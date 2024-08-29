Old Forester’s 2024 Birthday Bourbon expression is finally hitting shelves, and here at UPROXX we were lucky enough to get an early taste. Each year on September 2nd, Old Forester releases its highly sought-after Birthday Bourbon, created as an homage to the day its founder, George Garvin Brown, was born.

Similar to how the brand has handled past releases, this year’s Birthday Bourbon is available for purchase in two ways: by winning the national sweepstakes on Old Forester’s website or at local retailers who will receive a limited quantity. Be advised — this is one of Old Forester’s most limited bourbons, and it is highly sought-after. These bottles tend to disappear from shelves quickly, which means you’ll need to act fast if you see one in stores.

This year’s Birthday Bourbon is bottled at its highest proof ever at 107 proof and matured for 12 years. Its suggested retail price is $199.99 (up from last year’s $170).

Past expressions of this limited offering have made multiple “best of the year” lists here on UPROXX and now it’s time to see how our 2024 Birthday Bourbon review shakes out.

Will this be a bourbon worth celebrating? Let’s taste it and see!

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon 2024

ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $199

The Whiskey:

Louisville’s oldest distillery often tweaks the age and proof point of its annual Birthday Bourbon release. For this year, the 24th expression in the series matured for 12 years, the same as 2023’s release, but it’s bottled at its highest proof ever, 107 proof. Master Distiller Emeritus Chris Morris and Master Taster Melissa Rift personally selected the 209 barrels that comprised this blend with aid from Assistant Master Distiller Caleb Trigo. The barrels themselves were matured in Warehouses G and L.

Tasting Notes:

Nose: The aroma of juicy orange rind, fresh leather, apricots, apples, and red peppers leap out of the glass at first. There’s some barrel char, milk chocolate, and tobacco leaf notes swirling in the mix, as well as some buttercream frosting and black pepper.