How Matt Stone And Trey Parker Used ‘Team America: World Police’ To Enrage Studio Executives, And Sean Penn

Creating the 270 different puppets used in the film wasn’t just an incredibly arduous process, but an expensive one, too. Just building the tiny Uzi used by Team America members cost $1,000, and the production quickly stacked up a $32 million price tag — not as pricey as a Michael Bay film, but expensive for a puppet show. To celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary and what is certainly the most graphic on-screen puppet sex scene ever, let’s take a look at how Matt, Trey, and the Chiodo Brothers puppeteer team went about making Team America.
1. Matt Damon wasn’t originally going to be mentally challenged. Trey and Matt hadn’t always planned on making Matt Damon a babbling dolt. They had initially planned to make the puppet version of him somewhat charming and intelligent, but when they saw how utterly stupid the puppet looked they decided to dumb him down. Unlike some of the other actors parodied in the film, Damon took the ribbing pretty well and told Reddit that he enjoyed the movie.
“I thought it was brilliant! I mean, I never understood it, and then I heard an interview with them and they said the puppet came in looking kind of mentally deficient and they didn’t have time to change it, so they just made me someone who could really only say his own name. All the comedy they’re doing is really next-level stuff.”
2. Michael Moore was made of ham. Matt Stone agreed to be interviewed by Moore for his documentary, Bowling for Columbine, because he grew up near the school. But Stone was unhappy with the way his interview was edited, and took his revenge by making Moore a mustard-stained slob of a puppet. Moore’s puppet was filled with ham when he blew himself up.
3. The opening puppet shot was a prank on the studio. Matt and Trey shot the opening scene with a puppet in front of a crappy painting of the Eiffel Tower as a goof, causing one studio executive to blurt out “They f*cked us!” during the screening. It wasn’t until the camera pulled back to reveal a more detailed set that the test audience realized they had been pranked.
4. There were only two puppet models. Only two model sizes were used for the puppets in the movie — one for females and one for males. Different heads were switched out for the various characters, with each character having up to five different heads and Kim Jong Il’s head being a little larger to make his body appear smaller.
5. The puppet sex was considered pornographic by the MPAA. Due to Gary and Lisa’s hot sex scene, the MPAA slapped the movie with an NC-17 rating. The sex scene had to be edited nine times before the MPAA finally dropped from NC-17 to an R rating. Gary and Lisa’s uncensored sex scene made its way onto the DVD and, of course, YouTube:
Matt Stone And Trey Parker Used 'Team America: World Police' To Enrage Studio Executives, And Sean Penn.
The movie is great, but the actual idea that celebrities shouldn’t voice political opinions (Stone and Parker have stated as such) is wrong. Anyone can voice an opinion, and informed opinions are even better.
Worth mentioning: The reason Matt Stone was unhappy with the Columbine interview was because Moore followed it with a (very good) animated sequence that really looked like it had been made by the South Park crew…It fooled me.
