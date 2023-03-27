Lara Logan is getting roasted on Twitter for her latest tweet about Walmart. The conservative journalist, whose recent penchant for spouting QAnon-esque conspiracy theories has already led to bans at Fox News and Newsmax, tweeted a photo of vibrators sitting on a shelf at the big box retailer.

“Why is Walmart selling sex toys?” Logan asked in the caption.

Why is Walmart selling sex toys? pic.twitter.com/AKLCdwQyfA — Lara Logan (@laralogan) March 24, 2023

If this controversy seems familiar, it’s because Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a similar crusade back in December. Although, in the case of Greene, the vibrators were placed next to children’s toothbrushes, which prompted the Georgia congresswoman to accuse the retail giant of grooming.

“Selling sex toys openly where children are exposed to them is wrong, inappropriate, immoral, indecent, perverted, shameful, and incredibly harmful to children,” Greene tweeted. “Why is Walmart participating in the grooming and sexualization of children?”

In a statement to Newsweek, Walmart said, “The placement of the product was a mistake and was promptly corrected at the store.” And that appears to be the case.

In the photo tweeted by Logan, the vibrators are located next to women’s razors and contraceptives, a pretty appropriate place if there ever was one. However, for conservatives like Logan, the proper place for sex toys is nowhere, and she was roundly schooled on Twitter for her puritanical stance.

“Because people buy them and Walmart, being a business that sells products to people who want them, realizes they can make money by selling these,” David S. Cohen tweeted. “What part of capitalism do you not understand?”

Because people buy them and Walmart, being a business that sells products to people who want them, realizes they can make money by selling these. What part of capitalism do you not understand? — David S. Cohen (@dsc250) March 25, 2023

“Your bio says ‘not a fan of tyranny.’ Except when it comes to adult purchases I guess,” Cathy Reisenwitz wrote.

Your bio says “not a fan of tyranny.” Except when it comes to adult purchases I guess — Cathy Reisenwitz (51/100 sketches) (@CathyReisenwitz) March 26, 2023

“Just wait until you find out about how they sell the tool used in the leading cause of death for kids. (Guns)” David Hogg tweeted.

Just wait until you find out about how they sell the tool used in the leading cause of death for kids. (Guns) — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 26, 2023

“Because conservative men can’t pleasure their women?” Andrew Kimmel helpfully added.

Because conservative men can’t pleasure their women? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 25, 2023

You can see more reactions to Logan below:

Okay, try to follow me on this one. It's very complicated. Because people buy them. Hope this helps. — Keith (@KeithDB80) March 24, 2023

Sex toys are rarely used as murder weapons. — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) March 25, 2023

Why not? Your religious beliefs should not stop others from enjoying and living their own lives. Don’t like them? Don’t look at them. Just walk on by. I don’t like the Goya section so I walk on by! See how easy that is! — Dr. Ginny McDonald (@GinnyMcDonald8) March 24, 2023

For sex… you dummy. — Marcus Monroe (@marcusmonroe) March 24, 2023

This bothers me way more than some plastic toys. pic.twitter.com/4qwqk5VyzR — ☘️Rocky Mountain Views☘️ (@RockyMountViews) March 27, 2023

Honey. … a more relevant question is: what’s your problem with sex toys? — JodiJacobson 🇺🇦 🩸🦷 @jljacobson@mastodon.social (@jljacobson) March 25, 2023

why are you looking at sex toys when there could be kids around?! pervert! — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) March 24, 2023

because they put all the good old fashioned mom and pop dildo stores out of business — Sam Haft @ PAX East (@SamHaft) March 25, 2023

(Via Lara Logan on Twitter)