Does whiskey inspire your songwriting in any way, and are there ever times when you have it with you in the studio? Yeah, for sure. I mean, man, I’ve got, like, 300 cases of Jack Daniel’s in the studio, that I usually hand out to friends, and different people in the industry that I meet along the way. I definitely will have it around, and I think it’s just been a staple of country music. You probably won’t hear a country song without a mention of whiskey, so it’s one of those things that’s just in the brains of every country writer; it’s in our vocabulary, so it definitely inspires a lot of tunes. I’ve definitely noticed that. And I’m curious, do you feel like listening to country music inspired you to want to drink more whiskey, or does whiskey make you want to listen to more country music? I think it’s both (laughs). They go hand in hand. No pun intended, but I 100% believe they go hand in hand. What is it about whiskey that you enjoy the most? Is it the feeling? Is it the experience of being with friends and loved ones when you drink? Or is it the flavor that you taste? I think it’s the flavor, and the way it makes you feel like yourself, if that makes sense, you know? It just reminds you to slow down and enjoy the moment, honestly. I know a lot of songs encourage you to just take a shot of whiskey, but it’s definitely one of those things that’s meant to be enjoyed and experienced rather than just drinking it to party hard. In those moments (when enjoying a drink), it just shows me to slow down, take it all in, and just be. You mentioned how you have a lot of whiskey at home. Do you personally try to find new and exclusive whiskeys, or do you stick to the classics? I’m open-minded. I’m open to different kinds, because Brown-Forman has a lot of really great ones that they’ve also put me onto. But the classics: Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve, those are the go-tos.

Finally, I have a two-part question. First, who’s the one person in the world that you would love to have a drink with? And second, who’s the one person that you already love sharing a drink with? That’s another great question (laughs), I would say Denzel, man. Denzel Washington. I feel like he probably enjoys a nice Old-Fashioned, or just a strong drink, you know what I mean? He’s someone I would definitely like to sit up at a bar with, have a conversation, and enjoy a glass of Jack Daniel’s. And right now…my friends, honestly. My friends weren’t huge whiskey drinkers back in the day, so it’s really cool just to see how much they’ve come to love and enjoy it, and how it’s been a part of some of our most memorable times. Shaboozey’s “The Great American Roadshow” Tour just kicked off on September 22nd, and you can check out all of the tour dates here.