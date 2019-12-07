Last week news emerged that the star of Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, Mena Massoud, hasn’t been able to get a single audition, despite playing the lead in a movie that grossed over a billion dollars. People were outraged, and then they were given a reason to be even madder: On Friday word dropped that the film’s sole white character, Prince Anders, played by Billy Magnussen, was getting his own spinoff.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Magnusson’s character — the dimly hilarious visiting royal who tries, and fails, to nab the hand of Naomi Scott’s Princess Jasmine, thus nearly stealing the picture — would be getting his own Disney+ feature, to ensure the streamer has enough new content to amass eyeballs. Good for Magnusson! Meanwhile, his co-star was unloading about his career woes to The Daily Beast.

“I’m kind of tired of staying quiet about it,” Massoud said. “I want people to know that it’s not always dandelions and roses when you’re doing something like Aladdin. ‘He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.’ It’s none of those things. I haven’t had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

Granted, Massoud was talking to the publication while promoting the Hulu series Reprisal. But it’s a role he scored before he got the lead in Aladdin. Since then it’s been tumbleweeds.

Social media was quick to notice the disconnect between Massoud’s career path and Magnussen’s.

There’s literally two animated Aladdin sequels and a whole series that could be adapted but nah let’s give a show to the only white guy https://t.co/oU04Y1zA9X — EZ🎄☃️❄️ (@alwayspizzatime) December 6, 2019

Just so we’re clear. Mena Massoud, who starred in the blockbuster ALADDIN remake, can’t get an audition anywhere. But Billy Magnussen, who plays the white comic relief character they added to the film for no good reason, gets his own spinoff. 🤬https://t.co/QATfxVHxPM — The Bibbs Who Saved Christmas (@WilliamBibbiani) December 7, 2019

Aladdin makes a billion and they somehow find a way to give a white guy a spinoff. pic.twitter.com/wjvdyTh5fH — Ami (@Amic_8197) December 6, 2019

Actual Aladdin can't get an audition but the token white dude gets his own series? Haha fuck you, Hollywood. You're racist. https://t.co/sCIGI8UWd1 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) December 6, 2019

I didn’t like Aladdin remake. I don’t even like Mena tbh. But the fact that an unnecessary white character, that played no significant role in the Aladdin movie is getting a spin off, whilst Mena is jobless is telling. pic.twitter.com/LtTsGs7UNv — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) December 6, 2019

So the dude who plays Aladdin can’t get an audition but the one white dude with one scene in a majority brown cast gets his own movie. Certainly a great look Disney — gripmonster (@TheGripmonster) December 6, 2019

Mena Massoud who played Aladdin who probably has an interesting back story, Marwan Kenzari who played Jafar who again would have an interesting story to tell. Jazmine’s mother. Genie whose story would be epic and they chose the white kid to give a spin off. pic.twitter.com/EWfsu4Mcho — GOT A FACELESS BITCH IN DISTRESS🍴🥄 (@kiddnubian) December 7, 2019

Very cool that Disney’s creating a show for the sole white character in the movie while the lead of a major budget film produced by a billion dollar company can’t even get work because of stereotypinghttps://t.co/CsfufvsasY — Andrew (@acrutch01) December 6, 2019

