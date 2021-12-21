What’s better than escaping the cold winter temperatures with a much-needed vacation? Escaping winter with an epic electronic music festival in the Mojave Desert.

On December 10th and December 11th, 2021, thousands of lively EDM-lovers gathered to soak in the heavy beats and sunshine of Palm Springs for the debut of Desert Air, presented by Splash House and Goldenvoice. Hosted at the Palm Springs Air Museum, an iconic location in one of California’s hottest destinations, festival-goers were able to dance, party, and check out live music by globally recognized DJs alongside industrial hangars and historic aircrafts. The scenic San Jacinto Mountains and desert landscape didn’t make a bad backdrop for the event, either. Eye-catching sunsets and LED laser shows went hand-in-hand at Desert Air.

Featuring artists including Peggy Gou, DJ Koze, Dixon, The Martinez Brothers, Moodymann, Channel Tres, and Mason Collective (among others), and it’s safe to say the feel-good environment of Desert Air made for an unforgettable winter getaway. If you’ve been cooped up at home all winter and are in need of some jubilant energy and inspiration, check out the photos from Desert Air’s debut event below. They’re sure to make you want to get up and dance (or book a trip to California once Omnicron feels sorted).