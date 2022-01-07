The start of the new year, the rise in Omicron cases, and the cooler temperatures of winter are all reasons to plan a secluded, laidback weekend away (over a straight-up party weekend). This season is all about slowing down and setting new intentions (and also being reasonably Covid-cautious), and there’s no better place to do that than at an epic vacation rental off the grid. Whether you prefer the backwoods, farmland, or a homey haven just outside of a busy city, there’s one thing that can make any vacation rental a quintessential winter destination — a heated spa experience to escape the cold. There’s nothing quite as relaxing (or sexy) as jumping into an outdoor sauna or hot tub as the snow falls beside you and the brisk breeze blows by. It’s a best of both worlds situation – comfortably warm while immersed in winter’s wondrous beauty. If you can find a property with both a sauna and a spa? Even better. If you’re ready for a cozy weekend away, check out the 10 vacation rentals complete with saunas and spas below.

Spa Retreat With Finnish Sauna and Saltwater Hot Tub — WASHINGTON, USA Washington’s rainy winter weather and gloomy skies make for a cozy environment to renew and rejuvenate your mind. This spa retreat is just 15 minutes outside of downtown Seattle. So you can hit the town for a dinner in the city, then wind down in the property’s Finnish sauna and saltwater hot tub. Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a bad evening. The Japanese and Scandinavian-inspired Airbnb fits up to four people, making it a sweet spot for a small group getaway. Bottom Line: You can’t find this kind of comfort and privacy this close to most cities. This property provides a wellness oasis with the option to venture out and sightsee. BOOK HERE. Romantic Creekside Cabin Nestled in a Redwood Forest — CALIFORNIA, USA

Can you say couples retreat? Grab your partner and head to wine country in Sonoma County, California to rekindle the spark in your relationship. Or give yourself some much-needed me-time with a solo trip in the Redwoods. The hand-built cedar cabin screams rustic chic, from its woodsy decor to the wilderness that surrounds it. Steam things up by hopping in the cedar hot tub that sits beneath the trees on the property’s private patio. Bottom Line: Wine, jacuzzi, nature walk, repeat. What more do you need for a romantic weekend getaway? BOOK HERE.

Modern Upstate Escape With Outdoor Sauna — NEW YORK, USA Take a trip to Upstate New York to enjoy a weekend by one of Sullivan County’s largest lakes. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, there’s plenty of space for a small group to kick back and chill. The best part of this secluded woodland cottage? It’s definitely the four-person barrel sauna tucked in the trees behind the property. Plus, the cottage includes a wood-burning fireplace and a record player to really set the mood. Bottom Line: Let us say it one more time…a four-person barrel sauna tucked in the trees. BOOK HERE. Charming Cedar Chalet With Outside Private Wooden Hot Tub — WASHINGTON, USA If you’re looking to totally unplug from the busyness of everyday life, check out this cedar chalet in the Snowline Community of Glacier, Washington. There’s no reception in the area, so you’ll be forced to turn inward, reflect, and simply enjoy the great outdoors. Not to mention, a private outdoor wooden hot tub under a cedar gazebo and an outdoor fire pit are sure to hit the spot on a cold day in the woods.

You can snag this spot starting at only $180 per night for up to four people. In other words, book it ASAP for an affordable winter trip with friends. Bottom Line: We all need to step back and put our phones down from time to time. This vacation rental forces you to do that in the best way possible. BOOK HERE.

Vermont Schoolhouse Farm Cottage — VERMONT, USA This unique Airbnb is a renovated historic schoolhouse that overlooks a regenerative organic farm — talk about a refurbished masterpiece. Located on the calming countryside hills of Shaftsbury, Vermont, it’s the perfect place to relax as you head into the thick of winter and prepare for the rest of the year ahead. The house includes both a hot tub and panoramic barrel sauna that overlooks the green mountains and farmland. Oh, and we can’t forget to mention the outdoor shower. Need we say more? Bottom Line: As much as we’d all like to think we can rough it in a rustic environment, nothing beats the comfort of modern luxury. This innovative property combines the two for a tranquil country escape. BOOK HERE. Eco-Luxury Farmhouse Oasis With Pool and Sauna — CALIFORNIA, USA

If you want a luxury boutique hotel experience with the privacy of a vacation rental, this farmhouse oasis is for you. With a private backyard and swimming pool, along with an Italian-designed infrared sauna and an outdoor shower, you don’t have to go far to enjoy what feels like a glamorous spa experience. The house even includes Turkish cotton waffle robes, as well as all-natural locally handmade soaps and bath salts. Bottom Line: Between the luxury amenities and eco-conscious household items, once you walk through the front door you likely won’t want to leave until it’s time to check out. BOOK HERE.

Waterfront Cedar Cabin Complete With Sauna — MICHIGAN, USA This three-bedroom cabin in Marquette, Michigan fits up to eight people, making it perfect for a family reunion or group celebration. It’s located right on the water where you can fish, breathe in the crisp winter air, and take in the stunning lakeside views. When you’re done getting your dose of fresh air and outdoorsy adventure (or you need a break from the group festivities), you can thaw out in the cabin’s private sauna. Bottom Line: There’s nothing better than waking up, walking outside, and being met with nothing but still water (or frozen water!) and evergreens. That’s exactly what you’ll get at this vacation rental. BOOK HERE. Mt Baker Cabin With Hot Tub & Panoramic Forest Views — WASHINGTON, USA

Get panoramic views of Mt. Baker National Forest from the comfort of your patio when you book this hideaway cabin. The cabin is elevated on stilts so you can get up close and personal with nature and its healing effects. The one-bedroom property is newly renovated, offering a modern take on a rustic environment. The real selling point on this Airbnb is the four-foot-deep cedar hot tub. It’s the ultimate relaxation oasis within the wilderness. Bottom Line: When you’re nestled in the forest submerged in a hot tub, you won’t have a choice but to relax and let the stress of your usual everyday responsibilities go. If you need to find your zen, book a stay. BOOK HERE.

Holloway Cabin on Creek & Private Hot-Springs — COLORADO, USA Private hot springs? Yep, we’ll take it. This refurbished 1800s mining cabin offers a handcrafted odorless hot spring hot tub with an infinity edge and LED lighting. You can take it a step further and set the mood by connecting to the cabin’s outdoor Bluetooth speakers. Kicking back in the jacuzzi with a backdrop of Colorado’s Rocky Mountain wilderness is reason enough to book your stay. Bottom Line: Colorado is best known for its beautiful outdoor spaces, and this vacation rental gives you the opportunity to experience it first-hand. Plus, the 19th-century mining cabin element of it all gives you a cool story to tell your friends about when you get home. BOOK HERE. Fillmore’s Landing at Mt. Rainier — WASHINGTON, USA