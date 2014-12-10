Defend Your Home With All Of These ‘Home Alone’ Quotes This Christmas

Long before Macaulay Culkin was the subject of a death hoax, got into a meta-battle of the t-shirts with Ryan Gosling, or fronted the pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band The Pizza Underground, he was the inspiration for little brats across America to make snarky comments as the star of the greatest Christmas movie ever, Home Alone. Since we’re all going to spend the next couple of weeks watching this movie and calling people filthy animals every chance we get, here I give you, all the Home Alone lines you should be using this holiday season… AHHHH!
“Buzz, your girlfriend… WOOF.” — Kevin McCallister
“This is my house, I have to defend it.” — Kevin McCallister
“No clothes on anybody. Sickening!” — Kevin McCallister
“I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my ass.” — Buzz McCallister
“I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!” — Kevin McCallister
“You’re what the French call les incompetents.” — Linnie McCallister
“Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association? ” — Kevin McCallister
My go to quotes are, “Look what you did ya little jerk!”
and, “Kevin, you’re such a disease!”
“Look what you did ya little jerk!” is the one I still use to this day
How the shit was “Look what you did ya little jerk” not make the quotes list? Unreal.
I was watching Home Alone 2 last night and I realized that Kevin runs into a couple of hookers who ask if he’s looking for a bedtime story. Any innocence left in me vanished.
“Hey anybody order a cheese pizza for me?”
“Yeah but someone’s gonna have to barf it up if you want any.”
SUCK BRICK, KID!!!
Check it out, old man Marley.
“That’s $122.50”
“It’s my brother’s house, he’ll take care of it.”
I realize he’s the youngest, and by proxy, the most annoying member of his family, but goddamn do his family treat him like shit
“I’M OVER HERE YA BIG HORSE’S ASS!”