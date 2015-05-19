Let These Essential ‘Wayne’s World’ Quotes Make Your Party Time Excellent

It seems hard to imagine, but there was a time when a Saturday Night Live-based film was an uncommon occurrence. However, in 1992, director Penelope Spheeris helped bring Wayne and Garth out of the basement and onto the big screen with Wayne’s World. It was only the second SNL feature film at the time, the first being The Blues Brothers 12 years prior, yet it remains their highest-grossing effort to date and a beloved film. Why? How about a combination of the earnest charm exuded by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, and all of these totally excellent quotes.
Excuse me russel but, I believe I requested the hand job
how can you leave out the broken speaker gag from the drive through? or was there just not video of it?
That’s Wayne’s World 2.
If you’re going to spew, spew into this.
It’s like a new pair of underwear, ya know… At first it’s constrictive, but after a while it becomes a part of you… I gotta go.
It’s like people only do things because they get paid. And that’s just really sad.
If it’s a severed head, I’m going to be very upset.
Why is it that if a man kills another man in battle, its called heroic, yet if he kills a man in the heat of battle, its called murder?
*heat of passion
Tiny: Wayne. How you doin’?
Wayne: Hey, Tiny, who’s playing today?
Tiny: Jolly Green Giants and the Shitty Beatles.
Wayne Campbell: Shitty Beatles? Are they any good?
Tiny: They suck.
Wayne Campbell: Then it’s not just a clever name.
yeah, and monkeys might fly outta my butt!
I was always partial to Zaaaaaaaaaaaang.
^Wayne’s World 2
No, the first one. He first speaks to her in Cantonese, and when she agrees to go out with him, he turns to the camera, and Zangs ya
This is list is so pail. It’s bucket.