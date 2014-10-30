All The Creepy Quotes From ‘The Shining’ You Can Put To Use Around Halloween

Even though The Shining was released over 30 years ago, it remains one of the most truly terrifying and quotable films today. From the ever creepy identical Grady Twins asking Danny to play forever, to the door chopping “Here’s Johnny!” Jack Torrance, it’s non-stop scariness. And so with Halloween fast approaching, I’ve collected some of the creepiest lines from The Shining that you everyone should make use of this time of year.

“Heeere’s Johnny!” — Jack Torrance

“God, I’d give anything for a drink.” — Jack Torrance

“Redrum. Redrum. Redrum.” — Danny Torrance

“Wendy! I’m home.” — Jack Torrance

“Come out, come out, wherever you are.” –Jack Torrance

“Hair of the dog that bit me, Lloyd.” — Jack Torrance

“The Loser has to keep America clean.” — Wendy Torrance

“I’ll just set my bourbon and advocaat down right here.” — Jack Torrance

“Danny isn’t here, Mrs. Torrance.” — Danny Torrance as “Tony”

“I think you hurt my head real bad.” — Jack Torrance

“Danny! Daddy’s home!” — Jack Torrance

“It’s just like pictures in a book, it isn’t real.” — Danny Torrance as “Tony”

“Best God d*mned bartender from Timbuktu to Portland, Maine. Or Portland, Oregon for that matter.” — Jack Torrance

“Some places are like people: some shine, and some don’t” — Dick Hallorann

“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” — Jack Torrance

“Come play with us, Danny. Forever… and ever… and ever.” — The Grady Twins