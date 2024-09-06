Where To Eat, Sleep & Play In Hong Kong

If you love all things dim sum and dumplings, architecture, kind locals, and exploring big cities, Hong Kong needs to be on your list. The food is unmatched, the public transportation is easy to navigate, there’s plenty of ways to get around, and so many things to explore while in town, even if just for a short amount of time.

Whether you’re heading to Hong Kong to party at Clockenflap, the largest outdoor music festival in Hong Kong or to experience the wonders of Hong Kong’s giant McDonalds, there’s more to unpack than just your luggage when you get to the city.

To help you navigate this dense and exciting city, we’re breaking down where to eat, sleep, and — most importantly — play in Hong Kong.

PART I — Where To Stay

Cordis Hong Kong

Hong Kong has always been on my radar, and when I decided to do a solo cruise throughout Southeast Asia with Holland America, I knew I didn’t just want to swing through Hong Kong without truly exploring it. I wanted to spend a few days digging deep into the city to see what it has to offer, from the food to the culture.

When it came to choosing the right hotel, I was looking for something convenient with five star hospitality and access to public transportation. Just moments from the Mongkok tram station is the Cordis Hong Kong, making it the ideal location for getting around the city quickly. The Cordis Hong Kong has strong WiFi, a fitness center, bars, restaurants, and my personal favorite, an outdoor heated pool right in the heart of Kowloon. Some hotel bars and restaurants can be lame, but the Cordis is actually equipped with a Michelin star Cantonese restaurant, so some of the best food in the city is right within the hotel. The hotel is luxurious and modern, with offerings of wine tastings at the Ming Cellar (over 400 bottles).

KEY AMENITIES:

Tai Chi by the pool

Outdoor heated pool

Wifi

Art tour around the property

Fitness center

Friendly, helpful staff

24 hour – security

ROOM RATE: Generally $200-300 per night

PART II — Where To Eat

Quick tip: if you’re planning to explore the street food scene, be sure to have cash on you.

Red Cherry Bakery

Hong Kong, North Point, Tong Shui Rd, 16號f 舖

Pick up the famous pineapple bun when exploring Hong Kong’s bakeries. Don’t let the name fool you, these treats actually don’t have pineapple in them, but rather look slightly like a pineapple because of the design on the bun.

Sun Heung Yuen

Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po, Kweilin St, 38號A地下

Opened in the late 1960s, Sun Heung Yuen was, and still is, well-known for what may seem like typical American items, but with a Hong Kong twist. When my guide first suggested getting French toast and an egg and beef sandwich for breakfast, I’m not going to lie, I was slightly disappointed. I didn’t come all the way to Hong Kong to get an egg breakfast sandwich and French toast like I’m sitting at Denny’s. I was quickly humbled when I saw they serve a special kind of French toast that is super fluffy and light (think of the viral, super fluffy Japanese pancake). The beef and egg sandwich was on toasted white bread, with fresh, fluffy eggs with Asian seasoned marinated beef, sprinkled with spices. We threw in a few local dishes that I saw the people next to us eating like the pork knuckles with red fermented bean curd and noodles.

Kung Wo Beancurd Factory

Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po, Pei Ho St, 118號號地下

When you’re heading to Hong Kong, one of the things that you have to try is tofu pudding. It’s a bouncy, gelatinous, silky tofu pudding that you sprinkle with a little bit of cane sugar. It’s done with black soy bean milk. This is one of the best places to try tofu pudding. Kung Wo also has an interesting story, with one side of the restaurant serving old-school classics for people who prefer a nostalgic, traditional style. The other side was opened by the owner’s daughter, who put a modern, young twist on some traditional dishes, drawing in a younger crowd.

Hop Yik Tai

Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po, Kweilin St, 121號號

One thing you definitely have to try while in Hong Kong is rice rolls, which were high on my list. Hop Yik Tai is known for their silky, chewy rice rolls smothered in sesame sauce, a little soy sauce, sweet plum sauce, and a bunch of sesame seeds. They’re made fresh daily and trust me, you can tell.

Lau Sum Kee (Fuk Wing Street)

Hong Kong, Sham Shui Po, Fuk Wing St, 80號號地舖

For some of the best wonton soup in the city, Lau Sum Kee is the place to try it. They’ve been open since the 1950s and serve juicy wontons in a rich, flavorful broth with noodles and a little bit of shrimp roe. They still work the noodle dough in a traditional manner using a bamboo pole, transferring over an incredible texture for their pork and prawn noodles. They have a container of pickled radishes on the table to snack on and add a crunch, in addition to the best chili sauce from Yu Kwen Yick, so be sure to load up on that. It’s locally made and so delicious. You could practically drink it with a straw.

Stanley Market

Stanley New St, Stanley, Hong Kong

If I’m being honest, the Stanley Market is definitely hit or miss. You have to weed through some cheaply made items or corny souvenirs to find some hidden gems, but they’re there. There are local artists, some handmade items, painters, and even some delicious food if you know where to find it. Behind the fruit stand when you first arrive at the Stanley Market is a hidden restaurant where you can try their famous fish balls and wonton soup, washed down with some fresh coconut water from the fruit stand.

PART III — What To Do

Public Transportation

After such a long flight from the States — especially if you’re coming from the East Coast — it feels good walking around and stretching your legs. That said, the public transportation in Hong Kong is really simple to use. You don’t even have to stress about buying tickets because if you find the blue scanners, you can just scan your credit card.

Walk in HK

I will always recommend a food tour in a new city. It’s one of my all-time favorite ways to explore a new country or city, and it can be challenging to know where to start when you’re looking for the best dishes. Having a local, especially a private guide, to show you around is worth the money. Shout out to Agnes with a Walk in Hong Kong.