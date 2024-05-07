Now that Coachella has unofficially kicked off the 2024 festival season, there are tons of other events to look forward to for the rest of the year. Austin City Limits is one of the country’s biggest, and organizers just announced the 2024 lineup today (May 7).

It’s headlined by Dua Lipa, Tyler The Creator, Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson, Pretty Lights, Khruangbin, and Leon Bridges. The festival is set to go down at Austin’s Zilker park from October 4 to 6 and then 11 to 13.

Also on the poster are Norah Jones, Reneé Rapp, Kehlani, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Dominic Fike, Chappell Roan, Carin León, Orville Peck, Vince Staples, Jeezy, Kevin Abstract, Tyla, Santigold, Bakar, Petey, Mannequin Pussy, and more.

As Austin’s KXAN notes, some local acts made the lineup, too, including Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol, Asleep At The Wheel, The Huston-Tillotson University Jazz Collective, School Of Rock, and The Barton Hills Choir. Some notable Texas-bred artists also include Khruangbin, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, and Kevin Abstract.

3-day tickets for both of the fest’s weekends are scheduled to go on sale starting at noon CT today via the festival website. Also going on sale at that time will be 3-Day GA+ tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum tickets, and hotel packages.