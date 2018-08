Defend Your Home With All Of These ‘Home Alone’ Quotes This Christmas

Long before Macaulay Culkin was the subject of a death hoax , got into a meta-battle of the t-shirts with Ryan Gosling , or fronted the pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band The Pizza Underground , he was the inspiration for little brats across America to make snarky comments as the star of the greatest Christmas movie ever , Home Alone. Since we’re all going to spend the next couple of weeks watching this movie and calling people filthy animals every chance we get, here I give you, all the Home Alone lines you should be using this holiday season… AHHHH!

“Buzz, your girlfriend… WOOF.” — Kevin McCallister

“This is my house, I have to defend it.” — Kevin McCallister

“No clothes on anybody. Sickening!” — Kevin McCallister

“I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my ass.” — Buzz McCallister

“I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!” — Kevin McCallister

“You’re what the French call les incompetents.” — Linnie McCallister

“Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association? ” — Kevin McCallister