Uproxx’s Ultimate Party Guide For Miami Music Week 2025

Miami Music Week is the ultimate marathon for dance music lovers — seven days of non-stop partying and sunrise-to-sunset (and back to sunrise) dancing. Each year, Miami transforms into a mecca for electronic music, with the world’s biggest DJs and underground tastemakers taking over nightclubs, rooftop lounges, and poolside stages. Whether you’re a house head, a techno purist, or bass head, one thing is certain: sleep is optional (unless you’re staying at one of these amazing hotels). The options are overwhelming, but don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. From the all-night, all-morning madness at Club Space, where the party doesn’t stop until you do, to the sprawling, open-air playground of Factory Town, where industrial vibes meet world-class sound systems, there’s no shortage of places to lose yourself in the music. And of course, no Miami Music Week is complete without the iconic EDMAs pool party at The Clevelander, where crystal-clear waters meet chart-topping DJs in the heart of South Beach. With so many events happening simultaneously, you need a solid game plan to hit the best of the best. That’s where we come in. Whether you’re chasing sunrise at an after-hours set, getting down at an intimate club showcase, or partying under the palm trees at a VIP day party, Uproxx is here to guide you through the wildest, most unforgettable moments of Miami Music Week 2025.

InterContinental Miami: Pool Parties Friday, March 28th – Sunday, March 30th | Times vary Along with being a premier place to stay during Miami Music Week and Ultra due to being just steps away from the main stage at Bayfront Park, InterContinental Miami is also hosting three exclusive pool parties that you won’t want to miss. On Saturday, March 29th and Sunday, March 30th from 12pm to 5pm, the iconic hotel is hosting epic dance experiences featuring an incredible mix of electronic, Afro-house, and jungle rhythms from the hottest DJs. Saturday, March 29: Tony Zuccaro & Cody Chase

Sunday, March 30: Le Twins & Eran Hersh Guests can enjoy all this while taking in breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the festival’s skyline. Additionally, live DJs will spin at the hotel all weekend long with a special after-hours party in the lobby that goes until 3am. Friday, March 28: GettoBlaster, Sam Collins, Basura Boyz B2B Sage Armstrong, GAWP, Wags, Ekonovah

Saturday, March 29: Tom Enzy, Special Guest Esther Anaya, MAAHEZ, Enos, Pension

Sunday, March 30: Ciro Briceno B2B Adrian Y, Chris Ocana, George Vidal Guests staying at the hotel have complimentary access to the parties. Anyone interested in attending who is not staying on the property can get tickets here. Eden Roc Miami Beach As our first hotel pick to stay at during Miami Music Week due to its hosting of the return of Winter Music Conference, Eden Roc Miami Beach will also host two of the most acclaimed annual MMW parties.

Official WMC Pool Party Thursday, March 27th | 3pm-11pm Celebrating its 35th anniversary amid Miami Music Week, the WMC will unite the most influential voices in dance music for three days from March 26th-28th at Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort. Featuring an array of esteemed artists and industry leaders who are shaping the global electronic music ecosystem, WMC 2025 will provide invaluable insights and actionable guidance on the future of electronic music through artist performances, critical discussions, insightful panels, and more. The official pool party will be for 21+ attendees only and feature a day of networking and partying alongside ALOK, KSHMR, Cheat Codes, Elephante, Frank Walker, Hayla, Jonas Blue, Lavern, Regard, Vinny Vibe, and Z3LLA. WMC delegates will receive free access to the pool party with their conference wristband. Event access may be subject to capacity limits. Early arrival is recommended for popular events. For tickets and additional information, click here. EDMAs Friday, March 28th | 12pm Attendees will be able to rub elbows with celebrities, A-list DJs, and industry executives while enjoying unforgettable surprise performances and an atmosphere like no other. No boring ceremonies here—just non-stop, high-energy entertainment all day long, featuring power-packed sets from this year’s winners and the hottest names in EDM. This pool party is invite only and your RSVP must be approved for entry. While headliners and winners will be revealed at the event, past artists who have joined the party include David Guetta, deadmau5, Kaskade, Illenium, Joel Corry, Steve Aoki, Mau P, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Nervo, Dom Dolla, Skrillex, Fred Again.., Subtronics, and more. RSVP here.

The Clevelander This Miami Music Week, the hotel is turning up the heat with two massive parties, bringing top-tier DJs and an electrifying atmosphere to the heart of the action. With its legendary status and prime location on Ocean Drive, The Clevelander is the ultimate destination for dance music lovers looking to celebrate in style. EDM.com & Friends Wednesday, March 26th | 11am – 9pm EDM.com is returning to MMW with its open-air kickoff networking party, “EDM.com & Friends.” This year’s event will take place on the C-Level Rooftop of the iconic Clevelander South Beach, in the heart of Miami’s Art Deco District on Ocean Drive. Attendees will be able to connect with DJs, promoters, artists, label representatives, venue owners, booking agents, media, content creators and more. Artists can maximize these opportunities with a producer meet-up and exclusive demo drop from 11am to 12pm. This session will give producers direct access to A&Rs from renowned labels such as Tchami’s Confession, James Hype’s Stereohype, Hood Politics Records, House Hats and Peak Dial, among others. They will be able to share their work, receive constructive feedback and potentially walk away with a signed record. Additionally, attendees will groove to performances by Henry Fong, Kaleena Zanders, Sunday Scaries, Myles O’Neal, Rich DietZ, PLS&TY, Sherm, MARTA, R3WIRE and Not Available. A special performance from a secret guest headliner is also on the schedule. Admission is free with the code EDMFRIEND, and $19 without the code. Table reservations are also available starting at $200. Tickets and additional information can be found here.

Neon Owl 10 Year Anniversary Thursday, March 27th | 9pm-3am Celebrate Neon Owl’s 10 year anniversary at The Clevelander with international duo sensation BEAUZ with support from Polar Bears, KEPIK b2b Hidden Axis, Nikita Page, The Icarus Kid b2b Tej and Gordon Viechielstein. This will be the first time BEAUZ is playing and headlining in Miami all while celebrating Neon Owl discovering BEAUZ 10 years ago. Tickets and additional information can be found here. Moxy South Beach: Move Ibiza Radio March 24th-29th | Times vary In celebration of Miami Music Week, Moxy South Beach will be hosting Move Ibiza Radio for an electrifying week-long showcase from March 24th-29th.

Kicking off the action-packed week, enjoy the MixHer Networking Brunch at Serena on March 23rd from 3pm-7pm, spotlighting elite female talent in the industry. The MixHer series honors female DJs and music professionals in Miami and beyond, with free entry for hotel guests. The road to Ultra continues with the Elevate Tuesday Pool Party at Moxy South Beach’s main pool. On March 25th from 1pm-6pm, immerse yourself in an all-day experience featuring special guest DJs, setting the perfect vibe for the week ahead. On March 26th, Lisbon-based DJ collective Ocean House, dedicated to ocean preservation, will team up with Hi Neko Party to create a unique, high-energy poolside experience at Moxy South Beach from 4pm-10pm, presented by Milagro Tequila. Dance to the rhythm of house music, connect with a vibrant community, and support a cleaner, healthier planet. No cover for hotel guests. Keep the energy going March 27th with the Aliens on Mushrooms MMW Pool Party from 12pm-11pm, presented by Lalo Tequila and hosted by Aliens on Mushrooms, the record label and lifestyle brand owned by Gettoblaster. Known for throwing unforgettable events in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, and Amsterdam, this poolside party promises an unparalleled dance music experience. On March 28th, White Claw presents the Miami Music Week Pool Sessions, an epic pool party featuring live DJ sets, floaties, and unbeatable drink specials, all set against the backdrop of Miami Beach from 12pm-4pm. On March 29th from 4pm-11pm, house legends Milk & Sugar will bring the winter edition of House Nation WMC 2025 to Moxy South Beach’s main pool, featuring a curated lineup of international artists and a live broadcast on Move Ibiza Radio. With their signature house sound and global hits like Let the Sun Shine, Milk & Sugar deliver an unforgettable night of high-energy beats. Closing out the week on March 29th, experience an electrifying dance event at Como Como at Moxy South Beach, featuring world-class DJs, stunning visuals, and immersive productions by Airborne Productions from 5pm-5am. For additional information, click here.

SLS South Beach March 26th-30th | Various times Wynn Las Vegas’ acclaimed nightlife division, Wynn Nightlife, has partnered with Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach to deliver five days of unforgettable day-to-night parties starting Wednesday, March 26th through Sunday, March 30th. The roster of top-tier headliners includes Diplo, Marshmello, Hugel, Meduza, James Hype, Luciano and more. In addition to the action-packed lineup, revelers can expect a variety of amenities at Hyde Beach including VIP packages with private cabanas, bottle service, culinary offerings, and access to exclusive areas of the beachfront venue. For more information and tickets, click here. Factory Town March 26th-30th | 7pm Factory Town has curated an unmatched experience, bringing some of the world’s top electronic acts together for a multi-night spectacle that will once again set the standard for Miami Music Week in 2025. Spanning five unique stages, each with its own carefully crafted lineup, the venue pulses with nonstop energy from sunset to sunrise. For tickets to all events, click here. Wednesday, March 26 Eli Brown’s Arcane / 999999999 Invites

Cloonee’s Hellbent / Deep House Bible / PIV Records Showcase Thursday, March 27 Sara Landry’s Presents Hekate / 1991 Present Worship

Music On MMW / Ben Sterling’s Planet X / Hernan Cattaneo x Sasha Friday, March 28 Francis Mercier Presents Deep Root Tribe / Klangkuenstler’s Linear

Link Miami Rebels Presents Meduza, Camelphat, Methane, Max Styler, Layla Benitez, Max Stern Saturday, March 29 Black Coffee Presents / Paco Osuna’s Now Here / Ciao Dany! & Madafakaz

Indira Paganotto’s Artcore / Drumcode MMW Sunday, March 30 MMW Closing: Bedouin Presents Saga / Factory 93 Presents / Chasewest Presents Chaste

MMW Closing: ANOTR Presents “On A Trip” Album Release Party

elrow MMW Closing: Kaos Garden

1-800-Lucky March 26th-30th | Various times For the past six years, 1-800-Lucky has been the ultimate destination where music and culture collide, hosting some of the world’s best DJs and producers in the heart of Wynwood. As Miami Music Week heats up from March 25-30, the iconic Asian food hall and nightlife hotspot is keeping the tradition alive with an electrifying lineup of top-tier talent, surprise sets, and an unmatched late-night vibe. Retail Records Label Takeover Showcase Party Wednesday, March 26th | 4pm-3am | No cover Featuring Basura Boyz, Avilo, Essed, Zilka, and more.

Hood Politics Party Thursday, March 27th | 9pm-3am Owner and label boss DJ Susan will host an epic Hood Politics Party at 1-800-Lucky on March 27th. The party will feature none other than AC Slater alongside a lineup of heavyweights including Proppa, Sherm, Maahez, Henry Fong, Kaleena Zanders, and more. The event is free with an official RSVP here. Nervous Records Presents HOUSE is a FEELING! Friday, March 28th | 6pm-close | No cover Featuring Oscar G, DJ Pierre, Ralph Falcon, and more.

Overtones x Humans Alike Miami Sunday, March 30th | 12pm Featuring Featuring Chesster, Cocodrills, Tony Guerra, and more.RSVP by texting +1 305-768-9826. E11EVEN Made in Miami and known worldwide, the E11EVEN name is synonymous with forward-thinking hospitality, groundbreaking innovative entertainment experiences, and living life to the fullest. The iconic club will host two events during MMW. On Wednesday, March 26th, AMÉMÉ will headline into the late night followed by Gordo on Thursday, March 27th. It all leads up to the venue’s MMW closing party with Dim Mak on Sunday, March 30th. Tickets to AMÉMÉ and Gordo’s shows can be found here.