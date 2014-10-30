All The Creepy Quotes From ‘The Shining’ You Can Put To Use Around Halloween

Related: The 10 Best Horror Movies On Netflix, Ranked
“Heeere’s Johnny!” — Jack Torrance
“God, I’d give anything for a drink.” — Jack Torrance
“Redrum. Redrum. Redrum.” — Danny Torrance
“Wendy! I’m home.” — Jack Torrance
“Come out, come out, wherever you are.” –Jack Torrance
“Hair of the dog that bit me, Lloyd.” — Jack Torrance
“The Loser has to keep America clean.” — Wendy Torrance
“I’ll just set my bourbon and advocaat down right here.” — Jack Torrance
“Danny isn’t here, Mrs. Torrance.” — Danny Torrance as “Tony”
“I think you hurt my head real bad.” — Jack Torrance
“Danny! Daddy’s home!” — Jack Torrance
“It’s just like pictures in a book, it isn’t real.” — Danny Torrance as “Tony”
“Best God d*mned bartender from Timbuktu to Portland, Maine. Or Portland, Oregon for that matter.” — Jack Torrance
“Some places are like people: some shine, and some don’t” — Dick Hallorann
“All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” — Jack Torrance
“Come play with us, Danny. Forever… and ever… and ever.” — The Grady Twins
*looks around*
Nobody? Really?
I gotta be the one who says it?
Fine…
The Shining is a terrible movie. Hate it. Has almost nothing to do with the original book. It’s a terrible cast, and is mind-numbingly boring in certain parts. Yeah, I said it. Not trolling, either…
There are two books that I have read in my life that I would say were mediocre at best and made into #@$$@$ing amazing films.
The Shining
Jaws
My local movie theater did a cult classic showing of this last week…yep, still checks out as the most tense & on-edge terror I’ve ever felt while sitting in a theater.
Literally just watched it last night. Addressing Cocksteady’s point, yeah it’s not a reach out and grab you kind of film. That being said, it is terrifying in a sort of, long shot, Kubrickian kind of way. And the cast is great.
Don’t expect it to be a “jump scare” kind of movie. The book does the same as the movie, a slow build up. What the movie gets wrong is casting Jack Nicholson, who looks insane from the get go. The point of the story is a fundamentally weak man, who’s struggling through alcoholism, losing his job, and almost his family, and having that one last chance to bring it all together. The hotel seeks him out as he’s the weakest one, and slowly drives him insane, trying to hurt his family. Nicholson was completely wrong for the part, and Duvall is bloody annoying the whole film.