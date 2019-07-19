Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since breaking out in 42, Chadwick Boseman has frequently played real-life figures (Jackie Robinson, James Brown, Thurgood Marshall) or appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame). But for his next film 21 Bridges, the kind of mid-budget action-thriller that Hollywood unfortunately rarely makes anymore, the actor is playing an original, non-comic book character, a New York City detective who closes every exit from the city until he can discover who murdered eight cops. There’s still a connection to the MCU, though: it was produced by Marvel mainstays Joe and Anthony Russo. There’s also a familiar face from the most recent Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Here’s the official plot summary:

21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

Directed by Brian Kirk, 21 Bridges, which also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, and Taylor Kitsch, opens on September 27.