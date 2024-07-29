All 16 Old Forester Whiskeys, Power Ranked For 2024

Old Forester bills themselves as a brand of firsts. They’re said to be the first bourbon to be sold in bottles, the first double-barreled bourbon, and they’re even responsible for launching the first commercially available single-barrel bourbon in the industry. While there may have been at least one defunct brand that sold its bourbon in bottles before Old Forester, there’s no denying that they revolutionized the industry with the practice — which was established to ensure quality. Today, thanks to the success of their wildly popular Whiskey Row Series, there are very few contemporary bourbon fans who aren’t familiar with Old Forester’s game, as they’ve done an incredible job since their founding in 1870 of bringing high-quality American whiskey to the masses. One of the reasons Old Forester has maintained such a storied history is its ability to meet the needs of a shifting whiskey landscape. This is seen in their ability to secure a medicinal distilling license during Prohibition, the fact they were the first distillery to convert their entire production to industrial-grade alcohol for the World War II effort, their creation of holiday decanters in 1950, and their introduction of an 86-proof bourbon in 1959 to feed the desires of a growing cocktail culture. Perhaps their most ground-breaking innovation would come in 1962 when the brand launched President’s Choice bourbon, which consisted of 8-year-old single barrels hand-selected by Old Forester’s President. Though, at the time, it wasn’t marketed as “single barrel bourbon,” the dye was cast more than 20 years before Buffalo Trace first released Blanton’s. Today, Old Forester mostly shares these stories through its Whiskey Row Series, which features bottles identified by various years of import to the brand. For example, 1910 is an homage to their first double-barreled bourbon, and 1897 is a bottled-in-bond offering to reflect the year they pivoted away from the 90-proof expressions that defined Old Forester’s formative years. Highlighting those historic choices and celebrating their legacy with award-winning expressions today is part of what has kept Old Forester relevant for 153 years and counting. Now that we’ve completed the history portion of today’s exam let’s move on to the multiple-choice portion. There can only be one correct answer regarding the best whiskey in Old Forester’s lineup. Let’s rank them all and find out which one it is! 16. Old Forester 86 ABV: 43%

Average Price: $27 The Whiskey: While it features a spruce label, in line with the rest of Old Forester’s packaging, Old Forester 86-proof has a history that dates back to 1959 when consumers were thirsty for a lighter style of whiskey, well-suited for inclusion in cocktails. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose has a bit of graham cracker, young oak, and cocktail cherries, but the volume of each aroma is turned down.

Palate: On the palate, all of the nosing notes come alive with a bit more vibrancy and are joined by a vanilla splash. With regards to the mouthfeel, this is a thin whiskey. Still, the texture isn’t overly watery or unpleasant, as it’s just substantive enough for the flavors to develop before washing out and transitioning to the finish. Finish: On the finish, there’s a bit of oak, honey, and bright red cherry, but it’s so brief that you’ll find yourself reaching for a second sip rather than savoring your first. Bottom Line:

There are outlines of a really flavorful bourbon here, so it’s easy to see why Old Forester originally introduced this expression in the late 1950s to ingratiate themselves with the growing cocktail culture. However, cocktail culture has changed a lot since then, and while this whiskey still works well in a refreshing drink like a Mint Julep, there are several far better options in their lineup for making mixed drinks. 15. Old Forester 1870 ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Old Forester 1870, part of the brand’s Whiskey Row Series, was created in 2014 to honor the year Old Forester was founded. In its early days, Old Forester started as a 90-proof bourbon, and so this expression pays homage to that legacy by clocking in at 45% ABV. Furthermore, as a superficial nod to the brand’s early legacy of sourcing barrels, they pull barrels for this release from three different warehouses of varying ages and proofs. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey has a touch of caramel sauce and maraschino cherries coupled with vanilla, cinnamon bark, and white pepper spice. Palate: On the palate, there’s a bit more oak and a touch of rosewater, but overall, the nosing notes translate in the mouth with maraschino cherries and thin caramel sauce providing the sweetness. Youthful oak undergirds the entire experience, allowing the vanilla tones to blossom, while the slightly floral aspect takes root as this whiskey transitions to the finish. Finish: On the finish, this whiskey is all young oak, vanilla extract, and dilute caramel. The flavors themselves are delicate, and pleasantly bright, as it succinctly falls off the palate.

Bottom Line:

At 90 proof, Old Forester manages to pack a lot of flavor into this release, which is an admirable homage to their early years and a flavorful low-proof option for sipping neat. For the sub-100 proof category, this bottle is a winner and well worth picking up, but in this tasting, it’s simply outgunned. 14. Old Forester King Ranch ABV: 52.5%

Average Price: $160 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 2022, Old Forester King Ranch was created in collaboration with King Ranch, “the birthplace of American ranching.” For the release, Old Forester bourbon is finished through King Ranch mesquite charcoal and exclusively sold in Texas. Tasting Notes: Nose: Caramelized banana comes through at first before the mesquite aspect kisses the nose and introduces vanilla extract, toasted almonds, and a faint indication of maraschino cherries. It’s a cloyingly sweet nose with touches of maple candy and freshly baked bread. Palate: The palate is less interesting than the nose, with the mesquite smokiness and subtle banana notes gracing the palate before a bit of salted caramel and fresh wheat bread begin transitioning to midpalate. Finish: The finish slowly fades away, leaving some marshmallow fluff, crème brûlée, and the gentle reintroduction of the mesquite flavor and some barrel char. Bottom Line: As a direct competitor to Wild Turkey Longbranch, which has national distribution, this expression was initially released with plenty of intrigue and anticipation. Unfortunately, its limited nature and lukewarm reception have cooled some of that momentum, and after tasting it blind, I’m not surprised. This is a perfectly fine whiskey, but it strays a touch too far from what makes Old Forester great, over-relying on the mesquite charcoal for a flavor that is distinctly influenced by Texas, but also not very captivating on its own. 13. Old Forester 1897

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: Old Forester 1897 is so-named because this Whiskey Row expression was created to honor the brand’s pivot to 100-proof bourbon in the wake of the Bottled in Bond Act passing in 1897. This offering follows the Bottled in Bond regulations, which in part means that it is bottled at 100-proof and the product of a single distilling season, aged for at least four years. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there are apricots and fresh cherries to go with graham crackers, gentle oak tones, and a touch of caramel. It’s a fairly straightforward nose, but it draws you in and leaves you anticipating the first sip, which is a strong plus. Palate: Once this whiskey hits your lips, a touch of roasted mocha gives way to robust oak tones, caramel candies, and cherry cordials. With the first pass, it’s abundantly clear that this is a well-rounded bourbon blended to be approachable and easy to drink. The mouthfeel is a bit quotidian, but that’s not a knock, as this works really well as a middle-of-the-road sipper. Finish: The finish reinforces the generally straightforward nature of this bourbon, offering caramel and gentle oak tones to go with more of the cherry cordial note found at midpalate. The length is short to medium, and I’m not complaining about it. Bottom Line: Old Forester 1897 offers a lovely depth of flavor that indicates that it’s been matured for longer than four years. With a cavalcade of traditional bourbon notes and a restrained textural profile, this is well-made whiskey, but what it suffers from is competition — both across the spectrum of Bottled in Bond bourbons and within Old Forester’s lineup, which sees the even more impressive Old Forester 100 Proof bourbon deliver a slightly better experience at a lower price point. 12. Old Forester Statesman ABV: 47.5%

Average Price: $50 The Whiskey: One of the most unique whiskeys in Old Forester’s portfolio, Statesman draws inspiration from a collaboration with the 2017 spy action comedy film “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” which prominently featured the expression. Due to its popularity, Old Forester has continued to produce Statesman bourbon, which utilizes their classic 72% Corn, 18% Rye, and 10% Malted barley recipe. Tasting Notes: Nose: A sweet pastry note on the nose draws you in, along with orange zest and bright red cherries. Given a second sniff, there’s a distinct aroma of vanilla extract and white pepper to go with the fruit-forward tones that stood out initially, and the sweet pastry note becomes more of an undercooked sugar cookie.

Palate: In the mouth, there’s a welcome infusion of orange blossom, creamy custard, and some gentle oak tones. On the second sip, one notices that the texture is a bit lean but still slick, and the orange blossom becomes more of a spiced orange peel, while vanilla pods and the faintest bit of bright red cherry flit at the edges of the tongue. Finish: The finish on this bourbon is gentle and fairly brief, but the bright cherries at the periphery of the palate become stronger, along with a bit of clove and youthful oak. It’s light and refreshing, which works well with the overall flavor profile. Bottom Line: Perhaps all-too-frequently dismissed as a “gimmick” due to its origins as a movie tie-in, Old Forester Statesman is a nuanced and exceedingly approachable offering that deserves wider appreciation. Whether kitschy spy films suit your tastes or not, Old Forester Statesman surely will if you’re a fan of well-made bourbon. 11. Old Forester 100 Proof Rye ABV: 50%

Average Price: $28 The Whiskey: Originally launched in 2019, Old Forester Rye quickly became a fan favorite and a bar staple. Utilizing a historic mash bill acquired by Owsley Brown in 1940, Old Forester Rye consists of 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn. Tasting Notes: Nose: Interestingly, on this blind tasting, there is a lot of mint, rye spice, and lemon meringue on the nose of this whiskey for me. The sweet, lemon meringue notes come with a bit of milk chocolate, and once the sweetness subsides, there’s a bit of black pepper and even cinnamon bark hiding underneath. Palate: The palate is heavier than expected, and a rush of mint, milk chocolate, honey, and rye spice cascades over the tongue on the first sip. The first takeaway is that this multi-layered sipping experience can reward extended consideration. Chewing reveals a bit of youthful oak and a touch of leather.

Finish: The medium-length finish on this whiskey is where the spices return in full force with black pepper and a touch of cinnamon fusing with rye spice, mint, and honey for a balanced and appropriately timely send-off. Bottom Line: It’s easy to see why this rye quickly became a bartender’s favorite. With an impressive, well-defined set of flavors that up the ante on the rye content while retaining a base sweetness that appeals to bourbon fans, Old Forester Rye is one of the most versatile whiskeys on the planet, regardless of category. Whether you’re a neat sipper or a regular cocktail consumer, this bottle belongs on your home shelf. 10. Old Forester 1910 ABV: 46.5%

Average Price: $52 The Whiskey: Launched in 2018, Old Forester 1910 is the second newest member of the Whiskey Row Series. The whiskey was crafted to honor Old Forester’s happy accident — the creation of America’s first documented double-barreled whiskey. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black cherry cola rises out of the glass to greet the nose at first before the cherry aspect turns more medicinal and is followed by a thick layer of oak and vanilla extract. There’s also a bit of honey-roasted almonds behind the dense oak notes and a touch of leather. Palate: On the palate, the first kiss is full of cola nut and barrel char, but the medicinal cherry note takes charge above all else. Once the cloying cherry note coats your palate, it leaves little room for other notes to develop fully, but you’ll find polished leather, vanilla extract, and a bit of barrel char all trying to punch through. Finish: The finish causes the mouth to become phlegmy as your palate fights back against the cloying sweetness, but some black pepper and barrel char help to slightly cut through as the back of your palate soon becomes dry before this pour dissipates. Bottom Line: While Old Forester began the trend of double-barreled American whiskey in 1910, thanks to a bottling line inferno, the craze has since caught fire significantly. Many brands now produce double-barreled bourbon, and the originators need to catch up to competitors like Parker’s Heritage, 2XO, and one of Brown-Forman’s other big brands, Woodford Reserve. That’s not to say this isn’t a solid bourbon, but if you’re particularly interested in a twice-barreled bourbon, you can comfortably look elsewhere. 9. Old Forester 1920

ABV: 57.5%

Average Price: $54 The Whiskey: As one of only six distilleries allowed to continue production through Prohibition, it only made sense for Brown-Forman to pay homage to that legacy with this Whiskey Row expression. During Prohibition, whiskey had to be bottled at 100 proof, but due to maturation conditions, the 100-proof distillate Old Forester was filling barrels with would often increase ABV to 115 proof. This explains why the brand bottles Old Forester 1920 at 115 proof with the fanciful moniker “Prohibition Style.” Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on 1920 features a flourish of cherry cola, swirling cinnamon bark, and fairly faint dark chocolate. Given some time to rest, the aroma of barrel char and vanilla extract can be expected as the cherry cola note turns slightly medicinal after a few swirls in the glass. Palate: The medicinal cherry note from the nose transitions to the palate, along with a bit of cola nut, barrel char, and dense oak. The liquid itself has a prickly mouthfeel, which causes some of the flavor to come across as disjointed, interrupted by spikes of ethanol, making it a tad rough around the edges. Finish: 1920 has a solid medium-length finish, which gently curbs the medicinal cherry tone with more oak, some toasted almonds, and gooey caramel sauce. Bottom Line: Many bourbon fans hail Old Forester’s bourbon as one of the standouts in their lineup. However, a combination of a medicinal cherry note and general rough edges can sometimes make it less approachable than some of the brand’s other expressions. In this blind tasting, that certainly was the case, as this is an unmistakably solid bourbon but one too uneven to overtake bottles eight through one. 8. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye ABV: 62%

Average Price: $95 The Whiskey: After the success of Old Forester Rye, the brand followed that up in June 2021 with the release of their very first single-barrel, barrel-proof rye. This expression takes the same 65% Rye, 20% Malted Barley, and 15% Corn mash bill as its 100-proof alternative and bottles it undiluted at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with honeyed green tea before plunging you into deep caramel, nutmeg, dense oak tones, and even some chalky dark chocolate. Mint and rye spice run a ring around these aromas, eventually growing in prominence with a few swirls in the glass.

Palate: On the palate, the chalky dark chocolate and deep caramel notes lead the charge as mint sprigs, allspice, and mocha flavors shoot up the roof of the mouth. Black pepper and dense oak begin the transition to the finish on this full-bodied pour before the alcohol intensity begins to catch up to the flavor, which is a bit distracting. Finish: The finish is lengthy and undulating, displaying mint and rye spice on the peaks with barrel char and nutmeg accenting the valleys. It’s a bit more interesting than enjoyable, making one wish it were a bit shorter. Bottom Line: What separates Old Forester 100 Proof Rye, the bartender’s best friend, and this expression (besides the leap in proof) is that it leans more heavily into variation as a single barrel. It also brings a much bolder flavor profile to the fore at barrel-proof. The results are often stunning, as Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Rye delivers a depth of flavor unmatched in Old Forester’s limited rye lineup. That makes one wonder if Old Forester’s barrel-proof rye can be this good; what flavors might they be able to unlock with age-stated rye? 7. Old Forester 100 Proof Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $33 The Whiskey: Made with a grain recipe of 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley, Old Forester’s 100-proof offering is a budget-friendly beauty. Following in the longstanding tradition of Old Forester’s commitment to 100-proof bourbon, this expression carries no minimum age statement, unlike their Bottled in Bond 1879, which is guaranteed to be at least four years old per the Bottled in Bond regulations. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, Old Forester 100 Proof begins with a medicinal cherry note, which opens the curtains for a wave of complementing aromas like caramel, barrel char, hazelnut spread, and moderate oak. After a few swirls, the cherry note becomes more robust, as does the underlying caramel, which rises to greet the nose like an eager puppy out of the glass. Palate: The medicinal cherry note from the nose of this whiskey very quickly finds its way to the palate, coating the tongue and laying a foundation for accenting notes like cinnamon, oak, black pepper spice, and toasted almonds. The texture in the mouth is moderately slick, with just enough grip to reward “chewing” the bourbon. Chewing also rewards repeat sips as the liquid coats your palate and allows you to unlock more flavor.

Finish: The finish reveals a more natural black cherry flavor, along with some clove and caramel notes. The liquid hangs on for a medium length, making this a great sipping whiskey to enjoy neat. Bottom Line: I’ve long considered this one of Old Forester’s hidden gems, and that sentiment holds up even in blind tasting. The flavor profile is true to everything the brand does well, with black cherry, vanilla, and caramel showing up in full force. The cherry on top is that it does all of this at a budget-friendly price point that puts it ahead of the Whiskey Row Series in terms of value. 6. Old Forester Birthday Bourbon ABV: 48%

Average Price: $1,000 The Whiskey: Released annually on September 2nd to honor the birthday of George Garvin Brown, Old Forester first launched Birthday Bourbon in 2002. It was an instant success, and today, it is perhaps the brand’s most sought-after release, eclipsing even the rarer President’s Choice. For the 2023 Birthday Bourbon, 103 barrels from floor five of the brand’s Warehouse I were blended together. Tasting Notes: Nose: On the nose, there’s a lot of honey and vanilla cream at first, along with dried raspberries and cola nuts. It comes across as a bit tame, but the flavors are still pleasant and well-developed, leading to intrigue at how they’ll translate on the palate. Palate: Once in the mouth, several suspicions from the nosing notes are immediately confirmed as the whiskey comes across a bit austere, taking some time for the flavors to blossom. Once it opens up, notes like dried raspberries and cola nuts offer a tasty introduction, while caramel sauce, vanilla, and toasted coconut flakes add more nuance. The texture is pleasant without being remarkable, and even though the flavors began a bit muted, overall, this is a gratifying sipping experience. Finish: On the finish, there’s an uptick in the influence of oak, owing in all likelihood to the fact this whiskey was aged for at least 12 years. The oak tones fuse with black tea and a bit of almond flour through the lengthy finish, which is a sharp, albeit not unpleasant, departure from the sweetness found early on in this sip. Bottom Line: Frankly, Old Forester’s Birthday Bourbon has seen better days. While the expression continues to be an intriguing peek behind the curtains at Old Forester’s choice barrels and what they can bring to bear in unique blends each year, the 2023 version’s impressive depth of flavor is held back by its modest proof point and disjointed experience from the front of the palate through the finish. There have been years when Birthday Bourbon has been the center of attention in Old Forester’s lineup, but you shouldn’t feel too bad if you missed the party last year. 5. Old Forester Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon ABV: 65%

Average Price: $90 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose immediately comes off hot, with an alcohol punch that initially makes it difficult to get at the underlying aromas. Once acclimated to the alcohol burn, a strong banana flambé note fuses with pralines, rich oak, and burnt pie crust. Those fiery notes prepare the palate for a dense, darkly sweet experience in the mouth.

Palate: The intense note of banana flambé finds its way to the palate, and it’s bolstered by dense oak, dark chocolate, and some faint mesquite notes reminiscent of vinegar-based barbecue sauce. The overall flavor profile is brooding, and those flavors are encased in a force field of high-alcohol burn, which admittedly prevents those well-developed layers of flavor from being readily accessible. The mouthfeel is heavy and punctuated by the prickliness of the alcohol burn. Finish: The finish actually sees some of those flavors escaping their alcohol-heavy enclosure as a bit of dark cherry and juicy orange notes pair up with leather and freshly cracked black pepper throughout the lengthy finish. Bottom Line: When Old Forester’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Bourbon first hit the market, it was a bit polarizing as the highly anticipated expression dazzled fans of the brand but came off a bit hot to those unaccustomed to its particular brand of bold flavors. In the intervening years, Old Forester has continued dialing in the flavor profile, establishing this bottle as a robust barrel-proof option to separate itself from its tamer offerings. The hair on your chest will hate to see this one coming, but your palate will welcome it heartily. 4. Old Forester 100 Proof Single Barrel ABV: 50%

Average Price: $98 The Whiskey: Often overlooked in the Old Forester single-barrel program, this 100-proof alternative to Old Forester’s barrel-proof single barrels has flown under the radar. As the original entry in the brand’s single-barrel portfolio continues to be of great value, contrary to rumors, Old Forester will continue to offer them to single-barrel customers. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aromas on this Old Forester Single Barrel are wild, with caramel corn, clover honey, and cherry fruit leather joining a splash of vanilla extract. After a few waves of the hand, some flaky pastry and lemon custard notes come out. Palate: On the palate, this pour leads with cherry fruit leather and clover honey, but those notes are more restrained than they initially seemed on the nose. Instead, they clear the way for vanilla ice cream and pie crust to claim the midpalate while a light dusting of nutmeg and a flourish of black pepper emerge as it transitions to the back of the palate. The texture is mouth-coating but spry, allowing enough room for the flavors to find their footing without becoming an attraction unto itself.

Finish: The medium-length finish is marked by the addition of some clove spice, while a bit of caramel corn and soft oak tones round out the affair with a gently sweet kiss. Bottom Line: While Old Forester’s barrel-proof single-barrel bourbon gets a lot of love for being a full-bodied flavor explosion, the 100-proof single barrels are even more deserving of praise. What they lack in proofy boldness, they more than make up for in well-rounded flavor. The fact that they tend to be more affordable only adds to their attractiveness. 3. Old Forester 117 Series: Rum Finish ABV: 58.5%

Average Price: $250 The Whiskey: Old Forester’s 117 Series was initially launched in the spring of 2021 to showcase some of the distillery’s most exclusive whiskey. For the latest iteration in the series, they’ve taken barrels that held rum for at least four years and used them to finish the base bourbon for approximately six months. Tasting Notes: Nose: Banana hard candy Runtz is the first aroma to greet the nose, immediately transporting you back to childhood in the best way possible. Butterscotch, cocktail cherries, and rosemary soon rise in prominence, along with black pepper and palo santo sticks. Palate: A slick viscousness that coats the entirety of your palate stands out the most at first. The fun begins as a touch of milk chocolate and a ton of cocktail cherry, bruised peach, and overripe banana flavors cascade over your tongue. The tip of the tongue has a bit of creme brulee sweetness and dark chocolate, and that palo santo aroma from the nose finally hits the palate and builds a bridge between the tip of the tongue and the back of the throat. Repeated sips make the overripe banana quality more like banana bread with some sweet baked notes hanging out at the back. Finish: The 117 Series’ Rum Finished Bourbon has a lengthy finish marked by that tongue-coating texture. The length of the finish is nice, albeit a bit cloyingly sweet, which is its only knock. The flavors are all tasty, but it could use a bit more spice to curtail the sweetness, and a shorter finish would serve it well in this regard. Bottom Line: Old Forester’s 117 Series: Rum Finish is a delightful display of the delicate balance finishing casks can exert on American whiskey. While the rum is evident, particularly in the banana-forward flavors that this expression exudes, it is moderate for much of the sipping experience. While it goes a hair too far on the finish, that does little to detract from what is an incredibly tasty bottle. 2. Old Forester 1924

ABV: 50%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Launched in spring 2024, Old Forester 1924 is the newest entry in the brand’s Whiskey Row Series and the first to feature an age statement, having matured for at least ten years before being bottled at 100 proof. This more mature whiskey uses the same mash bill as other Brown-Forman bourbon expressions like Early Times. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey always stands out for its considerable richness, making it a pleasure to sit with. Full of ripe plums, honey, and buttery pie crust aromas, this bourbon can stop you in your tracks. It’s that good. Turn the whiskey over in the glass a few times, and you’ll pick up black cherry, leather, and polished oak notes. Palate: On the palate, those notes of black cherry take the reins, providing a juicy sweetness that pairs well with a touch of oiled leather. At 50% ABV, I refuse to apologize to proof hounds because this is perfectly proofed whiskey. As the viscousness coats your palate, the flavors you get from 10+ years in a barrel are on full display without ever becoming overaked. Finish: As this pour comes to a close, some signs of hyper-aging begin to infringe on the experience. The whiskey becomes a bit drying, and the length needs to be longer, considering how rich the flavors are. Bottom Line: Despite some polarizing initial reactions to this expression when it was first released (with most of the ire reserved for its triple-digit price point), Old Forester 1924 is thus far standing the test of time as an exceptional bourbon in a rock solid core lineup. It may come as a surprise that it was able to outpace some more limited releases in this taste test, but you can’t ignore the results. 1924 is here to stay. 1. Old Forester President’s Choice (Barrel #62) ABV: 60%

Average Price: $1,600 The Whiskey: Old Forester President’s Choice, quiet as it’s kept, was America’s first single-barrel bourbon. The expression has roots that can be traced back to the mid-century and got its name because the barrels that went into this expression were hand-selected by Old Forester’s President. Old Forester President’s Choice is always bottled at full cask strength, and for one last note, this particular single barrel was selected by the Bourbon Crusaders to benefit charity. Tasting Notes: Nose: Right off the bat, the air above the glass becomes thick with the aroma of maple candy, deep caramel, and freshly baked brownies. Take a second pass at the glass and you’ll pick out additional scents of black cherry, sandalwood, and clove while some fresh vanilla pods round out the initial nosing experience.