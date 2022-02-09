Adam Driver has been cast in Michael Mann‘s passion project– an Enzo Ferrari biopic based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. Driver will be joined by his House Of Gucci co-star Penélope Cruz, and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley. Production is slated to begin in Italy this spring.

Director Michael Mann said of the casting, “Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled.” Mann has famously been working on the film for nearly two decades. Hugh Jackman was attached to the project earlier.

The story of Enzo Ferrari will take place in 1959, when the race-car driver is facing bankruptcy, and decides to do a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Mann has acquired numerous accolades over the years, including four Academy Award nominations. Cruz was recently nominated for an Oscar for her work in last year’s Parallel Mothers. While Driver wasn’t nominated for his role of Maurizio Gucci in House Of Gucci, he was nominated for his roles in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story in 2019 and 2021, respectively. He didn’t win, but he does have a Teen Choice Award for his role in Star Wars, which is better than nothing.