Rapper Game called his apparent final album Born 2 Rap. Such an audacious title may have raised eyebrows, but the conception of his debut album The Documentary affirms him. The L.A. rhymer overcame a near-fatal shooting, industry setbacks, and creative limitations to release the last offering of Dr. Dre’s classic formula: unrelenting menace over pristine production. Those who believe in destiny may believe that Game’s rap career was simply meant to happen.

The 18-track album is revered in part because of the reflective “Dreams” and the work he and 50 Cent did on “How We Do” and “Hate It Or Love It.” But the hit-laden project set a troubling precedent for his career. Just months after The Documentary’s release, he fell out with 50 Cent and the rest of G-Unit, a red-hot label that Interscope Records placed him with out of convenience. Continuous clouds of conflict and unsettling dealings with women mar a stellar discography that officially starts with The Documentary, which made him the West Coast’s brightest star for an entire era.

Last year, he told Complex’s Everyday Struggle that he ranked himself as the best West Coast rapper of all-time on the merit of “being a lyrical muthaf*cka for as long as I’ve been.” No matter what skeptics or detractors think of him, it’s hard to deny his raw lyrical ability. Even frenemies like Joe Budden and 50 Cent laud his lyricism. His bars are what made him an in-demand rap prospect in 2002 on the heels of his You Know What It Is Vol. 1 mixtape with brother Big Fase. The tape was a major career pivot after being shot five times as a drug dealer in 2001, an incident he explored throughout The Documentary.

You Know What It Is Vol. 1 caught the ear of Diddy, who almost signed him to Bad Boy, and Dr. Dre, who ended up signing him to Aftermath in 2003. His skills were undeniable, but as Game noted on The Documentary’s “Runnin,” “Dre told me ‘ain’t no comin’ back from Gold.’” As the endless wait for Detox demonstrates, Dr. Dre is a perfectionist. As the creative force behind landmark acts like NWA, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent, he has a reason to be.

Dre’s vision for stardom is so resolute that he didn’t even compromise it with Rakim, many people’s GOAT rapper. Bars alone weren’t going to get you an Aftermath release, as over 22 artists realized. Game freestyles from 2003 (and his 2004 Get Low Recordz release The Untold Story) showcase a gritty artist who had hip-hop heads ready to run through a brick wall but didn’t yet have the songwriting ability to get Middle America to walk to the record store.

While he was refining his sound, 50 Cent was already excelling with Get Rich Or Die Tryin, a multi-platinum album that quintessentially exemplified gangsta rap in a melodic, charismatic package. 50 Cent was signed to both Aftermath and Eminem’s Shady records. Interscope soon realized that it was beneficial for Game to join 50’s G-Unit Records to hone his songwriting skills. Game signed to 50 Cent, then recorded nine songs for The Documentary in 50’s Connecticut mansion.

The album gradually developed from that point, though details differ depending on who tells the story. Game has said 50 only wrote two hooks. 50 says that he wrote “Hate It Or Love It”, “How We Do”, “Church For Thugs”, “Special”, “Higher”, and “Westside Story.” The truth may be somewhere in the middle. While Game never reached the commercial heights of “How We Do” or “Hate It Or Love It” in subsequent releases, his bars have always been impressive — and arguably improved — over the years.