Defend Your Home With All Of These ‘Home Alone’ Quotes This Christmas

12.10.14 4 years ago 10 Comments
Long before Macaulay Culkin was the subject of a death hoax, got into a meta-battle of the t-shirts with Ryan Gosling, or fronted the pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band The Pizza Underground, he was the inspiration for little brats across America to make snarky comments as the star of the greatest Christmas movie ever, Home Alone. Since we’re all going to spend the next couple of weeks watching this movie and calling people filthy animals every chance we get, here I give you, all the Home Alone lines you should be using this holiday season… AHHHH!

“Buzz, your girlfriend… WOOF.” — Kevin McCallister

“This is my house, I have to defend it.” — Kevin McCallister

“No clothes on anybody. Sickening!” — Kevin McCallister

“I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my ass.” — Buzz McCallister

“I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!” — Kevin McCallister

“You’re what the French call les incompetents.” — Linnie McCallister

“Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association? ” — Kevin McCallister

