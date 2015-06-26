Here’s A Ranking Of Every ‘Batman’ Movie From Worst To Best

If you don’t count the serials from the 1940s — and obviously we can’t full judge either the upcoming Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Suicide Squad — Batman has still appeared in eight different motion pictures. That’s the same number of Harry Potter movies, and at least those had some sort of continuity to them. Now that it appears the Caped Crusader may also get his own solo title — and because, let’s face it, lists are awesome — now seems as good a time as any to take a look at those aforementioned eight films and rank them from worst to best
We’ve included the Tomatometer rankings for each film (like you do), but their actual placement on this list is pretty much just based on subjective opinion, so feel free to include your own ranking below.
Begins is miles ahead of Knight. Ledger was great, the rest was kinda weak.
Don’t know about weak, but Begins is my favorite, too.
Came here to say this. Begins has aged much, much better than Dark Knight.
Agreed completely, Begins is the only Nolan film I really love.
+57
The Dark Knight is good up until the last act. Batman Begins has that problem too, with the incomprehensible fight scenes/choreography, but it didn’t overstay its welcome like TDK.
@JCVD ok you’re right, weak is the wrong word, as I fully enjoy that movie, like, a lot. Begins is just more solid.
Agree with this too. Begins, from story and origin story standpoint, is nicely plotted out. The Dark Knight is just 4 to 5 massive sequences pushed together. Now, they are damn good sequences with some great acting and effects, but still not as cohesive as Begins. Also, although there are some gaping plot holes, the Dark Knight Rises is a wrapped up well. A hard, hard thing to do, especially with this franchise and its fanbase.
right on, right on.
I scream all the time about how this is the best one.
Begins is the best Batman movie. TDK is a good crime movie that has Batman in it.
Begins the best
Batman and Batman Returns are the best films by a mile. The Nolan films are action thrillers that happen to have a chap dressed as Batman in them.
Completely disagree with this. The Burton films were Burton films that just happened to have a character called Batman. He doesn’t read comic books and didn’t get most of the characters right. An origin story for Joker? Some kind of magical cat presence turns Selina Kyle into Catwoman? And what was up with Penguin? Burton made good films, but Nolan made great Batman films, and actually showed him as a detective.
LOL Jack Nicholson throwing money off a float to a Prince song and that’s the most faithful adaptation to you. Nevermind Batman fucking kills him in the end.
You’d be right except that Joker dies in the end. So, you’re wrong.
[i.chzbgr.com]
[www.youtube.com]
[stream1.gifsoup.com]
[www.youtube.com]
Can we add “Mask of the Phantasm”? It was released in theaters, and I feel the best version of Batman (The Animated Series/Kevin Conroy) deserves a mention.
(Otherwise, my top three are pretty much the same (much love for Keaton))
Just about to post this. 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. Best. Joker. EVER!
Damnit, just beat me to it. It’s the best Batman movie by a country mile.
That final act in the theme park is terrifying…
Batman doesn’t kill anyone in Burton’s Batman? Remember he used his grappling hook and killled the joker by pulling him off of the chopper? Also, he sends in the batmobile and drops a bomb at the factory killing a bunch of jokers henchmen. Batman Returns also does the same thing. Remember how he attaches the bomb to the fat clowns belly? Burton played fast and loose with the moral code
Burned one clown with the batmobile exhaust.
With the death of the Joker I’m willing to give the benefit of the doubt; he bolo’d him to the gargoyle to stop him escaping and it was Joker’s helicopter that lifted him up to the point the gargoyle came loose.
At best it’s a manslaughter charge, which while still guilty of causing death, isn’t intentional.
Ctrl + F “Mask of the Phantasm”
0 Results found
This list is lacking….
It’s mentioned two comments (excluding replies) above yours, so you should have had “1 Results found”.
Yea, I was in the process of typing this when they were posted. Time wins this round.
Also, i didn’t bother to look up the recent animated The Dark Knight Returns movies on rotten tomatoes, but they were pretty damn fantastic
agreed, although imo under the red hood is the best batman animated film
I think I’ve succumbed to DKR fatigue at this point, couldn’t even finish the second part of that animated movie. I was surprised at how much I enjoyed under the hood, the “shut up and fight” line is always good. But Phantasm is absolutely the best animated batman film, and I’d have it as better than most of the movies on this list.
Returns is the best movie as a whole, because it’s extremely entertaining throughout.
Rises might be my least favorite. It’s a mess. At least the other, sillier films embrace their qualities.
I’d switch TDKR and Returns (sorry but TDKR is a terrible movie) and I’d switch Begins and TDK… Ledger’s Joker aside, that movie completely shits the bed after Dent gets whacked. And as other commenters here noted, it has not aged well. I would argue none of Nolan’s have aged as well as Burtons. But that’s just me.
Yep, TKDR manages to make every character look inept. Instead of making Bane this genius that is a match to Batman in every way, they just make Batman inferior to the point where he throws sparkles at Bane while Bane just stands there waiting for him to be done, and then breaks his back effortlessly.
You could not have made Batman look any more pathetic than he did in that scene.
You say it made Batman look pathetic, I say it made Bane look epic.
For a modern analogy, it was the Brock v Cena at SummerSlam of its day.
Watch Batman’s elbows during that scene. He does the exact same fighting style from Begins where he fights off a crowd of people, it was a fighting style they came up with for the movie. But this time he goes at Bane and doges, dips, ducks, dives, and dodges attacks that aren’t happening. So Bane is literally just standing around waiting for Batman to make it through an imaginary crowd of thugs and it looks insane.
When Batman finally does take a swing at Bane, Bane barely has to do anything to avoid being hit.
We must be watching a different fight because in this one, Batman is mostly straight-ahead and hitting Bane, but to little / no effect.
[www.youtube.com]
Also, the complete lack of a score adds to the overall scene.
The two greatest Batman films are Mask of the Phantasm and Under the Red Hood, by a wide margin.
under the red hood is extremely good.
UTRH is great.
Assault on Arkham?
under the red hood >>>>>>>>>>>
(assault on arkham was dope though)
I must be the only one that loved Forever and I’ll defend it to this day. At least Batman does flips, beats up a slew of thugs with karate kicks, and had some action you could see. And Nicole Kidman was at her peak hotness then. Sure it’s got some ham in there, but all in all it was a great popcorn flick.
Batman Returns’ script is almost as bad as Batman & Robin. Penguins with rocket launchers, people.
“Nicole Kidman was at her peak hotness then.”
I know she didn’t have a big role, but Drew Barrymore looked better in that movie than I’ve ever seen her look.
Kidman. Dear lord.
Dan, watch her cameo in Wayne’s World 2 and get back to me. Her hotnes window was quick but had a mighty kick.
Thanks for bringing that to my attention. I remember not being a big fan of Wayne’s World 2 back in the day, but that scene was pretty funny in addition to her looking hot. Maybe it’s time to reexamine that movie.
1. The Dark Knight (NO CONTEST!!!)
2. Batman Begins
3. Batman Returns (Catwoman stole the film)
4. The Dark Knight Rises
5. Batman
6. Batman Forever
7. Batman: The Movie
8. Not worth mentioning
1. Begins (the most purest of Batman films)
2. Mask of the Phantasm (fantastic narrative about the toll being Batman takes)
3. TDK (great crime drama wrapped in the Batmanverse)
“is Tim Burton’s Batman better then the previously mentioned Dark Knight Rises? Probably not.”
This is the least accurate thing I’ll read today, that’s for sure.
Anything on Uproxx is the least accurate thing youll ever read.
Including the above post from Squish78?
I liked Hardy’s Bane a lot, but I think Nolan missed on having Eckhart’s Dent go into the third movie as the main villain.
In TDK, to have him introduced, idolized by Gotham, then jaded by the corruption, kidnapped by the Joker, turned into Two-Face, go on a murder spree, then killed off and then literally idolized felt like way too much too fast.
If Nolan went that route, I think Rises could be in the top spot
I used to think the same thing. There was a Nolan interview last year where he said they had originally scripted it that way to have TDK end on a cliffhanger with Two-Face being front and center as the villain for part 3, but because Nolan and Bale weren’t sure if they would do a 3rd film, they completed the story in one film instead of 2. Had Ledger not died, he’d have had a small part in 3 as well.
TDK was my least favorite comic movie of that year. Norton’s Incredible Hulk gets the top spot. Followed closely by Punisher: War Zone, then Iron Man, and TDK in dead last. Don’t hate, folks. I don’t like expository dialogue (Did Joker REALLY need to say the unstoppable force vs. immoveable object line?) , I didn’t like Ledger’s Tom Waitts impression (was so glad when the internet finally collectively figured it out), I hate that every score sounds like Hans Zimmer’s work here (which was actually just borrowed from other pieces and cues from other scores he’s written throughout his career, as well as breaking music down to it’s simpliest forms and has no character whatsoever), and I especially hate Baleman’s voice. Only good thing to come outta that has been all the hilarious impressions and parodies making fun of it.
Don’t get me wrong, I can can make just as many complaints about every Batman movie. For my money though, the first Burton film is the only one I still re-watch to this day. One of the first movies I can remember seeing in theaters, and I’ll never forget it.
So we’re in “The Dark Knight” wasn’t good territory? Oh sweet summer children with your “cool opinions”
It’s good; it just isn’t as good as Begins or Mask of the Phantasm.
Seriously.
Not going to rank them individually, but Burton’s movies, the ’66 version, and (yes) Schumacher’s are all above the Nolan movies for the sole reason that they spare us the folly of believing that Batman is a serious subject.
I’m not going to rank them. I understand that people love action but I honestly don’t get the fawning for the Nolan movies. Lots of plot holes and nonsense . I’m Batman and I can survive a nuclear explosive.
Really my issue is – in any of the Nolan movies when did Batman do any detective work? He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective. The only thing he could detect was his fist hitting a face. Even Adam West did more detecting.
I’ll stick with Under the Red Hood or Assault on Arkham, World’s Finest..yes Kevin Conroy is my Batman.
He did that thing with the bullet hole. That was kinda some nonsense detective work, but I think it counts.
Batman & Robin is a joy and I was broach no arguement.
Honestly, Batman and Robin is one of the funnest Batman films to watch (other than the Adam West one). Like, it’s not good, but I have no problem leaving it one in the background.
Batman Forever, on the other hand, is almost the worst super hero film over made.
If by “almost”, you mean “not even close to being”, then I’ll agree with you.
There are loads of superhero movies that are much worse. Off the top of my head, you have -:
Captain America (1990)
Corman’s version of Fantastic Four (which, to be fair, was never meant to be seen)
Darkman III
Shitty Power Rangers films
Painkiller Jane
Meteor Man
The Phantom
All the Indian versions of Superman, Spider-Man, etc
Condorman
Elektra
The Spirit
Now, some of them I actually enjoyed on some level (Painkiller Jane, Meteor Man), but there are many worse things that Batman Forever.
Talking of BF, someone mentioned in an earlier post that the soundtrack was awesome. I can’t argue with that; I still listen to the tracks every day on the way to / from work.
Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me – U2
One Time Too Many – PJ Harvey
Where Are You Now? – Brandy
Kiss from a Rose – Seal
The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game – Massive Attack and Tracey Thorn
Nobody Lives Without Love – Eddi Reader
Tell Me Now – Mazzy Star
Smash It Up – The Offspring
There Is a Light – Nick Cave
The Riddler – Method Man
The Passenger – Michael Hutchence
Crossing the River – The Devlins
8 – Sunny Day Real Estate
Bad Days – The Flaming Lips
It’s a great mix of different styles, moods and artists.
Okay, Batman Forever is one of the worst big budget super hero films ever made. Of course Darkman 3 is worse, but no one was paid over $10 million to be in Darkman 3.
That soundtrack though…yeah, it was pretty good.
The worst superhero movie is probably Catwoman, but that was not the topic you weirdos. It was that Batman and Robin IS FUCKING AMAZING, WHICH IT IS.
As great as Heath Ledger was as Joker, I feel that Aaron Eckhart doesn’t get enough credit for his portrayal of the pre- and post-trauma Harvey Dent.
The make-up / effects for when he becomes Two Face is stunning and I like to think that as Nolan’s world was “real”, Dent wouldn’t have lasted long with an open wound like that due to infections, etc, so his death was inevitable anyway.
Ugh I can’t believe there are people in here who do not appreciate TDK. If you want to say Begins is better or whatever, that’s fine, but to write it off altogether is just atrocious.
Batman and Robin was really garbage, but Uma Thurman as Poison Ivy though…not gonna lie
To everyone mentioning Mask of the Phantasm and other animated films – you’re not wrong. Those movies are awesome. The list I put together was just live-action films only, so it’s not like I was completely ignoring them. As far as the rest of the list goes – well, argue away.
Batman voiceovers. Ugh.
I meant to comment on this and forgot.
“Although, technically, Forever was supposed to be a continuation of Tim Burton’s previous two films”
Batman Forever was an actual continuation of the Burton movies. Recurring cast (Alfred, Gordon), repeat of the “… pale moonlight” flashback of the killing of Bruce’s parents and subtle mention of Catwoman all have it in the same universe.
I always thought it was generally accepted all four movies were the same canon.