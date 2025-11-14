Record of the Year Nominees The Song: Bad Bunny – DtMF

The Drink: Ron del Barrilito 3 Stars Puerto Rican Rum ABV: 43%

Average Price: $37 The Pairing: This Double Gold winner from the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a no-brainer pairing with one of the most thoughtful songs of the year: Bad Bunny’s “DtMF”. Not only are they both from Puerto Rico, but they’re also both key ingredients to a great night with a ton of flavor. “DtMF” starts with an airy, nostalgic opening, with the superstar sauntering into his groove to share his appreciation for the little things —like sunsets or the eyes of a crush. Slowly, the song begins to pick up steam, building to a crescendo as Benito adds twinges of nostalgia, encouraging us to have the presence of mind to also live in the moment. When it comes to savoring the passing of time, drinks offer a meaningful way for us all to slow down and appreciate what’s right in front of us. You’ll want to raise a glass to this one. The Song: Billie Eilish – Wildflower

The Drink: Redbreast 15-Year Irish Whiskey ABV: 40%

Average Price: $130 The Pairing: Billie Eilish paints a heartfelt picture full of reflective lyrics that send your emotions soaring as she untangles the woven web of loyalties in an atypical love triangle. It’s earnest and honest, despite that medley of mixed feelings, and it all pairs perfectly with Redbreast 15-Year Irish Whiskey. Here’s why: It’s a full-bodied, complex whiskey, matured in casks at different stages of their lives to create harmony from disparate parts. The whiskey is triple-distilled before being matured in a blend of 1st-fill and refill ex-bourbon and Oloroso Sherry casks. The result doesn’t hide the process; instead, it leaves you with a well-developed base of flavors that gain substance and give you more to savor with each sip. For a bonus, kiss your teeth and chew the whiskey after each sip to pick up the floral notes for a subtle nod to the song’s title. The Song: Chappell Roan – The Subway The Drink: Angel’s Envy Cellar Collection Vol. 5 Straight Rye Whiskey Finished In French Oak Extra Añejo Tequila Barrels ABV: 52.1%

Average Price: $300 The Pairing: I was tempted to go with a Canadian whiskey here, because Chappell threatened her lost lover with moving to Saskatchewan, but let’s be honest: all the best Canadian whiskey comes from Alberta. The inspiration here, however, is how something beautiful can happen when you least expect it. For Chappell, it’s longing for the day when the intensity of a lost love becomes quotidian, but with Angel’s Envy’s latest Cellar Collection Rye, the surprise lies in the harmony of the whiskey with its French Oak Extra Añejo barrels. The marriage of American whiskey and tequila casks is still in its infancy, and the results have generally been pretty bad, but this expression proves that it’s not a bad idea per se, just one that’s been poorly executed in the past. For this pairing, I think you should look ahead to the day when more distilleries produce delicious whiskeys by maturing their liquid in tequila barrels. Perhaps it’ll become as normal as seeing just another girl on the subway, someday. Oh, and it helps that the lost lover’s “green hair” evokes the strong association between rye whiskey and the color green.

The Song: Doechii – Anxiety The Drink: The Pathfinder ABV: 0%

Average Price: $39 The Pairing: We’re going to bend the rules for this one, because while this specific expression hasn’t won an award, it’s more than deserving of praise as my personal favorite non-alcoholic beverage. It makes for the perfect pairing, not just because of Doechii’s well-documented embrace of sobriety and overall wellness, but also because it’s a damn delicious alternative. The song is both a celebration and a cautionary tale about how the struggle for one’s mental health must first be confronted before it can be dispelled. I typically use this drink for an ad-hoc Old Fashioned, using 2 oz of The Pathfinder Hemp & Root Spirit, ½ oz of demerara syrup, 4 dashes of aromatic bitters, and plopping in an orange peel for garnish. For one final parallel with this pairing, the song itself is a rehash of an older song from Doechii’s “COVEN MUSIC SESSION” that gained new life thanks to TikTok virality. Similarly, the Old Fashioned is one of the original cocktails, and thanks to smoked, agave-based, and non-alcoholic alternatives, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity among new audiences.

The Song: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – luther The Drink: Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 The Pairing: This isn’t a diss to anyone else, but Kendrick Lamar has had a grip on rap for the last year, and even in a relatively quiet year, that command hasn’t slipped. Case in point: the fact that this song spent an epic 46 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, with the majority of those weeks coming in 2025, even though it was released almost a year ago. Success sure is sweet. Speaking of success, Green River Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon was recently crowned the “Best Overall Bourbon” at the New York World Spirits Competition. It owes its success to an impressively silky texture that carries a ton of great flavor despite its relatively low proof. When paired with “luther,” it becomes easy to appreciate the subtle nuances in both, with a comparable smoothness that you’ll wish lasted much longer.

The Song: Lady Gaga – Abracadabra The Drink: Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 12-Year American Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 47.3%

Average Price: $99 The Pairing: “Pay the toll to the angels drawing circles in the clouds…” The opening lines to Lady Gaga’s smash hit “Abracadabra” immediately call to mind the way that mountains punctuate clouds with their peaks, drawing circles, if you will, as they extend to the heavens. What could be more fitting to pair with this song than the new Stranahan’s Mountain Angel 12-Year Whiskey? The whiskey, which won a Double Gold from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition this year, is raising the bar for the American Single Malt Whiskey scene, which is turning the corner from nascent curiosity to an established category. When it comes to the country’s best producers of the style, you should follow Mother Monster’s advice and “choose the road on the west side.” This Colorado distillery is doing it better than anyone else, and this delicious, more mature exemplar of the style is further proof. The Song: Rosé & Bruno Mars – Apt.

The Drink: Ki One Unicorn Edition Korean Single Malt Whisky ABV: 46%

Average Price: $120 The Pairing: As you probably know by now, a popular Korean drinking game inspired this song, and its catchiness perfectly puts you in a playful mood to enjoy a smooth drink. Make way for Ki One’s Unicorn Edition Korean Single Malt Whisky. While this one does go down pretty easily, with fruit-forward elements of orange peels and honeyed plums, Ki One isn’t playing any games; this is one seriously delicious drink. While I wouldn’t recommend taking shots, this whisky will definitely put you in a lighthearted mood that matches the tone of Rose & Bruno Mars’ single to a tee. The Song: Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

The Drink: Glenglassaugh 12 Year Single Malt Whiskey ABV: 45%

Average Price: $60 The Pairing: Sabrina Carpenter’s single is loaded with whimsy, wherein she cuts back at all the incompetent men who seem to find her for a light and playful pop record that’s both simple and sweet. Enter: Glenglassaugh’s 12-Year Single Malt Whiskey, which matches the song’s saccharine tone with a flavor profile that reflects its pre-teenage maturation with a bouquet of floral and fruity notes that are well-developed despite its youth. Pairing the two has a yin and yang effect, with Sabrina Carpenter bemoaning the underdevelopment of absent-minded love prospects, while Glenglassaugh 12 Year excels beyond its age, delivering well-rounded flavors in a surprisingly spry and youthful Scotch whiskey. For this pairing, opposites indeed attract. Best Melodic Rap Performance Nominees

The Song: Fridayy & Meek Mill – Proud of Me The Drink: Rhum Barbancourt 15-Year-Old Estate Reserve Rum ABV: 43%

Average Price: $70 The Pairing: Fridayy has never been shy about representing his Haitian heritage; in fact, it’s the blend of his cultural background, his religious beliefs, and his Philadelphia upbringing that helps to amplify the passion in his voice and stir the musical melting pot that serves as his superpower. For this pairing, it only makes sense to showcase Haiti’s world-class rum producer, Barbancourt, a name familiar to most on the island for its rich flavor and for prioritizing patience for refined results. On “Proud Of Me,” Fridayy delivers an epic performance that’s only elevated by a career-defining verse by Meek Mill, who adds depth, palpable pain, and hard-earned wisdom to the deeply moving song. Haitian rum is, sadly, at times, overlooked on the world stage, much like Philly artists are criminally underrated in the world of hip-hop and R&B. It’s hard to think of a better pairing, as both of these “Sound Sipping” elements are inspiring representations of where they’re from.

The Song: JID, Ty Dolla Sign & 6lack -Wholeheartedly The Drink: Appleton Estate Hearts Collection 1998 ABV: 63%

Average Price: $600 The Pairing: Appleton Estate’s Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence, is one of the most awarded master blenders in the entire world of rum, and one of her many crowning achievements is the annual production of the Hearts Collection. These rare, luxurious rums really cut to the heart of what makes the distillery’s output so special, showcasing single-barrel 100% pot-distilled Appleton Estate rum. While the naming parallels help make this a smooth pairing, what really certifies this as a stellar sound-sipping experience is that the synchronicity between 6LACK’s haunting vocal performance, Ty Dolla $ign’s lighter, heartfelt crooning, and J.I.D.’s more pointed melodic rap verse mirrors the cohesion that makes the rum an unforgettable collaboration. Created by Dr. Joy Spence and Luca Gargano, the Hearts Collection 1998 edition’s wonderfully rich texture is a decadent triumph.

The Song: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – luther The Drink: Eagle Rare 25-Year Bourbon ABV: 50.5%

Average Price: $10,000 The Pairing: For the second time around, we have to stick with something smooth because this song demands a rich, easygoing sipping complement. Eagle Rare 25 fits that description like a glove. Uproxx’s Best Whiskey of 2023 is in rare air, from both a price and quality standpoint, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s record-shattering Grand National Tour certainly deserves a nearly unparalleled counterpart. While the melodic “luther” features a blast from the past in the way of an intoxicating Luther Vandross sample, Eagle Rare 25 is a blast from the past, with the ornate bottle housing some of the oldest age-stated bourbon on the market. It’s a complex whiskey that defies the limitations of old age, with a surprisingly vibrant, lively texture that coats your palate with gobs of flavor. The Seattle stop on Kendrick and SZA’s Grand National Tour broke the record for the highest-grossing hip hop concert, earning $14.811 million from 60,941 tickets sold, and Eagle Rare 25 is the highest-priced bourbon the acclaimed Buffalo Trace Distillery has ever released at $10,000 per bottle, with only 200 bottles produced for the initial release. In both instances, it shows that “value” can only be built through expert craftsmanship, and both of these “Sound Sipping” elements are guaranteed to leave you highly entertained.

The Song: PartyNextDoor & Drake – Somebody Loves Me The Drink: Tequila Ocho Plata ABV: 40%

Average Price: $45 The Pairing: When it comes to nights in Miami turning up another notch, tequila is the ideal choice, and one of the most awarded, readily available options is definitely the Tequila Ochos Plata expression. Something that makes this tequila special is that it works just as well as a sipper as it does in a mixed drink or as a shot. That versatility is key to enjoying it alongside Drake and PartyNextDoor’s somber embrace of the party life. Turning up with a high-quality drink is much more fulfilling than the alternative. While so many others opt for tequila that’s full of b.s. (just like the woman mentioned in this song), it’s that yearning, that search for something better, that makes Tequila Ocho Plata the right choice here.

The Song: Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj The Drink: The Yamazaki Single Malt Japanese Whisky Mizunara Aged 25 Years ABV: 48%

Average Price: $10,000 The Pairing: In a series of recent interviews, I uncovered Terrace Martin’s deep-seated love of Japanese whisky, specifically expressions from the House of Suntory. It makes sense for the virtuoso jazz man, as Japanese whisky is known for never sacrificing substance for smoothness —an ethos that reverberates throughout his musical practice. When selecting among standouts from the House of Suntory’s Japanese whisky lineup, several expressions fit the bill, but few of them have the pull of The Yamazaki 25-Year Whisky, aged entirely in Mizunara oak. Mizunara is a native Japanese oak known to be particularly porous, making it difficult to utilize as a maturation cask because it requires constant attention. Similarly, this excellent track demands intense attention because, despite its deceptively easy-going tone, it has an incredible amount of pull of its own, drawing you deeper into the record with every passing second. Thankfully, Terrace and the outstanding Kenyon Dixon have an album’s worth of songs that reach the same heights, like the House of Suntory, which also has hits from the Toki, Hibiki, and Hakushu brands. Adding Rapsody to this song, as with the rare Mizunara oak used in this whisky, makes the experience all the more special.

Best Rap Song Nominees The Song: Clipse, John Legend, Voices of Fire, Pusha T & Malice – The Birds Don’t Sing

The Drink: Rosebank 32-Year-Old Lowland Single Malt Scotch ABV: 47.6%

Average Price: $2,200 The Pairing: The final edition from Rosebank’s Legacy series is culturally significant because it houses some of the last of the liquid produced at the original Rosebank Distillery, which was shuttered in 1991. Revived in 2023, Rosebank is rebuilding a legacy that was nearly lost to the sands of time, and this bottle is akin to a grain plucked from yesteryear —worth celebrating now and as the distillery expands into an unknown future. I wrote about the soul-stirring power of what will perhaps be Clipse’s most enduring song, “The Birds Don’t Sing,” in the last edition of Sound Sipping. However, for this pairing, I wanted to complement the timelessness of this record with a long-lasting pour that will likewise leave you cherishing the impermanence of life. What better way to give the brothers Thornton their roses? The Song: Doechii – Anxiety

The Drink: Nowadays Limited Edition Low Dose Cranberry THC Beverage ABV: 0% (5mg THC per serving)

Average Price: $70 The Pairing: Tackling anxiety, which is at the core of Doechii’s standout single, is a thorny issue, but more and more people are embracing that longstanding challenge in creative new ways. That’s why this pairing makes perfect sense. Nowadays, the award-winning brand that is leading the charge for alternative beverages, is no stranger to limited edition releases (which can, in themselves, cause anxiety in the form of FOMO), and this new Cranberry version is definitely worth seeking out. Thanks to its low dosage and great flavor, this is a drink that both tickles the brain and sets your mind at ease. Pairing it with Doechii’s “Anxiety” will totally make the catchy single vibrate at a higher level. The Song: Glorilla – TGIF

The Drink: High Noon Lime Tequila Seltzer ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $12 (4-pack) The Pairing: Think of the opening chords on this menacing song like the crisp pop of a can. Both announce the triumphant return of the weekend (though I’m not mad if you want to enjoy a drink from Monday-Thursday), and once you hear the sound, you know it’s only up from there. Glorilla’s anthemic “TGIF” is full of boasts that amplify the timbre of her voice, just as the song amplified her star power in 2025. In a similar vein, High Noon has been gaining steam all year as the rising tide of consumers embracing RTDs (“Ready to drink” cocktails) has pushed the brand to become more creative and raise its quality as competition increases in the space. After recently winning a Gold Medal at the New York World Spirits Competition, everyone should be on notice that High Noon, like Big Glo, is here to stay. I highly recommend kicking off your weekend with this twosome. The Song: Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

The Drink: Blanton’s Gold Bourbon ABV: 51.5%

Average Price: $230 The Pairing: For the last year, and arguably much longer, Kendrick Lamar has been the gold standard of rap music. For this year’s Grammy nominations, Kendrick leads all rappers, tying only Lady Gaga for the most nominations overall. While “luther” is the more palatable song for mainstream radio playlists, the incendiary “TV Off” is equally deserving of some Grammy gold. It’s hard to choose just one bottle to pair with this song, but Blanton’s Gold is a great choice. As the most well-rounded expression in the Blanton’s lineup, this rare, higher-proof Blanton’s Gold is a slightly more fiery expression that takes things to a whole new level. Blanton’s is probably the American whiskey world’s most iconic bottle, and Kendrick’s instantly iconic “MUSTAAAARD!” exclamation as the song’s second half kicks off makes for winning combination. The Song: Tyler the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky