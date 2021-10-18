As Adrien Brody prepares to hit both the big and small screen with The French Dispatch and Succession Season 3, respectively, the actor sat down for a new video where he breaks down his most iconic characters. However, along the way, Brody also revealed some of the parts that he didn’t get to play, most notably a role in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films.

“I, somehow, didn’t grasp it,” Brody explained to GQ. “I don’t know what part I would have been right for, but it was some Hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else.”

Considering Brody is famously tall, it makes sense that playing a Hobbit probably felt weird to him. However, once he took a date to see the first film in theaters, he immediately regretted passing on the role. Via The A.V. Club:

“I remember going to see Lord Of The Rings in the theater with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, ‘You passed on Lord Of The Rings?!'” Brody recalls in the video. “I remember feeling so stupid. But I don’t think I would have gotten the role of Jack in Peter’s [King Kong]. I don’t think that would have translated.”

Despite missing out on one of the biggest film franchises of all time, Brody is genuinely content with getting to work with Jackson on the 2005 remake of King Kong, which is a perfectly fine film even though nobody punches Godzilla.

(Via GQ)