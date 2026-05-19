I think we’re all familiar with the “gold standard,” and when it comes to Wild Turkey whiskey, this is that.

Wild Turkey just announced the launch of a new series, the Austin Nichols Archives Collection, and the annual release lineup is debuting with a modern version of its beloved “Cheesy Gold Foil” expression from the mid-’80s: Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition.

For a brief breakdown, Wild Turkey 12-Year 101 Bourbon has come in several forms over the years, but the “Cheesy Gold Foil” expression, first released in 1985, quickly became one of the most sought-after bottles in the brand’s history. It featured a unique blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and came in a bottle and accompanying tube with gilded labeling, thus the nickname.

Now, to honor the brand’s history and celebrate some of its most iconic expressions, Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell created a new annual-release lineup, and Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition represents the first fruits of that labor. This revived version features 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, blended by Bruce Russell, who conceived the lineup over a decade ago — citing it as one of the coolest things he could imagine as a young man charting his future with the distillery his family has helped bring to prominence over the past 70+ years.

Though the first expression in this lineup has some iconic shoes to fill, the Austin Nichols Archives Collection wasn’t created simply to reproduce “Cheesy Gold Foil” and other offerings, but rather to match their complexity, capture the spirit of each release, and revive the allure of “dusty Turkey funk” that’s made vintage bottles of Wild Turkey whiskey so coveted among collectors. That explains why they’ve opted to make the switch from 12-year bourbon to 16-year bourbon for this release; it’s an effort to maintain its spirit, not its specs.

Recently, I visited the Wild Turkey Distillery, joined Eddie and Bruce Russell in Wild Turkey’s Warehouse A (where the barrels for this release were housed), and got an early taste of Gold Foil Edition.

Let’s dive right in and review one of the most highly anticipated bourbon releases of the year.

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