourbon rising across the board, this is the best bourbon you can still readily find in the $50 price range. The Best Five Bourbons For $50-$75 5. Four Roses Small Batch Select Bourbon ABV: 52%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Four Roses Small Batch Select uses six of the brand’s ten recipes (OBSV, OBSK, OBSF, OESV, OESK, and OESF) for a unique blend concocted by Master Distiller Brent Elliott and ages the liquid for six to seven years before batching, lightly proofing, and bottling it all up. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Four Roses Small Batch Select offers cola nut, bright red cherries, black pepper, nutmeg, and clove with some oak and caramel tones following behind those initial top notes. It’s robust and inviting, with a lovely baking spice presence that displays a ton of balance. Palate: Four Roses Small Batch Select hits the palate with a full-bodied richness that coats your tongue and sends you mining your taste buds to discover the flavor of jammy cherries, nutmeg, black pepper, and honeyed black tea. The texture would count as its defining quality if it weren’t for the impressive balance of the flavors ever-so-slightly outperforming the viscous mouthfeel.

Finish: The lingering finish is where you’ll find vanilla extract, raspberries, brown sugar, and a light mint note — which reminds you that this is a robust Four Roses bourbon. Bottom Line: Four Roses Small Batch Select is such a great option to buy in this price range. Because it tends to get overlooked when folks are shopping for bottles under $50 and passed over for pricier bottles when they’re feeling spendier, you might not have this one on your radar, but that needs to change today. 4. Pursuit United Double Oaked Bourbon ABV: 54%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Pursuit United’s Double Oaked Bourbon is the latest line extension from Kenny Coleman and Ryan Cecil, the guys behind the world’s most popular bourbon podcast, Bourbon Pursuit, and one of the most well-received upstart whiskey brands in the last few years: Pursuit United. The dynamic duo put together this blend and then subjected it to secondary maturation using custom 36-month seasoned French oak medium-toasted staves. Tasting Notes: Nose: With an initial whiff of butterscotch and marshmallow notes, this whiskey immediately gives off campfire vibes as the lighter, sweet notes control the overall impression of the nose. Palate: With one sip, Pursuit’s Double Oaked Bourbon confirms the nose’s suspicions as the campfire vibes continue thanks to honeyed graham cracker, marshmallow, and butterscotch with a touch of grilled peach and youthful oak bringing it all together. Finish: The finish does bring a bit more stone fruit notes while cinnamon and vanilla custard carry through, giving it moderate length with a lovely sweet and spice balance. Bottom Line: Make no mistake: Kenny and Ryan are as committed to their craft as anyone in the industry, and the rising star in their portfolio, this Double Oaked Bourbon, is ready for its close-up. In the $50-$75 price range you’d be hard pressed to do better than buying this delicious bourbon from an impressive rising star of a brand. 3. Wild Turkey Rare Breed

ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Wild Turkey Rare Breed was initially introduced as Wild Turkey’s (really Jimmy Russell’s) response to the launch of Jim Beam’s Booker’s. Launched at a time when high-proof bourbon was less en vogue, it reflects Jimmy’s prescience in predicting the market’s future. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeysuckle, bright red cherries, and cinnamon rolls delight the senses once Rare Breed tumbles into your glass. Given some time to sit, you’ll find well-aged oak, clove, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and toasted almonds all elevate the aroma profile of this bourbon. Palate: The flavors in this bourbon are rich and well-developed, with each of the nosing notes coming through on the palate. Those flavors are bolstered by a bit of cooked apple and pie shell for a robust yet clearly defined cavalcade of notes with a spry texture that deceptively coats your palate after several sips. Finish: Lengthy and lingering, the finish on Rare Breed is balanced and delicious as it deftly combines sweetness and spice — leaving you wondering which one will last the longest. The answer is typically the spice. Bottom Line: Rare Breed is frequently cited as a limited edition whiskey hiding in plain sight, and that reputation is well earned. With a flavor profile that brings an abundance of red berries, vanilla, and baking spice, Wild Turkey Rare Breed has an enchanting combination of mature flavor, delicate balance, and stern force that makes it a world beater at any price, but doubly so at only 60 bucks. 2. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 64.60%

Average Price: $70 The Whiskey: Some bourbon lovers might be surprised to see Jack Daniel’s on this list, but it’s time to let you in on two open secrets in the enthusiast community. One: Jack Daniel’s meets all the requirements to be called a bourbon. Sorry, not sorry. Even their Master Distiller says so himself. Two: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof is one of the best values in the bourbon world, capable of going toe-to-toe with classics like Elijah Craig Barrel Proof in blind tastings. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one blasts you with overripe bananas, orange zest, maple candy, and rich oak for a delightful medley that feels dessert-like with a boozy punch.

Palate: On the palate, the flavor of banana bread mingles with caramelized orange wheels and maple candy for a melange that you can’t help but roll over your tongue and chew. The caramel and vanilla rise to the top when you hold it on your palate, as does a touch of barrel char and a faintly smoky note that eludes detection when you focus your senses on it but tickles the periphery when you let it be. Finish: The finish is medium-length and reintroduces the vanilla pod, oak, and cooked orange notes as it fades off of your tongue with one final flourish of black pepper spice. Bottom Line: Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Whiskey is yet another bottle with “limited edition” quality sitting right under folks’ noses. Part of the reason for that is Jack Daniel’s ubiquity, which makes people think this bottle is like the rest of the JD range, and part of it is inexperience as they chase flashy new expressions from distilleries with a fraction of the know-how. If this bottle isn’t one you regularly seek out, change that today. 1. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 55%

Average Price: $75 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is one of the quintessential bourbons on the market today. The brand was first launched in 2013 on the heels of Wild Turkey’s success with Russell’s Reserve Small Batch. Non-chill filtered and always proofed to 55% ABV, this release features both a general release and private barrel selections. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey opens with a rich interplay of thick cherry syrup and vanilla ice cream with honey, white pepper, clove, and oak aromas, and it noses as one of the best damn desserts Lawrenceburg, KY, can offer. Palate: Cola nut, Luxardo cherries, and French vanilla hit the palate first before this rich bourbon invites white pepper and some faint barrel char notes to join them. As the liquid travels to the back of your palate, it begins bringing peanut brittle, black pepper, oak, and a faint green apple flavor to the fore. Finish: The medium-length finish has cooked red apple and cinnamon, with restrained barrel char having the final say. Bottom Line: Look, Russell’s Reserve Single Barrels are almost universally awesome. You can visit your local liquor store and inquire about the standard version of this offering, or you can go the extra mile and seek out single-barrel selections from folks whose palate you trust. Either way, you’re sure to hit on a winner.

The Five Best Bourbons From $75-$100 5. Barrell Bourbon Batch 36 ABV: 57.22%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Barrell Bourbon has been hitting home runs with its barrel-proof bourbon series, and with this fresh label redesign gracing its latest release, it’s looking to use that fresh look to usher in an even more impressive new chapter. This cask-strength blend of straight bourbon whiskey features 9-year bourbon from Kentucky, 7.5, 8, and 10-year bourbon from Indiana, plus some 8 and 15-year bourbon from Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Red apples, salted caramel, and an intriguing radicchio note come through on the nose. Given some time to rest, this bourbon also develops some juicy plum with a touch of leather and clove. This is remarkably well-balanced, and the aroma of orange rind comes through as well. Palate: The juicy orange flavor comes through on the palate along with some chocolate truffle dust and a steely midpalate, reminiscent of touching your tongue on silver glassware. A bit of bright cherry also bursts at midpalate with some sweet doughiness similar to the sweet gooeyness of a kouign-amann pastry. Finish: The finish is flush with orange citrus notes that come across as sweet without the slight tartness that can, at times, be off-putting. Throughout the lengthy send-off, there’s plenty of caramel with a touch of thyme, and it all comes across as rather defined, rewarding, extended savoring. Bottom Line: Earlier this year, Barrell’s Barrel Proof Bourbon Batch 36 placed in the top three of our “best new bourbons to buy this summer” list, and it’s remained high on our radar ever since. Frankly, this is one of the best batches of barrel-proof bourbon the brand has ever released, and for less than $100, it’s a total deal. 4. Penelope Private Select 9-Year Estate Collection Straight Bourbon

ABV: 50.6%

Average Price: $80 The Whiskey: Brand new for 2024 is Penelope’s recently launched Estate Collection, which is currently home to an 11-year-old wheat whiskey, a single barrel series, and this 9-year-old straight bourbon blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: This gives me serious Cracker Jack vibes, as the aroma of caramel corn and peanuts joins an intriguing Luden’s cherry cough drop note and a bit of cotton candy for an enticing blend that’s taking me to the ball game. Allspice emerges and the oak becomes more prominent the longer you allow this to sit in the glass. Palate: The tame nosing notes prove to be the perfect primer for the demure but decadent flavors found on the palate. This is incredibly rich bourbon with Manuka honey, Tahitian vanilla, bits of bright red cherries, and nougat flavors gently detonating at midpalate. The proof is as restrained as the nose suggested, making this one a pleasure to mine for more flavor as it meets you halfway. Finish: The finish is on the shorter end of being medium-length, but it so gently recedes from your palate that you’ll go searching for more flavors to unlock long after your final sip. What a treat. Bottom Line: The keyword when it comes to Penelope’s Private Select Estate Collection Bourbon is finesse. Never is this whiskey heavy-handed or anxious to show how elegant it is, but rather, it slowly unfurls to reveal a depth of incredibly impressive flavor. You’ll want to take your time with each sip of this outstanding whiskey, marveling out how well it performs for much less than $100. 3. Kings County Barrel Strength Bourbon ABV: 66.3%

Average Price: $99 The Whiskey: Kings County is New York City’s oldest distillery and all that experience is brought to full bear with their Barrel Strength Bourbon. For their premier undiluted offering, the brand uses some of their oldest barrels which are aged between 4 and 7 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Green grape skin and brown sugar are striking at first, but wait…there’s more. Enter the custard with lemon zest, black pepper, nutmeg, Brazil nuts, and honey to add to the depth.

Palate: The flavor of corn pudding, honey, and golden raisins splash across the palate, adding surprising levity to the dense and dark liquid in the glass. It coats your palate at once and beckons the back of your tastebuds to explore more as each sip slowly dissipates. Finish: The finish is incredibly long-lasting, and it’s there that you’ll find more baking spices and barrel char to corral those sweeter top notes. Bottom Line: It’s well-known by now that Kings County produces bourbon that can punch above its weight on the national scene. If more people were to try the best of their bourbon — and these barrel-strength releases are definitely among the best of their bourbon — next to some of Kentucky’s heavyweights, it would be more well-known that Kings County can hold its own in any race and at any price point. 2. Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon (Batch B524) ABV: 65.3%

Average Price: $85 The Whiskey: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is often heralded as the single best value in all of bourbon. Why? Because it’s a consistent product, released three times a year, that clocks in at full barrel strength and aged for at least 11 years. This year’s “B” Batch, B524, was aged for 11 years and two months. Tasting Notes: Nose: My initial nosing notes say, “This is just dope.” I hope that begins to explain what’s going on here. The aroma of buttery croissants and cinnamon reaches the nose, along with some hazelnut spread, sticky toffee, and honey brioche buns. Palate: The palate finds earthy toasted almond notes coming together with decadent dark chocolate and more buttery, flaky, croissant flavors. Excuse my French, but pain au chocolat ain’t got shit on this. The texture is well-fused and oily, which causes it to stick to your teeth despite the high-octane proof point, which makes this one dangerous pour.

Finish: The finish is pretty lengthy and introduces a bit of walnut meat, hazelnut, and a few shakes of clove and nutmeg to the palate. All in all, it’s a really satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Simply put, Elijah Craig Barrel Proof is one of the best bourbons on the market, cost be damned. After a solid but polarizing “A” batch earlier this year, Elijah Craig is back on its “A” game for 2024’s second release, making it one of the premier barrel-proof bourbons to hunt down right now. 1. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 60.73%

Average Price: $100 The Whiskey: Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is the pinnacle of the revived Fortuna brand from Rare Character. Always aged for at least seven years, the bourbon is sourced from an undisclosed distillery in Kentucky and blended in three-to-five barrel lots. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with boozy cocktail cherries, cinnamon bark, rich oak tones, and even a hint of mocha. After a wave of the hand, as the liquid tumbles around your glass, aerating it will reveal further aromas of butterscotch, black pepper, cacao nibs, and strawberry jam. Palate: The nosing notes offer a solid roadmap for what follows on the palate as blackberry jam replaces the strawberries found on the nose while cinnamon, almond extract, dense oak, and sticky toffee run rampant on the tongue. The texture is robust and offers a fullness that allows each flavor to present itself distinctly, revealing its impressive richness. Finish: The finish is long-lasting and introduces clove, freshly grated ginger, and black pepper for one final baking spice sizzle before the syrupy black cherry notes leave a sweet final impression. Bottom Line: Fortuna Barrel Proof entered the market with a splash, immediately challenging the supremacy of several cask-strength stalwarts on this list. Now, nearly a year after its introduction to the market, it’s become clear that it isn’t just beginner’s luck that warrants its place in the conversation. Fortuna Barrel Proof Bourbon is our most highly recommended bottle to buy under $100 for 2024.

The Five Best Bourbons From $100-$150 5. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 65%

Average Price: $115 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon offers the famous distillery’s bourbon as unmodified as possible. While Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series is always a popular choice for enthusiasts, this single-barrel version is the most sought-after bourbon expression in their regular lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose immediately comes off hot, with an alcohol punch that initially makes it difficult to get at the underlying aromas. Once acclimated to the alcohol burn, a strong banana flambé note fuses with pralines, rich oak, and burnt pie crust. Those fiery notes prepare the palate for a dense, darkly sweet experience in the mouth. Palate: The intense note of banana flambé finds its way to the palate, and it’s bolstered by dense oak, dark chocolate, and some faint mesquite notes reminiscent of vinegar-based barbecue sauce. The overall flavor profile is brooding, and those flavors are encased in a force field of high-alcohol burn, which admittedly prevents those well-developed layers of flavor from being readily accessible. The mouthfeel is heavy and punctuated by the prickliness of the alcohol burn. Finish: The finish actually sees some of those flavors escaping their alcohol-heavy enclosure as a bit of dark cherry and juicy orange notes pair up with leather and freshly cracked black pepper throughout the lengthy finish. Bottom Line: When Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon first hit the market, it was a bit polarizing as the highly anticipated expression dazzled fans of the distillery but came off a bit hot to those unaccustomed to its particular brand of bold flavors. In the intervening years, Old Forester has continued dialing in the flavor profile, establishing this bottle as a robust barrel-proof option to separate itself from its tamer offerings. The hair on your chest will hate to see this one coming, but your palate will welcome it heartily. 4. Old Louisville 11-Year Single Barrel Bourbon

ABV: 53%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Old Louisville is a rising brand brought to you by founder Amine Karaoud. Rock-solid rye, bourbons, and light whiskey are released under the Old Louisville banner, so it’s tough to pick a favorite, but their bourbon is a surefire bet. Tasting Notes: Nose: Some bourbons offer the appearance of boldness, usually courtesy of imbalanced oak tones that take over every other note, and then there are bourbons like this one that offer a matrix of tightly coiled aroma layers from red berries and toffee to milk chocolate and Brazil nuts. You should take the latter every time. Palate: The palate on this Old Louisville 11-Year Bourbon doesn’t disappoint either, as the densely packed flavor profile carries everything from the nose to your tongue and sizzles the center of it while those juicy red berry notes blossom on the periphery. The wood sugars are restrained, and that allows darker, sweet notes to be enhanced by the oak rather than trampled by it. Finish: The finish is what will make you do a double take at the proof, as it lingers far longer than you would normally expect from a 106-proof bourbon. While you’re waiting for it to end, take note of the almond extract and sweet nuttiness that emerges. Bottom Line: Old Louisville’s 11-year offering is a surprising, full-flavored bourbon that packs a proofy punch but not so much that it’ll put you down for the count. While you may not be familiar with the fledgling brand just yet, rest assured that if you see this well-aged, barrel proof bourbon on the shelf, it deserves a place in your shopping cart before the customer next to you grabs it first. 3. Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 58.4%

Average Price: $120 The Whiskey: Four Roses Single Barrel, offered at Barrel Proof, is one of the single-barrel bourbon world’s best offerings. Not only does Four Roses make all ten of its recipes available in the single-barrel program, but by offering them at an undiluted strength, it showcases their distillate in its purest form every time. This particular single barrel is a nine-year and ten-month version from the OESV recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: Juicy orange rinds, bright red cherries, and sweet brown sugar aromas come flying out of the glass with this delicious bourbon freshly poured. There’s also a touch of sage, vanilla frosting, and tobacco leaf to be found.

Palate: Brown sugar and red currants are the most immediately available flavors to download once you take a first sip of this single-barrel bourbon. The dense oak introduces some clove and mellow black pepper baking spice notes, as well as grips the palate and pushes towards the finish. Finish: The finish is mellow and lingering, with figs and cherries fusing with juicy orange notes and barrel char before pulsing off of your palate. Bottom Line: No matter the recipe, Four Roses Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon is an exemplar of the single-barrel format, though we do have our favorites. As one of the most historic brands in all of bourbon, it’s simply a must that you buy Four Roses Bourbon as undisturbed as possible at full cask strength. 2. Booker’s The Reserves ABV: 62.95%

Average Price: $130 The Whiskey: Booker’s The Reserves is a new, annual limited-release series from Jim Beam by Freddie Noe to commemorate his grandfather and Beam’s 6th Generation Master Distiller, Booker Noe. This elevated take on classic Booker’s bourbon features a more limited blend of 8 to 14-year-old barrels drawn from the same center cut of the warehouse that Booker himself always favored. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey really socks it to you at first with a surprising initial richness. It leaps out of the glass with enchanting floral notes, French vanilla, stewed plums, and ripe grapes. After a few waves of the hand, it turns a tad more savory with clove and dates. Palate: Dense oak tones crash against the sumptuous flavors of dark chocolate, French vanilla, and dates when you first sip this bourbon. Some black cherries appear at midpalate, along with polished leather and a slightly dusty quality that adds depth. As for the mouthfeel, it’s full-bodied and anxiously coats your palate for the duration of each sip, remaining slow to recede through the finish.

Finish: The finish on this bourbon is medium to long, and that affords it plenty of runway space to allow the French vanilla and date flavors to stick around while a slight uptick in black pepper can be found before it fully dissipates. Bottom Line: Booker’s The Reserves is just one of a plethora of new releases from Jim Beam this year, and I’m confident that it is the best of the bunch. With plenty of heat to please the proof hounds and a full-bodied mouthfeel to satiate those looking for the incredible depth of flavor cask strength bourbon is known for, this release checks all the boxes and succeeds in elevating standard Booker’s while remaining true to its creator’s vision. 1. Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 57.4%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 13 first hit the market with a big splash in 2021. In the three years since its debut, there have been several other batches of the critically acclaimed release to hit the market, but 2024 marks the first year it won’t be released since its inception. Russell’s Reserve 15 will be taking its place on liquor store shelves this year. Tasting Notes: Nose: Sticky toffee, pastry dough, and oak come wafting out of the glass at first, along with a touch of cherry, clove, and candied walnuts. Palate: Bright cherry notes fuse with vanilla ice cream and an underlying oak tone that pulsates over the palate. On the second sip, the cherry note vacillates between a rich cocktail cherry and a slightly medicinal Luden’s cough drop note that is thankfully washed away by the splendid vanilla tones along with touches of clove and a faintly vegetal aspect that appears at midpalate with a dash of black pepper. Finish: The finish is full of that mature oak note that hangs over the rest of this pour as it grips your palate for a long time. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve 13 is one of the most cask-driven whiskeys in Wild Turkey’s entire portfolio, resulting in a delicious, full-bodied pour. With some bright cherry sweetness and vanilla ice cream flavors to offset the heavy influence of oak, this bourbon takes Wild Turkey’s typically spice-laden flavor profile and smooths out the edges.

The Five Best Bourbons From $150-$200 5. Jack Daniel’s 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $165 The Whiskey: Jack Daniel’s 10-Year was the brand’s inaugural entry into its Age-Stated Series, followed soon thereafter by a 12-year-old offering. A fairly new series, this expression was first released in 2022. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lavender-infused maple syrup, peanut chews, and black pepper with sage accent the air once this whiskey is poured into the glass. There’s also a subtle hint of Nestlé dark chocolate syrup. Palate: The whiskey begins with a thin texture that gets increasingly oilier as it sits on your palate. The flavors are densely packed with plenty of honey candy, peanuts, sage, and allspice, and it all capably grips your palate, overcoming the initially lean mouthfeel. Finish: The whiskey has a lingering finish with allspice and honey, plus a faint peanut shell flavor that sticks around on your palate for a while. Bottom Line: The line of demarcation between Jack Daniel’s 10-Year and Jack Daniel’s 12-Year is pretty well-defined: the latter is very much its own thing and a departure from the norm. The former is rock-solid Jack whiskey, amped-up with deeper flavors and an alluring finish that just won’t quit. While the 12 is a notch above it, this 10-year version will be right at home with those who already enjoy the flavor profile of Old No. 7. 4. Old Forester 1924

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: As the latest expression in Old Forester’s popular Whiskey Row Series, 1924 hit the market with pretty big expectations earlier this year, exceeding every single one. This 10-year-old expression is the only age-stated release in Old Forester’s Whiskey Row Series and features a mash bill shared by another of Brown-Forman’s most beloved expressions: Early Times Bottled in Bond. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Old Forester 1924 is decadent with ripe plums, cinnamon bark, honey, and buttery pie crust aromas for an initial impression reminiscent of early autumn. Further black cherry, leather, and polished oak accents provide even greater depth and enjoyment. Palate: Oiled leather and ripe black cherries greet the palate, making a major splash on the front of the tongue and spreading out over the roof of your mouth. The proof point here is perfectly restrained, allowing the viscous liquid to coat your mouth without becoming medicinal or overly oily. It also helps push the sweetness forward, keeping the tannic oak notes from developing. Finish: The finish is surprisingly brief, and you’ll find the oak tones encroaching on the sweetness to an unwelcome degree, leaving barrel char and black pepper on the back of your tongue. You’ll use that as ammunition to fire off another pour if you’re wise. Bottom Line: Old Forester 1924 is not without flaws, but, man, oh man, does it soar to some impressive heights. The nose on this bourbon is incredible and worth the price of admission alone, but once on the palate, the front-of-mouth experience pushes it over the top. It’s only on the finish where you’ll be left wanting for more, but even though the party ends too soon, it’s most certainly a memorable affair. 3. Knob Creek 18 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $180 The Whiskey: Knob Creek 18-Year-Old Bourbon is bottled at the highest age the lineup has ever seen. Are you not entertained? While the majority of the production process remains the same for this hyper-limited release compared to more readily available versions, this one was distilled at a slightly different temperature and strategically aged in specific points of Beam’s many rickhouses. Tasting Notes: Nose: Unlike the nose on Knob Creek’s 15-Year expression, this 18-Year variant feels surprisingly vibrant. Manuka honey, crème brulée, well-aged oak, cigar wrapper, and hazelnut all have a home with this decadent bouquet of aromas unfurling above the glass and greeting the senses.

Palate: The palate welcomes wood sugars, crème brulée, hazelnut, and well-worn oak tones almost immediately as the sweetness envelopes your tongue with one sip. As the liquid coats your palate and begins to thin out, you’ll pick up notes of black pepper spice, black tea, cherry bark, and clove. Finish: The finish continues the party that the palate started by closing out with some smoked cherry bark, cinnamon, orange blossom, and nougat notes. Bottom Line: If you want to taste Knob Creek bourbon pushed to its absolute limits, then this 18-year-old expression is what you should be seeking out. While the 15-year version of Knob Creek seems a bit thin, as though the whiskey’s maturation were on a downward swing, it comes roaring back to life with a surprisingly viscous texture and remarkably well-developed flavors that make this bottle 100% worth the price associated. 2. Michter’s Toasted Bourbon ABV: 45.7%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: Michter’s has been releasing a fun, new toasted whiskey annually for ten years now, and in 2024, they decided to return to where it all started. To create this release, Michter’s takes their award-winning bourbon recipe and subjects it to secondary maturation in an 18-month air-dried wood stave barrel that’s toasted but not charred. Tasting Notes: Nose: Marshmallow, brown sugar, and cinnamon toast aromas come wafting out of the glass at first. There’s some chocolate ganache and Cafe au lait with the faintest hint of mint in the mix as well. Initially, the marshmallow takes a strong lead, but in time, the aromas balance out and present themselves with magnificent balance. Palate: It’s slightly smoky initially, with cinnamon, smoked caramel, marshmallow tones, and toasted oak splashing across the palate. Then, a faintly savory undertone helps to push the whiskey’s honey sweetness to the fore. The texture is rich and almost syrupy, which is a true credit to Michter’s filtration process because I’m in awe that they can wring so much viciousness out at such a modest ABV.

Finish: The medium-length finish has a gentle kiss of ripe orange, and an elusive touch of bananas fosters flavor that cedes to the faint barrel char and toasted oak tones. Bottom Line: Michter’s kicked off the toasted bourbon party, and they’ve still got the crown. This year’s Michter’s Toasted Bourbon delivers exactly what you’re looking for in a toasted barrel whiskey, but it pushes your palate into unfamiliar territory courtesy of a delightful balance that sees cinnamon, maple candy, and caramelized banana notes join the expansive palette this whiskey has to paint with. 1. Bardstown Silver Oak ABV: 54%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Silver Oak has been creating elegant wines in California’s Napa Valley for over fifty years, making them the perfect collaborative partner for Bardstown Bourbon Company, founded in 2014, which envisions itself as the bourbon world’s answer to the posh wine region. For this creative marriage, the brands worked together to blend bourbon between the ages of nine and fourteen from various sources before maturing them in Silver Oak wine barrels for 17 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The warm aroma of freshly baked fruitcake, vanilla frosting, burnt sugar, nutmeg, and salted caramel fills the air above the glass once you pour this multi-layered bourbon. The aroma notes are rich, bordering on decadent, and they’re each distinct enough to appreciate on their own without becoming muddled and obfuscating any of the others. Palate: The flavor of Brazil nuts, vanilla frosting, rich stewed plum, and brandied cherries greet the palate for an almost syrupy first impression. This whiskey is so meaty and has a richness that extends beneath the surface without listlessly sitting there. Cola nut and chocolate truffle flavors take root at midpalate, and the cherries come back in force as the bourbon transitions to the finish. Finish: Clove, oak, and jammy red berries sit on the back end of each sip, where the Silver Oak cabernet wine continues its influence but deftly blends with the base bourbon for a medium-length conclusion. Bottom Line: This is a full-throated pour with remarkable balance and mind-bending richness that achieves its ends subtly yet effectively, which is indicative of Bardstown Bourbon Co.’s growing adroitness in the field of finishing. In short, this is an artful execution of secondary maturation in American whiskey — something BBC has a burgeoning reputation for achieving in atypical ways.

The Five Best Bourbons From $200-$500 5. Old Grand Dad 16-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $500 The Whiskey: New for 2024, Old Grand-Dad’s first age-stated expression is a hefty 16-year-old bourbon proofed down to 50% ABV. This expression joins Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 in the lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: Cornbread and caramel fill the air at first, with notes of brown sugar, peanuts, and wheat toast closely following behind for a classic Jim Beam-esque profile with added depth and nuance. Palate: Well-aged oak, cinnamon, brown sugar, tobacco leaf, and Chex Mix make for the most striking flavors on the palate, which is even-keeled and even a bit restrained, which is typical of bourbon in this age range. The texture is admittedly quotidian, given this whiskey’s moderate proof point. Still, there’s no denying the depth of flavor, as the mature oak tones provide plenty of runway for the rest of the tasting notes to develop to their fullest potential. Finish: Old Grand-Dad 16 concludes with a medium finish that’s slightly drying with heavy spice and peanut shell vibes punctuating the end of every sip. Bottom Line: The newest Old Grand Dad in Jim Beam’s portfolio, this stellar 16-year-old bourbon pushes the OGD flavor wheel to new heights with increased richness and beautiful depth of flavor previously out of reach for the lineup. While one is left wondering whether or not the expression would benefit from added proof (16-year OGD 114, anyone?), there’s no denying that this well-constructed, balanced bourbon is worth seeking out immediately. 4. Michter’s US*1 Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 10 Years Old

ABV: 47.2%

Average Price: $345 The Whiskey: Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon, one of the American whiskey world’s most critically lauded expressions, is on an annual release schedule that sends bourbon fans into a fervor each time it’s announced. Utilizing Michter’s well-aged sourced whiskey stock, their blending team subjects hand-picked barrels to their proprietary filtration process for the end result. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mango, brown sugar, and black cherry all burst out of the glass once this bourbon is poured like they’ve got places to go. I highly encourage sitting with it for a while, as rich oak and a touch of leather add new dimensions to the aroma profile of this intriguing whiskey. Palate: Milk chocolate, coconut cream, and almonds splash across the palate on the first pass, making this taste like an Almond Joy in a glass. The barrel tones round things out, and it comes complete with a slick texture that brilliantly carries all of those well-developed flavors without going overboard. Finish: The finish on this year’s Michter’s 10-year bourbon is medium in length but long on notes like hazelnut and coconut with oak tones and black pepper included. Bottom Line: With its low proof, Michter’s 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon perfectly encapsulates the dog in the fight/fight in the dog paradox. This is one whiskey that doesn’t need a heavy dose of ethanol to tightly layer a ton of flavor and stand toe-to-toe with the best bourbon on the planet. Michter’s puts its high-quality craftsmanship on display with every bottle in its portfolio. Still, when it comes to relatively accessible bourbon released at regular intervals, this is one you need to put a premium on finding. 3. Baker’s 13-Year-Old Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $300 The Whiskey: Tasting Notes: Nose: Honey roasted peanuts, cayenne pepper, and orange rind with some nougat underneath make up the nosing notes, which are fairly rich but harmoniously blended together for a sum greater than its parts.

Palate: It starts off a bit hot, but it quickly cools, allowing the flavors of nougat, golden raisins, allspice, and almonds to shine. Brown sugar and orange rind come rushing in soon after to pick up the slack. The balance of flavors is a delight, and the sweet notes’ restraint allows them all to blend together well. Finish: The finish has a lot of cayenne, black pepper, and clove. It’s where both the spice and the ethanol are most evident, which is a departure from the mellow sweetness found earlier in each sip. Bottom Line: For their second edition of Baker’s 13-Year Bourbon, Jim Beam has succeeded in delivering a totally well-rounded expression that represents both their distillery’s stellar output and elevates the Baker’s brand to new heights. If you can find it, this one is an immediate must-buy. 2. Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch 2024 ABV: 54.1%

Average Price: $375 The Whiskey: Four Roses’ highly anticipated Limited Edition Small Batch for 2024 has finally been announced, and we were able to get a first taste of it. For this year’s release, Master Distiller Brent Elliott opted to blend three of Four Roses’ ten bourbon recipes with a 12-year-old OBSV, 15-year-old OESK, 16-year-old OESF, and more OBSV, this time at 20 years old, to create the final product. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is initially floral with ripe apples, butterscotch, and butter pecan ice cream. Faint bits of dark chocolate, star anise, and tobacco leaf help to round out the beautiful bouquet of aromas. Palate: The butterscotch and apple note really pops on the palate off the bat. The whiskey is well-rounded with a mellow black pepper baking spice tone to go with a more pronounced helping of cinnamon bark, pecans, and brown sugar. The range of flavors reminds me a lot of fried apple pie with a splash of citrus zest. The mouthfeel is medium-bodied and enhances the depth of the flavors without becoming an attraction unto itself.

Finish: The finish has a mature oak backbone with the additional flavor of caramel chews and Fuji apple skin. It’s medium-length, but that brevity really works, urging your focus on the next sip rather than your last. Bottom Line: Four Roses Limited Edition Small Batch is annually considered one of the stars of the fall-release schedule and its consistently high quality is indicative of why. While last year’s release soared to incredible heights, this year’s expression seems equally eager to touch the sky, making this one annual release that you should set out to sip ASAP. 1. Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B ABV: 60.1%

Average Price: $305 The Whiskey: Always the product of barrels from a single rickhouse, thus the name — 2024’s Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse focuses on the brand’s Camp Nelson B rickhouse. Also of note: this is the highest proof offering to ever come from the Russell’s Reserve lineup at 120.2 (landing just shy of Wild Turkey Generations’ 120.8 for the highest proof from a Wild Turkey offering). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes open with a ton of cinnamon, nutmeg, dates, and some savory bacon. With a second whiff, you pick up the aroma of Tahitian vanilla with candied ginger and a touch of milk chocolate. Palate: Wow, a ton of ginger candy and apple galette notes spring onto the palate, with cinnamon and brown butter in spades. The liquid itself is really active on the palate, especially on the roof of the mouth, with spice and nougat notes thrumming throughout. Finish: The finish seemingly lingers forever, with the vanilla and cinnamon tones blending with cardamom and nougat for a satisfying send-off. Bottom Line: Russell’s Reserve Single Rickhouse Camp Nelson B is the lineup’s most unique bourbon yet, ascending to new heights for Wild Turkey when it comes to proof but also delivering a mouth-watering melange of flavors that aren’t typically associated with the brand. For fans of the classic Turkey flavor profile, don’t assume that means this isn’t for you. This is an incredible bourbon fit for anyone who appreciates incredible bourbon.

The Five Best Bourbons Over $500 5. Russell’s Reserve 15-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.6%

Average Price: $600 The Whiskey: Russell’s Reserve 15 is Wild Turkey’s latest age-stated release, and boy, has it been met with enthusiasm. The brand’s digital launch caused its website to crash both days it made the expression available online. This expression is non-chill filtered, and given their track record, one can safely assume there’s bourbon even older than 15 years in this blend. Tasting Notes: Nose: Syrupy fig notes, mature oak tones, and rich leather aromas fill the room once you pour this whiskey, and some medicinal cherry and milk chocolate join them. There’s no mistaking the fact that this is a bourbon of a certain age. With further investigation, your nose will bump up against clove and cinnamon as the aroma of vanilla pod takes root. Finally, a faintly floral note reminiscent of rosewater can be found. Palate: Black cherries covered in chocolate truffle dust hit the palate at first; this is distinctly different than, say, cherry cordials as there’s a ripeness to the fruit and an almost chalky textural component to the chocolate. On the second sip, observe nougat, caramel, vanilla, and rich oak. While the nose gave the impression that this would be over-oaked, the palate greatly alleviates those concerns as each of the hallmarks of hyper-aging has its say without muddling any of the others. Finish: Lengthy, balanced, and delicious, the finish is marked by black cherries, clove, and cacao nibs as it grips your palate for dear life, refusing to dissipate until minutes after the last sip. Bottom Line: Russell’s 15-Year Bourbon is truly a pantheon pour. When it was initially released, expectations for this bottle were sky-high, and our impression of it has remained there throughout the year. Sure, Russell’s Reserve 15-Year is one of the best bourbons available today, but taking the superlatives a step higher, this might go down in history as one of the best bourbons in the Wild Turkey brand’s entire history. 4. George T. Stagg Bourbon

ABV: 68.05%

Average Price: $830 The Whiskey: George T. Stagg Bourbon, first launched in 2002, has since taken the whiskey world by storm, introducing consumers to a brand of full-throated, high-intensity bourbon that has slowly become the most coveted expression of the category by enthusiasts. The 2024 George T. Stagg was matured for 15 years and 2 months. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma of cinnamon rolls, with their beautifully sweet blend of baking spice, vanilla frosting, and baked pastry dough, comes tumbling out of the glass at first. Soon to follow are some impressive Rainier cherry notes, which is an unexpected zag given the proof and Stagg’s prototypical dark cherry vibes. Finally, there are some blood orange and nutmeg notes, which add nuance, along with some dark chocolate, tobacco leaf, and mature oak tones. Palate: This bourbon entrances your palate with a sensuous, multi-layered experience right off the bat. We’re talking about cooked apples and Rainier cherries, joined by cinnamon rolls and allspice, honey, and peanut brittle, with freshly cracked black pepper and barrel spice showing up late to the party. The mouthfeel is dense, bordering on decadent, and the liquid subsumes your senses, forcing you to contend with each layer of full-bodied flavor. Finish: The lingering finish continues the complexity found at midpalate as red apples, oak, cinnamon bark, and black pepper all have equal footing as this bourbon takes its time leaving your palate. Bottom Line: Simply put, George T. Stagg is the king of 2024’s BTAC releases. Not only does it have the most lengthy finish and a formidable nose, but it delivers an incredible amount of densely-packed flavor on the palate, checking every box for sublime bourbon you could ask for. In a generally loaded lineup, this year’s George T. Stagg is the power hitter that takes the team over the top. 3. Rare Character Brook Hill ABV: 59.82%

Average Price: $1,500 The Whiskey: Brook Hill is the top-of-the-line series from the wildly successful Rare Character brand. By cherry-picking some of the best liquid in its inventory, Rare Character offers these premium bourbons (and ryes) in a single-barrel format, undiluted at cask strength in limited quantities. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose entices with marshmallow creme, dark chocolate, and burnt honey, which goes a way toward explaining the name, as well. What’s most impressive about the aromas of this bourbon is how rich and well-defined they are without being obnoxiously bold. In fact, this bourbon takes the opposite track and burrows deep into your olfactory system with subtle ease, making it feel like the aromas are enveloping your senses with even the most modest inhalation.

Palate: The palate of this whiskey is immediately remarkable for being velvety, dense, and rich. What I constantly come back to is the flavor of Luxardo cherries on the front palate, which then graduates into a sticky toffee with a whisper of clove on the back of the palate. It’s slick, to be sure, but it also has some grip — hugging the edges of your tongue and imbuing your palate with a light dusting of dark chocolate truffle flavor and vanilla between the beautiful cherry notes which bob up and down like a buoy at sea. Finish: There’s an intimate kiss of sweet, rich oak that coats the palate with an oily texture before you’re allowed to say goodbye to this sip. It closes out like a much older bourbon, minus any hints of dry oak, hugging your palate for a satisfyingly long time. Bottom Line: This single-barrel series from Rare Character showcases some of the best bourbon available today and highlights how vital barrel curation is for any brand built on sourced whiskey. If you weren’t already aware, Rare Character’s ascent in the bourbon world has been a white-knuckle ride. For the greatest thrill yet, you’ll want to seek out a bottle of Brook Hill immediately. 2. King of Kentucky 2024 “Representative Barrel” ABV: 65.2%

Average Price: $2,500 The Whiskey: King of Kentucky is the Brown-Forman brand’s most regal annual release. For 2024, it features a fleet of single-barrel bourbons, all aged for at least 16 years. With 5,100 bottles produced from just 63 barrels distilled between July 19, 2007, and November 15, 2007, this expression’s popularity and relative rarity make it difficult to find. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lush chocolate-covered coconut notes open things up, with vanilla bean and caramel joining brown sugar and the aroma of caramelized fruit, dense oak, and a whisp of malt to close things out. Palate: The palate begins with intense, dark, sweet notes as chocolate, mature oak, toasted coconut, and Madagascar vanilla make an initial impression before faint leather and sumptuous toffee notes find their way at mid-palate. The bourbon’s texture is incredibly viscous and chewy, making it all the more attractive to sit with this pour at length and parse each dense layer of flavor.