On the next episode of People’s Party With Talib Kweli, Compton rap icon The Game stops by the studio for a wide-ranging conversation covering his early rise, new album, promised retirement, and the controversies that have dogged him his entire career, as well as more fun topics like his jump shot. In the exclusive preview above, The Game breaks down his infamous beef with G-Unit head honcho 50 Cent and how it affected both rappers’ career trajectories.

“If me and 50 never had beef, we would have been billionaires by now,” Game asserts. “Me and him in a studio by ourselves was A, B, C, D, E, F, G. He knew what to do, I knew what to do, we put our voices together and that sh*t made magic. I got songs with me and 50 on hard drives at my house that are timeless.”

Unfortunately, he says, “I really f*cked up G-Unit clothing, the record company, the whole thing. I put G-Unit in flames.” While he says he’d be open to a full-on musical reconciliation between the two outspoken rap icons, he notes that “even though he forgives, he don’t forget.” However, Game maintains that if the Queens rapper were to ever truly make a comeback, “he gotta be standing next to me.” While that leads to jokes from Kweli about a comeback tour, “like Omarion and Bow Wow, but gangsta,” the host and his guest agree that 50 and Game’s best song is “Hate It Or Love It,” and that the such a tour would be well worth the wait.

The full episode of The Game’s appearance on People’s Party With Talib Kweli releases this Monday, December 9. Stay tuned.

