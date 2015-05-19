Let These Essential ‘Wayne’s World’ Quotes Make Your Party Time Excellent

Paramount

It seems hard to imagine, but there was a time when a Saturday Night Live-based film was an uncommon occurrence. However, in 1992, director Penelope Spheeris helped bring Wayne and Garth out of the basement and onto the big screen with Wayne’s World. It was only the second SNL feature film at the time, the first being The Blues Brothers 12 years prior, yet it remains their highest-grossing effort to date and a beloved film. Why? How about a combination of the earnest charm exuded by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, and all of these totally excellent quotes.