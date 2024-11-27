Thanksgiving is a strange holiday. Problematic roots aside, it’s all about getting together with every member of your family, including the ones you specifically make an effort to never see, to eat lukewarm food together way too early (Thanksgiving dinner at 4 pm? Get the f*ck out of here). By the end of the night, half of the family is going to get locked into weird political conversations — especially this year — while the other half is going to leave to go on a suspiciously long walk and come back with bloodshot eyes and an insatiable craving for seconds.

All of that is weird enough, but politics and lukewarm food aside, the weirdest part of Thanksgiving is just how awful the combination of foods can be if you play it wrong. Sure, some families are blessed with multiple members who have real skills in the kitchen, making Thanksgiving dinner a legit spread of delicious flavors, but that’s not everyone’s family. And for every universally delicious dish like mashed potatoes, warm gravy, gooey macaroni and cheese, and decadent pumpkin pie, there are at least two Thanksgiving staples that in any other year, you’d never eat.

Candied yams, canned cranberry sauce, the abomination that is Ambrosia — why the hell are we forcing ourselves to like these dishes? Who decided to make these the staple dishes of this Holiday, and have they ever been invited to another Thanksgiving Dinner since? We think not. So, to mark the holiday, we’re here to rank the very worst Thanksgiving sides, from mildly offensive to so bad you’re probably going to get kicked out of the family if you bring them.

Let’s eat! Or, you know… not.

9. Turkey

Why We Hate This Dish:

Is it weird to put turkey on a list of the worst Thanksgiving foods considering it’s the centerpiece dish of the whole holiday? Only in optics! Look, I don’t have anything against turkey itself, but during Thanksgiving, the person who cooks the turkey is usually the person who has always cooked the turkey. What I mean by that is that the person responsible for this dish is given that responsibility because of tradition, not because they’re skilled in the kitchen. And there are a lot of ways to f*ck up a turkey!

Thanksgiving is a holiday that centers around food that is usually cooked elsewhere and then re-heated hours, maybe even days, later. This causes dishes like turkey, to dry out. A lot of people also don’t bother to brine or even dry-brine their bird, which, again, adds to the dryness. I’m not saying it’s impossible for turkey to be good at Thanksgiving, I’m just saying it’s unlikely.

The Bottom Line:

Yes, it’s the centerpiece of the holiday, but it doesn’t have to be.

8. Apple Pie

Why We Hate This Dish:

I don’t hate apple pie, I just think of the famous Thanksgiving pies, apple is always a letdown. To quote Prince, “dig if you will the picture:” you just finished dinner and now you’re looking for a dessert. “We have pie!” says your cousin’s wife. You eagerly walk to the kitchen, plate in hand, and find not a pumpkin or pecan pie, but a f*cking apple pie.