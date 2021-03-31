Earlier this week is was announced that Adam Wingard and his writing partner, Simon Barrett, would be making a Thundercats movie. Wingard is currently promoting Godzilla vs. Kong (which comes out today in theaters and on HBO Max), but it was during post-production on his current film that he decided, “Yeah, I think i can make a Thundercats movie.” And make no mistake, Wingard is obsessed with Thundercats. If there is one human being on Earth who should make a Thundercats movie, it is Adam Wingard. And usually when a director’s new project is announced, in an interview they might say a couple sentences about it. You know, something like, “Well we are really excited but we can’t say too much.” In this case, it actually seems like it would be difficult to get Wingard to stop talking about Thundercats, almost as if he’s trying to will this movie into existence. (Not that I’d want him to stop. The more Thundercats talk in this world, the better.) Wingard is also working on a sequel to Face/Off, which just sounds crazy but, yeah, let’s do it. Wingard is adamant it’s a sequel, not a reboot. And he has hopes that both Travolta and Cage will be in it, but it’s still in the scriptwriting phase and he gives us an update on that, too, as we talk about what we find “believable” about the first movie and what we do not, which winds up being a lesson in futility. Okay, so I have a dumb stunt. Are you ready for my dumb stunt? I’m ready. Okay, it’s me now placing my Lion-O action figure behind me on a shelf for my Zoom background. There he is. Okay, that was my stunt. Worth it. It was worth it. Do you want my Thundercats story? It’s like 20 seconds long. Oh my God, I’d so love to hear. I’m so ready to hear anything about Thundercats. Okay. I was 11 years old and it’s that weird age where you kind of want to start acting older. Like, oh, I don’t have toys anymore. Anyway, I’m at Walmart in Missouri with my mom. And I beg my mom to buy me Lion-O and Mumm-Ra. And I remember we’re in line, waiting to pay. And a classmate named Jeremy comes up… He sees you buying the toys? Yeah. He looks in the cart and gives me that, “Oh, you’re still doing that?” look. And walks off. Well, that’s how I felt in high school when I was writing the screenplay. Because, at the time really, honestly, for Thundercats obsession, it kind of passed. But really it sort of had been brought back a new light with Toonami, Cartoon Network. They were airing it. I mean, because I always loved it as a kid. It was always my favorite, but then it kind of went away for a couple of years. And then it was like in middle school, high school that it started re-airing and that just really threw me right into my obsession. And I mean, honestly, every day, I would have my VCR set to record because I think Thundercats came on right when I was just finishing school. And so, it was really important that I got every episode so that I could re-watch and study them and stuff. My obsession was big. I was asking some friends of mine if they remembered it recently. And they’re like, “Yeah, we remember that’s all you were doing.”

I hope this is a trend with you and you keep doing the mid ’80s cartoons. We can get Centurions. We can get Sectaurs. Well, you know what’s funny, is I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately, because some of the things I’m most proud of obviously are my standalone films that were created from ground up, with me and Simon Barrett. You’re Next and The Guest are probably two of my films I’m most proud of. You’re Next, filmed in Columbia, Missouri… That was, yeah! You mentioned Missouri… I went to college in Columbia. But that incident with Lion-O and Mumm-Ra happened maybe like 40 miles from there. I mean, Columbia, Missouri was a really important place for me, because that’s where Simon [Barrett] and I, we did A Horrible Way To Die, VHS and You’re Next there. And so, my roots in filmmaking have really now, weirdly, they’re tied to Columbia. The Thundercats thing is interesting, because, I’d kind of written it off for so long. Because, like I said, as a kid, it just seemed like it was impossible. And so it was only really actually during the pandemic – and I would say during the late phases of the Godzilla vs. Kong post – when I started getting shots in from the Hollow Earth scene. I started looking at it and, honestly, this is how it started. It was literally I was looking at shots of Hollow Earth and I thought, god, this is exactly what a Thundercats movie should look like. And then I thought, wait a minute, I could make the Thundercats movie! And it’s like, this is what it should be. And up until now, I kept hearing that there was always this kind of peripheral, maybe Hollywood’s going to do a live-action Thundercats. That’s what I was going to ask you. Because I get my hopes up every time, and then it doesn’t happen. Well, I do too. And I think it’s for the best that it didn’t happen. Because I think that even the script that I read that was developed, which was in a pretty good place, I’m not going to lie: I looked at it and I was like, “This is actually not too bad.” I was not expecting a lot, so there’s a lot of good foundation within that. I’m going to do a lot of different stuff to it. But I think the thing was is that it was clearly designed to be shot live-action. And so, there are certain things that when you read it, it doesn’t feel totally Thundercats because you can tell they were thinking of the limitations of live-action cinema. And anytime I picture the Thundercats live-action it’s basically just putting makeup on people, it just looks ridiculous. It just doesn’t seem right. Because everybody, always, they think, oh, the Thundercats, they have to look like cats. But if you really look at the Thundercats, it’s not like they’re conventionally looking like a cross between cats and humans, they’re different. They’re Thundercats. They’re bigger than that and stranger than that, And sometimes they walk around naked and it’s not a big deal. Yeah! That first episode, they walk in, “Should I be watching this?” It is very strange to watch it, because none of them are wearing clothes, but when they become the hero version, they get clothes.

Yeah, the clothes are somehow associated with that. No, it really is funny. So going back to that kind of a-ha moment when I was making some scenes of Hollow Earth: I looked at that, and I thought the technology’s there. And my experience, not just with the aesthetic of Hollow Earth, but also I felt like making King Kong such a well-rounded CGI character, that was so emotive and believable and filled with limitless possibilities for me as a director, that’s when I was like: I can do a Thundercats movie, and it would actually work. And so that’s when I started kind of pushing in that direction. And honestly, we would have actually been a little bit further ahead, but the pandemic just slowed down the whole process. But now we’re finally in a place where we’re getting started. And I mean, Simon and I are having so much fun on this thing, in a way that we’ve never had before. We’ve been working together a lot over the pandemic. We wrote a script, which it will be a surprise to people. It is an original script. We have an original that we want to do. Obviously, we’ve been working on Face/Off 2. We’ve been having so much fun on that. But every time we talk about Thundercats, it’s just, we’re not even worried, because the ideas just roll like an avalanche. It’s like, a five-minute jam session with Simon talking about Thundercats and we’re just coming up with insane, crazy set pieces that are just so exciting. So we’re just excited to get it into it, man. Working on a Godzilla and Kong movie, did you also feel you now had the personal cache as a director to get something like Thundercats made? Well, that’s exactly it, because I’ve been in a situation where I’ve been working on franchises for the last couple of years. And it’s not because I just want to do that forever, but these are franchises that are really exciting to me and important. But like you said, I’m kind of building my career upwards as well. And I’m finally at a place now where I can build projects from the ground up. And so, there’s a big difference even between what I’m able to do with Godzilla vs. Kong, which is a lot, but it’s a project that already has foundation before I arrived. And even though Thundercats is a rewrite, it’s technically a rewrite, but Simon and I are going to do whatever we want to it. We’re able to start that from the ground up. The same thing with Face/Off 2. We came in there, there was nothing, and we started from the ground up. And that’s what’s exciting about: this next phase of my career is being able to really utilize the trust that I’m building with the studios and all those kinds of things, and to be able to get these bigger budgets, and to put it into these properties and be able to bring out what excites me about them the most. Honestly, it’s been kind of scary over the last few years. And it’s not like I would have had trouble making another movie, even if Godzilla vs. Kong was a failure or something, I could have figured out how to get even a lower budget or something. But for me, my ambition is very high, and I have a lot of things that I want to do. And so for me, I look at Blair Witch and Death Note were kind of two strikes against me critically, those movies. I’m proud of them, but they just didn’t quite land the way they should. And so, I had this moment kind of early on Godzilla, where I’m in the concept room early 2018. I’m looking at all this stuff. It looks absolutely incredible. I’m so excited, but I’ll have these little moments where I’d just suddenly think, “There’s a lot at stake here.” People have so much expectation, not just for these characters, but then there’s the added expectation of, does he still got it? Can he get back to that place that everybody loved from The Guest and all that kind of crap? And so for me, it was just like I had to put that out and just push it away and just focus on the movie and just believe in it. You mentioned Face/Off 2. The one thing that drives me nuts about the original is, at the time, Travolta and Cage do not at all have the same body type. So they aren’t really just switching faces. Somehow, please don’t do that… There’s always a couple of ways you can approach these kinds of things. And, yes, it’s weird that I accept the rest of it. But that part I’m like, “I don’t know about this.”