All The Times You May Have Seen Zach Galifianakis And Not Realized It

You know Zach Galifianakis as Alan from The Hangover trilogy, Ray Hueston on Bored to Death, and as the awkward interviewer who dared to ask President Obama, “Is it gonna be hard in two years when you’re no longer president and people will stop letting you win at basketball? But did you know he was in Bubble Boy, Heartbreakers, and Into the Wild? To celebrate the comedian’s 45th birthday, here are 20 times you may have seen him and not realized it…
1. Bubble Boy as “Bus Stop Man” (2001)
2. Tru Calling as “Davis” (2003)
3. Wonder Showzen as “Uncle Daddy” (2006)
4. Dog Bites Man as “Alan Finger” (2006)
5. Heartbreakers as “Kevin” (2001)
6. Into the Wild as “Kevin” (2007)
7. What happens in Vegas as “Dave the Bear” (2008)
8. Below as “Weird Wally” (2002)
9. Out Cold as “Luke” (2001)
10. Corky Romano as “Dexter, computer hacker” (2001)
Dog Bites Man was a great show.
I read an interview where he said that when he was trying to get fired from Tru Calling, he’d do stuff like say “great stuff” after a table read, then throw the sript in the garbage, or tell Eliza Dushku that she was “eating her way to cancellation.” Kinda shitty, but it made me laugh my ass off
Didn’t he play the caddy in Happy Gilmore?
Nah it was one of Sandler’s friends with a Zack-like beard. I think it was the main guy from Grandma’s Boy
Allen Covert, yeah the main guy from Grandma’s Boy.
Visioneers was an awesome film and he was fantastic in it.
THIS. Weird as hell but great.
He was possibly the main reason I found Out Cold entertaining. When he became so famous that was the first movie I thought of.
Such a fantastic beard.
What about random homeless guy that beats up Paul Dano in that sub-par Zooey Deschanel movie “Gigantic”? On a side note, is there a more punchable face in Hollywood than Paul Dano?
As far as remakes of Casablanca go that are set in Alaska and involve a dude fucking a jacuzzi, Out Cold is pretty dope.
