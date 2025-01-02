Talk about a star-studded team-up! Louis Vuitton has just dropped a new video announcing the LV x Takashi Murakami re-edition collection that combines Zendaya’s undeniable star power with Murakami’s colorful art, set to the music of visionary late producer SOPHIE. It’s loud, vibrant, psychedelic — everything you’d hope a team-up of this magnitude would produce. What a way to start off the new year.

The collection is a refresh of Murakami and LV’s team-up from the early 2000s and features reimagining of some of LV’s most popular signature women and men’s accessories and leather goods, including the Speedy Bandoulière, the criss-cross cardholder, Sunset Flat comfort sandals, cosmetic pouch, Keepal Bandoulière, trainers, belts, and more.

This collection is absolutely huge, we’d list as much as we can, but we’re talking about over 200 pieces across the entire LV catalog, all featuring Murakami’s iconic Y2K Superflat art style. So if you’re a fan of charms, psychedelic but playful imagery, or bright color palettes, you’re going to find a lot to love in this collection.

Instead of running through the best pieces of the collection, we’re going to instead point you in the direction of this BTS video where Zendaya breaks down the entire collection below. It’ll be a lot more fun than us just explaining it! Shop the full collection here.