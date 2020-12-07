Adam Sandler is enjoying a sweet spot in his career right now, having earned serious Oscar talk with last year’s unbearably intense Uncut Gems. He wound up snubbed, but he did nab a number of other awards, and he got the best reviews of his career. (Mind you, he’s been doing stellar serious work outside of Happy Madison since Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love, back in 2002.) Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore — Sandler’s costar in three rom-coms — recently launched her first daytime talk show. So since both are trying new things, maybe it’s time for them to team back up for another movie.

The two reunited, virtually, for Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards’ Greatest of All Time edition, where they won a special lifetime achievement award for GOAT Dynamic Duo. They first paired for The Wedding Singer, back in 1998, then again six years later for 50 First Dates. It took another decade for them to reunite for Blended. While that one wasn’t their finest work, they have great chemistry together — she’s the rare performer who can calm him down while he inspires her to be even goofier than usual. And upon receiving an award for their efforts, they wondered if they shouldn’t go for a fourth project together.

It takes two to receive the Dynamic Duo honor at the #MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time! 🍿 CONGRATS @AdamSandler and @DrewBarrymore! 💕✌️ pic.twitter.com/q4FLvc0pQM — MTV (@MTV) December 7, 2020

“It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” Barrymore told Sandler, who replied, “It’s 2020, so you know what that means.” Barrymore responded by saying, “Everything sucks?”

She wasn’t wrong, Sandler told her, but he had another idea. “It’s a new decade so we get to make another movie together,” Sandler said. Barrymore was game, but advised that they “wait until we find something amazing.” She added, “It has to be special.”

You hear that, Safdie Brothers? Or Paul Thomas Anderson? Or maybe Noah Baumbach, who got an excellent turn from him in 2017’s The Meyerowitz Stories. Or maybe they just need a Happy Madison go-to like Happy Gilmore auteur Dennis Dugan.

You can watch Sandler and Barrymore reunite over webcam in the tweet embedded above.

(Via EW)