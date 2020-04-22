The bedazzled Furby from Uncut Gems. The flower dress from Midsommar. The titular light (minus the house) from The Lighthouse. Those are only some of the items that will be available in the A24-launched A24 Auctions, which benefits New Yorkers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The auction, which begins at 12 p.m. EST today (April 22), also includes items from Eighth Grade, Euphoria (the Zendaya-starring HBO series produced by A24), and Hereditary — I would be concerned for anyone who buys a prop from that movie (don’t worry, it’s not the head), but at least the money is going to a good cause.

“Auctions will take place in April and May, and will be held online,” the New York Times reports. “A24, which is based in New York, will give the proceeds to four local organizations: the FDNY Foundation, which supports the New York City Fire Department; the hunger-relief nonprofit Food Bank for New York City; the public health-care organization NYC Health + Hospitals; and the Queens Community House, which provides services to children and adults throughout Queens.”

Hereditary, Uncut Gems, and Midsommar are three of A24’s five highest-grossing titles, so expect items from those films to get expensive quickly. Hopefully more props gets added soon — I, for one, am willing to fork over big bucks for the pie from A Ghost Story.

To place a bid, head to A24 Auctions.