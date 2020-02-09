On the eve of the Oscars Award Ceremony in which he certainly won’t be winning an award for best actor, Adam Sandler used his platform at the Independent Spirit Awards to make a gem of a speech.

Sandler won for his leading role in Uncut Gems on Saturday, taking the opportunity to address his self-described Oscars snub in a hilarious speech that drew rave reviews in the building and online. Putting “snub” in quotes during his speech, he likened award season to the disappointment he found in high school.

“A few weeks back when I was, quote-unquote, snubbed by the Academy it reminded me when I briefly attended high school and was overlooked for the coveted yearbook superlative category best looking,” Sandler said in his speech. “That accolade was given to a jean jacket wearing feather-haired douchebag by the name of Skipper Jenkins.”

Best male lead goes to Adam Sandler #UncutGems. #SpiritAwards here’s just his phenomenal speech… part 1… pic.twitter.com/sxUTO7nVfs — The Frame (@theframe) February 9, 2020

Sandler used the gruff voice he’s often donned in movies and during this award season, and jokingly pointed out that the Safdie brothers are not “homeless rabbis.” He also likened his award win to a consolation prize many get in their high school yearbook.

“But my classmates did honor me with the allegedly less prestigious designation of best personality,” Sandler said. “Tonight as I look around this room I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the ‘best personality’ awards of Hollywood. So when all those feather-haired douchebag motherf*ckers go to get their Oscars tomorrow night, their handsome good looks will fade in time but our independent personalities will shine on forever.”

Despite his very serious role getting him the big win, Sandler had plenty of jokes.

"I'd like to give a shoutout to my fellow nominees who will henceforth be known as the guys who fucking lost to Adam Sandler." #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/hspCopXgzP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 9, 2020

Sandler also got a standing ovation from the crowd at the awards, which must have been rewarding given what’s certainly going to be a disappointing Sunday evening for the actor.

https://twitter.com/chrissgardner/status/1226305461357465600

Uncut Gems also took home awards in the best director and best editing categories on Saturday, so it was a big night for the movie overall. along with nominations for the top prize of best feature and best screenplay.