I think we’re all familiar with the “gold standard,” and when it comes to Wild Turkey whiskey, this is that.
Wild Turkey just announced the launch of a new series, the Austin Nichols Archives Collection, and the annual release lineup is debuting with a modern version of its beloved “Cheesy Gold Foil” expression from the mid-’80s: Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition.
For a brief breakdown, Wild Turkey 12-Year 101 Bourbon has come in several forms over the years, but the “Cheesy Gold Foil” expression, first released in 1985, quickly became one of the most sought-after bottles in the brand’s history. It featured a unique blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and came in a bottle and accompanying tube with gilded labeling, thus the nickname.
Now, to honor the brand’s history and celebrate some of its most iconic expressions, Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell created a new annual-release lineup, and Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition represents the first fruits of that labor. This revived version features 16-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, blended by Bruce Russell, who conceived the lineup over a decade ago — citing it as one of the coolest things he could imagine as a young man charting his future with the distillery his family has helped bring to prominence over the past 70+ years.
Though the first expression in this lineup has some iconic shoes to fill, the Austin Nichols Archives Collection wasn’t created simply to reproduce “Cheesy Gold Foil” and other offerings, but rather to match their complexity, capture the spirit of each release, and revive the allure of “dusty Turkey funk” that’s made vintage bottles of Wild Turkey whiskey so coveted among collectors. That explains why they’ve opted to make the switch from 12-year bourbon to 16-year bourbon for this release; it’s an effort to maintain its spirit, not its specs.
Recently, I visited the Wild Turkey Distillery, joined Eddie and Bruce Russell in Wild Turkey’s Warehouse A (where the barrels for this release were housed), and got an early taste of Gold Foil Edition.
Let’s dive right in and review one of the most highly anticipated bourbon releases of the year.
Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition 16-Year Bourbon Review
ABV: 60%
Average Price: $400
The Whiskey:
This 16-year Kentucky straight bourbon was distilled at Wild Turkey, blended by Associate Master Blender Bruce Russell, and bottled at 120 proof without chill filtration to maximize flavor. The idea was to capture the richness and “dusty Turkey” aroma and taste of Wild Turkey’s original “Cheesy Gold Foil” bourbon, from the mid-’80s and early ’90s.
Tasting Notes:
Nose: The nose on Gold Foil Edition is launched with a fleet of aromas ranging from kola nuts and cloves to brown sugar, date syrup, and smoked honey. Some of those highly sought-after “dusty” notes arrive after all of the sweetness with faint leather, restrained cinnamon bark, vanilla pods, and finally the scent of pie crust.
Palate: The richness of this whiskey is immediately evident on the palate, which begins with a syrupy texture that allows for earthy kola nuts to coexist alongside brown sugar and black cherries drizzled in honey. The “funk” here is similar to damp tobacco and well-worn leather, with peppercorn and clove notes helping to balance it out.
Finish: The finish has a light, sweet lift that’s long and silky with honey, vanilla, and Rainier cherries to start before adding the flavor of cream soda to the mix.
Bottom Line:
As a Wild Turkey fanatic, I’ve been hoping to try this expression since its label was first revealed on the TTB website, and now that I’ve finally tried it, I can tell you it’s 101% worth the wait. Not only does the Gold Foil Edition do an enviable job of recreating the dusty, funky notes that collectors continue to covet in vintage Wild Turkey, it practically matches the nuanced depth of flavor in those expressions while at the same time offering a bit more bite thanks to its boost in proof.
Proclamations of “bourbon of the year” may seem silly in May, but there’s no doubt about it. Wild Turkey Gold Foil Edition will absolutely be among the last bottles standing when it comes time to crown the very best expressions of 2026.
Start seeking this bottle out now, and you can thank me in December.