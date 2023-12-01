What do I want from my weed brand of choice? High THC? Cool packaging? Branding that aligns perfectly with my vibe? Nah, I expect something more. I want them to go deep into the science, care about terpenes, and be hyper-focused on the intricacies of the growing process. I want them to care a little too much about soil. I want my cannabis to be grown by straight-up artisans. Well, good news for me and smokers like me — I’ve found a brand that offers all of that: 710 Labs. And the weed not only meets my criteria above but it also packs a powerful punch, is packaged wonderfully, and exudes good vibes. This Cali-based brand is currently available in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Michigan, and Washington and has expanded to Florida (medicinally). The brand is earning a reputation for growing high-quality cannabis and producing solventless hash (as the name would suggest, extracted without the use of butane, ethane, or any other solvent), clean vapes, Rick Simpson Oil, rosin gummies, and organic joints that have a signature rotini noodle tip (more on this later). With that broad product line, 710 Labs covers all the bases for every type of stoner and its website is full of interesting information about its production process and the importance of things like “living soil.” It’s a lot to take in and serves as a deep rabbit hole for smokers who are interested in the nerdy sh*t behind good weed. It’s honestly too much to go over here but if you want to learn more, check out the LEARN section of their site. We sampled a variety of products from 710 Labs’ full line. Here are our thoughts.

Joints What We Love About Them: The first thing that will jump out at you about 710’s joints is the rotini noodle at the tip. Rather than a paper filter, or a hard plastic piece, 710 opts for a noodle which at first glance came across as a straight-up gimmick to me. Now that I’ve smoked a noodle-tipped joint though — I legit can’t see myself going back. What makes the dried noodle so great is that it holds its shape and doesn’t sog up with your spit for your entire smoke session. It keeps the joint girthy and smoke travels through it extremely well without any bits of flower hitting your tongue. I tried two different form factors for the 1g joints — a single Cherry Zest #4 and a 10-pack of Donny Burger (GMO x Han Solo Burger) with 21.26% and 27.25% THC respectively. The joints were well packaged in air-tight glass jars (even the single) and the flower in each joint was all quality nugs, no shake. According to 710 Labs, the joints are made from the smalls of the top colas that don’t make it into the flower jars. So the same premium flower in the joints is what you get when you pick up an 1/8th. The Bottom Line: The packaging is on point and the high in both strains hit me with a quick onset and filled me with euphoria. The burn was slow and even and never went out on me or required relighting. Infused Joints What We Love About Them: In addition to the 1g joints, I also sampled 710’s 2g infused joints — what the brand calls “Noodle Doinks.”

The joint is infused with 710’s solventless hash and is a short and stout monster that burns slow, even, and packs a powerful, knock-you-on-the-couch high. The joint I smoked consisted of 1.5g of Z Cubed + 0.5g Zeven Up (Zkittlez x OZ Kush + Sour Diesel genetics) and had a blend of sweet and subtle terpy flavors with a slight gassy finish. I’d consider myself a pretty heavy smoker but it was hard to handle this thing solo, making it ideal to pass around and share. I saved one of these for a “walk with the cousins” this Thanksgiving and we came back to the dinner table ready for seconds and filled with good vibes. The Bottom Line: Expertly rolled providing a powerful high. Dense enough to share and pass around between 2-4 people.

Flower What We Love About Them: I sampled two flower jars from 710 Labs, a 3.5g jar of Boo Berry, and a half-ounce jar of Starburst 36 #1. Both jars were opaque and thick, shielding your bud from UV rays and temperature variations. According to 710’s website, the flower is meticulously grown in-house with organic inputs, dried and cured by dased on density, and hand trimmed. The quality of the flower is apparent when you first open a jar — nugs are big, dense, and frosty. The Boo Berry ( 20.62 % THC .04% CBD) has a sweet fruity aroma and a delicate flavor that combines grape and lemon notes. The high was incredibly relaxing, mildly euphoric and a bit body-numbing. This is an ideal strain for physical relaxation but didn’t make me feel couch-locked or lazy. The Starburst 36 (THC% not listed on the packaging) offered an alternate experience to the Boo Berry. The flavor has a distinct funk to it with a peppery cough-inducing finish. The high here was a lot more cerebral and giddy, a real stress-buster. It’s a great daytime strain, ideal for taking in the sights and sounds around you. The Bottom Line: 710 Labs’ flower is well packaged and prepared. The nugs in both jars were dense and frosty and offered strong flavors and an even stronger high. Personally, this is my favorite offering from the brand. Vape and Rosin Pods What We Love About Them: 710s vape is a USB-C rechargeable battery that comes packaged with a cable and the battery pack in both white and black. The battery charges quickly and holds for a couple of hours.

The vape is light and compact (just a little thicker than a lighter) and has a nice weight that keeps it from feeling cheap. Aside from the simplistic design, the vape has a green indicator light that shines when you take a drag. I sampled the Rick Jamez # 3 and Blue Berry Haze Rosin pods as well as the Ghost Hulk #25 Persy Rosin Pod. All three of the pods had a clean and delicate flavor and the rosin was faint amber in color, with the Persy pod coming across as almost completely clear in color. I didn’t find the same nuance of flavor in the pods as I found in the flower, but each came across as very tasty and clean. In all three cases, two or three drags were enough to hit me with a strong head and body high. The Bottom Line: I like the vape for its low-key and stealthy form factor and found myself treating these as one-hitters, taking a long drag before concerts, market runs, and other activities that I felt could be elevated with a head change.

Hash Rosin Gummies/RSO What We Love About Them: Right off the bat what I love about 710’s Hash Rosin Gummies are the flavor. If you’re into sweet candy-like gummies that remind you of gummi bears, look elsewhere — this is not that. These gummies taste as they should, plant-y, like cannabis. There is a hint of cane sugar which helps to make it a bit more palatable but these gummies don’t taste candy-sweet and cheap. The gummies are full-spectrum and feature 10mg of THC per candy and are packaged in a 10-pack box. The sample I tried was of 710’s Praline #2 strain, and after about 45 minutes hit me with a buzzing body high that I felt first in my extremities, and then the top of my head. On one of the gummies, I put a drop of 710’s RSO (Rick Simpson Oil) which provided a seriously intensified high that made me feel like I had consumed more than a single gummy. That high was a bit too intense for me and I admit I haven’t tried the Rick Simpson Oil since. The Bottom Line: A great, natural-tasting gummi that provides a relatively quick onset body-buzzing high. I’m a heavy smoker and 10mg of this stuff felt like a perfect amount, but if you need a near-psychedelic experience, go ahead and grab that RSO and add a drop… or pop two of these candies. Persy Sauce What We Love About It: Persy Sauce is 710’s highest form of rosin. It is, according to 710, made from “the finest spectrum of trichomes from the first wash producing a very flavorful and solventless extract.” I smoked this in a PuffCo Dab rig and I have to admit I was a bit reluctant to try it.