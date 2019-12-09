Ryan Reynolds recently called Netflix’s 6 Underground “the most Michael Bay movie that Michael Bay has ever Michael Bayed.” There’s some stiff competition out there, too, including his feature-length debut Bad Boys to Transformers: The Kingdom of the Crystal Squeakquel, or whatever the last Transformers movie was called. But 6 Underground does have all of Bay’s trademarks. There’s explosions, sweaty people, more explosions, lens flare, and, of course, EXPLOSIONS. Say what you will about Bay as a filmmaker, but his movies are, at the very least, grand (often incoherent! but sometimes good!) spectacles that are meant to be seen on the biggest screen imaginable. Or in the case of 6 Underground, not your phone. (Bay and Martin Scorsese have something in common.) It’ll be interesting to see how The Most Michael Bay Movie Ever plays at home.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future. The team is brought together by an enigmatic leader (Ryan Reynolds), whose sole mission in life is to ensure that, while he and his fellow operatives will never be remembered, their actions will.

6 Underground, which also stars Mélanie Laurent, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Corey Hawkins, Ben Hardy, and Dave Franco, premieres on Netflix on December 13.