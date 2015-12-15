Before Hollywood Ruins Them: 11 Sci-Fi And Supernatural Scripts On The 2015 Black List

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Franklin Leonard and Dino Sijamic have released this year’s Black List, a ranking of the best-loved unproduced movies compiled from the votes of hundreds of film executives. Two hundred and fifty people participated this year, each choosing up to 10 favorite scripts and ultimately voting in 81 scripts that haven’t started principal photography yet. The winner (with 44 votes) wasn’t sci-fi, but we’re mentioning it anyway because it’s unbelievable (a Micheal Jackson biopic told from the perspective of Bubbles the Chimp), and Channing Tatum made an announcement video for it (above) in which he confesses he can’t even read. What a time to be alive.

Since 2005, more than 300 Black List scripts have been made into movies (often Oscar-winning ones) including The Revenant, Spotlight, Catherine the Great, Looper, Django Unchained, Chronicle, Slumdog Millionaire, Juno, Lars and the Real Girl, The King’s Speech, and Argo.

As we did last year and 2013 and 2012 and 2011 and 2009, we’re going to look at the sci-fi and supernatural stories that made this year’s list of 81 unproduced screenplays. It was good to see this year’s list isn’t promoting in-development screenplays as much as the past couple of years’ entries. Eight of the writers this year don’t have an agency yet, and 21 of the scripts don’t have a producer attached. That’s twice as many agent-less writers and nearly three times as many scripts without a producer as last year’s list. So, on the upside, this year includes more underdogs. On the downside, hoo boy is this a bad year for sci-fi on the Black List.