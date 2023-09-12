Frozen and Frozen II are two of the four highest-grossing animated movies ever. Anna and Elsa have been turned into toys and video game characters, and “Let It Go” has been streamed nearly 700 million times on Spotify with an additional 3.2 billion views on YouTube. Frozen has also been a fixture in the Disney theme parks, including Frozen Ever After in Walt Disney World’s Epcot, for years. But now it’s getting an entire land befitting its popularity.

Hong Kong Disneyland has released first-look photos from World of Frozen, an immersive recreation of the kingdom of Arendelle with walk-around characters, animatronics, and attractions such as the Frozen Ever After dark ride and Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs coaster. Also, ice. So much ice.

You can see the photos below.

“Today, on the 18th anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, we’re thrilled to be sharing more details on World of Frozen. World of Frozen is an integral part of the park’s latest expansion and growth,” Michael Moriarty, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming even more guests from around the world. We are committed to continually delivering new and innovative offerings so that our guests can enjoy a magical experience with each and every visit to the resort — we can’t wait from them to explore the kingdom of Arendelle.”

Let it go? More like let’s go to World of Frozen.

World of Frozen opens on November 20 at Hong Kong Disneyland.