What Is The Inspiration Behind ‘A Quiet Place: Day One?’

The upcoming Quiet Place installment is set to act as a prequel to the hit 2018 horror flick, but it’s much more than that. There’s also a cat.

A Quiet Place: Day One shows viewers what it was like during the initial invasion that caused John Krasinski and his family to live in a secluded home upstate in radio silence. While the first two movies focused on the individual aspect of those survivors, the prequel will finally show what really went down that day.

Director Michael Sarnoski told The Hollywood News that while the first two movies focused on family, this one will bring together two strangers who are fighting to survive.

Sarnoski was chosen by Krasinski to direct the feature because of his work on 2021’s Pig. “John had seen a movie I did, called Pig, and he really responded to it,” he said. Then the two began to work on Day One. “John was like, ‘Here’s my world. We’re trying to do this New York ‘Day One’ invasion. What’s the story you want to tell in that world?’” Sarnoski wanted to tell a much different story than the previous movies.

“The core premise is taking A Quiet Place back to the start – doing a ‘Day One’ New York City movie of what [the first attack] looked like in a big, noisy, populated city. And our route into that is focusing on a very strong character story,” Sarnoski began. This is where Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn characters come into play.

The director added, “The thing the first movies did so well was circle a family. There was a core family story that the creatures just happened around. The real soul of the film came from the characters and the relationships. This is a totally new set of characters. But we’re trying to do the same thing,” he explained. While the first film focused on the small family, the new set of characters include Nyong’o and Quinn as two strangers who stumble upon each other and end up sticking together. With her cat.

“There is a bunch of big, crazy stuff going on around the city, but the story is very focused on an intimate relationship,” Sarnoski explained. “It’s fun to see these huge set-pieces and then pair that with intimate moments. That was one of the core ideas: as the world is ending all around us, how do we find these moments of peace and connection?” He said. And, most importantly, how can we ensure that the cat is protected throughout the entire movie??? Only time will tell.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters on June 28th.