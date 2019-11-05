All The Streetwear Brands From ComplexCon That You Need On Your Radar

Christmas came early for streetwear enthusiasts at this weekend’s ComplexCon, which played host to a gathering of some of fashion’s most important tastemakers and a show floor full of the freshest brands in modern streetwear. Returning to the Long Beach Convention Center, the festival featured exclusive drops from emerging and established fashion brands like Chinatown Market, Rhude, and Joe Freshgoods and catered to an audience of hypebeasts and streetwear heads who flew in from all around the world hoping to get their hands on limited-edition apparel and sneaker drops.

Hosted once again by contemporary Japanese artist and designer Takashi Murakami, the mastermind behind the event’s brand identity and overall aesthetic experience, ComplexCon also held conversations on the future of streetwear and hip-hop in a space packed with cutting edge pop art and booth displays engineered to appeal to the aesthetic tastes of an audience that is becoming increasingly varied, as streetwear continues its dominance of the fashion industry.

We hit the show floor this weekend to get an up-close look at all the brands repping at this year’s ComplexCon to figure out which labels are poised to dress the future as we step closer to the start of a new decade and contemporary streetwear continues to evolve. Here are the brands that you’ll need on your radar to stay ahead of the game in the months and years to come.