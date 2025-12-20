Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. It looks like this sneaker year just doesn’t want to quit. Not only is this a pretty strong week, next week is even better, which leads us to wonder — where the hell was this energy during the summer? Why did the big brands decide to wait until the last few weeks of the year to bring the heat? Don’t they know we’ve already spent all our holiday money? We have so many questions! By now we have to assume your holiday shopping is done, which means it’s officially time to start buying gifts for yourself again, budget be damned! Here are this week’s best sneakers and where to find them.

Brain Dead x Adidas Techwondo Price: $180 The LA streetwear brand Brain Dead have teamed up with Adidas for a new futurist take on the Taekwondo, dubbed fittingly, Techwondo. The chrome brushed sneaker feature a leather upper with synthetic overlays, and city-ready cold cement construction that bonds the sole to the upper, boosting the flexibility and feel. The Brain Dead x Adidas Techwondo is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Adidas CONFIRMED app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Palace x Air Max Dn8 Safety Orange and Particle Grey Price: $200 London skatewear brand Palace is bringing its playful vibe to the Dn8. The sneaker takes visual cues from other Nike models, like the TPU stripes and liberal use of Safety Orange recalling the AM Plus and classic Nike SHOX color blocking. The Dn8 tends to have a futuristic, alien-like look about it (very much by design), so we appreciate that Palace brought a bit of playfulness out of this super serious silhouette. The Palace x Air Max Dn8 Safety Orange and Particle Grey is out now for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Book 1 What The (Sail and Magic Ember) Price: $170 Now that the Book 2 is officially a thing, the Book 1 is ready to get weird. And what better way to get weird than by filtering the sneaker through Nike’s weirdest sub-series, the “What The.” The What The Book 1 pulls together panels from older Book 1 colorways and fuses them together in a mismatched mess that works way better than you think it might. The Nike Book 1 What The is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike Air Force 1 Baroque Brown and Desert Moss Price: $120 Looking for a dusty and earthy AF-1? Look no further than the Baroque Brown and Desert Moss, a sneaker that’ll likely go down as the most crunchy Air Force 1 we’ve ever seen? City streets and subway terminals? THat’s the AF-1 of old, this iteration looks like it was designed to trek through a hiking trail. The sneaker sports a bouclé upper with a beaded swoosh outline, big fuzzy laces, and a speckled black midsole. The sneaker is just three colors, brown, hot pink, and black, but it uses each expertly, making this one of the most eye-catching sneakers of the year. The Nike Air Force 1 Baroque Brown and Desert Moss is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT.

Nike Air Jordan 8 White and True Red (Bugs Bunny) Price: $215 The legend has returned! The Jordan 8 White and True Red (as Nike is calling it) is a re-release of what Jordan heads dub the “Bugs Bunny,” (it’s why MJ and Bugs are closely associated, pre-Space Jam) an early ‘90s classic from Jordan’s imperial era. First debuted during the ’92-’93 championship season, the sneaker sports a leather upper with suede accents, and a mix of white and gray tones with red and black contrast points. It’s a classic Jordan and probably the best the AJ-8 has ever looked. The Nike Air Jordan 8 White and True Red is set to drop on December 20th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $215. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT. Nike G.T. Future Metallic Silver Price: $200 If you’re looking for the most tech-forward sneaker you can find from Nike, the G.T. Future is the shoe for you. Nike latest silhouette, the G.T. Future features a bouncy and responsive Air Zoom Strobel sole with CushIon 3.0 foam, designed for court play with a molder upper that looks like it was carved out of a giant rock.