When A Quiet Place very silently became a hit in 2018, who would have thought that John Krasinski would be the next great horror director? A sequel titled A Quiet Place Part II soon followed, with Cillian Murphy along for the ride, and now we are getting to the bottom of those silent creatures with A Quiet Place: Day One.

While it is a part of the same universe, A Quiet Place: Day One is the origin story of the silent creatures that caused the chaos and destruction later seen in A Quiet Place. Day One acts as a prequel, meaning that we will get to see how the invasion happened. And some sound, too, which is different!

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn star in A Quiet Place: Day One, which takes place on the first day of the aforementioned invasion. The two team up in an attempt to survive when mysterious creatures take over New York City and destroy anything that makes a sound. Here is the official synopsis:

When New York City comes under attack from an alien invasion, a woman and other survivors try to find a way to safety. They soon learn that they must remain absolutely silent as the mysterious creatures are drawn to the slightest sound.

While you don’t have to see the first two installments, it could help provide context to both the monsters and the story. There will likely be some references to the first two films, so you might want to check them out beforehand, though it’s not totally necessary. You can stream both A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II now on Hulu.

A Quiet Place: Day One hits theaters this Friday, June 28.