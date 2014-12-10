Defend Your Home With All Of These ‘Home Alone’ Quotes This Christmas

“Buzz, your girlfriend… WOOF.” — Kevin McCallister

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“This is my house, I have to defend it.” — Kevin McCallister

“No clothes on anybody. Sickening!” — Kevin McCallister

“I wouldn’t let you sleep in my room if you were growing on my ass.” — Buzz McCallister

“I’m eating junk and watching rubbish! You better come out and stop me!” — Kevin McCallister

“You’re what the French call les incompetents.” — Linnie McCallister

“Is this toothbrush approved by the American Dental Association? ” — Kevin McCallister