Wow, it looks like the 2025 sneaker year isn’t over yet. While overall this has been the weakest year of this decade for sneaker releases (blame an oversaturated market, the economy, and a shift in trends all hitting at once) it doesn’t seem to want to quit! This time of year is generally a quiet time for sneakers; we had already written this month off a few weeks ago, and yet we keep getting absolute heat. Highlights from this week include the Gamma Jordan 11, the latest Shai 001 colorway, the return of the Air Griffey, and a Sézane New Balance collaboration! And that’s just scratching the surface. Here are this week’s best sneakers and where to find them.

Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Black and Freshwater Price: $180 Nike has a lock on basketball sneakers, the brand is practically synonymous with the sport. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Case in point, the Air Griffey Max 1. Ken Griffey Jr’s legendary signature sneaker sports a synthetic leather upper with nubuck overlays, an ankle strap for a locked in fit, and a chunky mid-90s design that feels comfortingly familiar. Why don’t more baseball stars have signature sneakers? We feel like there is a real untapped market here. Get on it, Nike! The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Black and Freshwater is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Sézane x New Balance 471 Linen with Black Price: $149.99 New Balance has teamed up with the vintage-obsessed French brand Sézane for a new take on the 471. It doesn’t surprise us for a second that Sézane would opt to redesign the 471, considering the sneaker is a ‘70s silhouette, which slots directly into the brand’s aesthetic. The Sézane version features an upper made from crochet-inspired materials with suede overlays with an EVA midsole, a herringbone outsole, and a classic ‘Fang’ NB toe box. Rounding out the design is a denim “N” logo. If you love ‘70s design but aren’t feeling what Adidas has to offer, this is a great alternative. The Sézane x New Balance 471 Linen with Black is out now for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair at New Balance or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Max 95 White Price: $190 LA-based streetwear brand UNDEFEATED are closing Nike’s Air Max 95 anniversary year with a killer collab. Dropping in a white and black colorway, this Air Max 95 takes design cues from the pair’s Air Max 97 collaboration. The sneaker features a mixed upper of textured leather, nylon, and mesh with hints of reflective material and shiny patent leather. It’s a great release, easily one of the year’s best. The UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Max 95 White is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Kobe 6 Protro Jalen Brunson Price: $200 New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson’s signature Kobe 6 (weird sentence we know) grabs attention with its bold turquoise upper and metallic copper accents. Its low profile design is engineered for speed and quick court play which is an apt description for both Brunson’s and the sneaker’s namesake play style. The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Jalen Brunson is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Converse Shai 001 Winter Red Price: $130 The Converse Shai 001 is a sneaker that just keeps grabbing our attention. It could be because the sneaker often drops in vivid impossible-to-ignore colorways, or because of the cool silhouette, but either way we’re not complaining. We’re ready for Converse to reassert itself in the “best basketball sneaker” conversation, as the brand was an absolute powerhouse in the ‘90s. The Shai 001 Winter Red reminds us of the brand’s strength in this field! And it just looks dope. What’s not to love? The Converse Shai 001 Winter Red is out now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Jordan 11 Gamma Price: $235 The Jordan 11 Gamma is this week’s biggest draw. It’s also $235 — which is premium pricing, but there is a reason. Look at it! Its stealthy black and blue colorway, that patent leather mudguard, the translucent outsole, the beautiful embroidered blue Jumpman logo, there isn’t a single thing to dislike about this sneaker, aside from the price of course.