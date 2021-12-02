While it’s been just over a month since the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming western Rust, it seems we’re no closer to figuring out what really transpired on that tragic day. Despite initial reports stating that Baldwin was the one responsible for discharging the gun that claimed Hutchins’ life, the actor is now claiming his finger never touched the trigger, telling ABC News: “The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”

Now, one day after Baldwin’s statement, Lisa Torraco, the attorney for Rust assistant director David Halls, has also weighed in on the matter (via Deadline). Torraco broke her silence during an appearance on Good Morning America earlier today, telling the network: “Dave has told me since the very first day I met him that Alec did not pull that trigger. His finger was never in the trigger guard.” Needless to say, Torraco’s claim does back what Baldwin told ABC, but ultimately raises a pretty big question: if it wasn’t Baldwin who shot the gun, then who did?

However, while it might be the most pressing question to answer, it’s certainly not the only thing that needs clearing up. As of right now, we’re still unsure of how live bullets got on set and made their way into a prop gun. It’s also uncertain just how many folks working on the set of Rust are responsible for this egregious negligence. Since the incident occurred, numerous people have raised into question the working conditions on the set of Rust, with one veteran prop master turning the job down due to concerns about the set and actor George Clooney slamming into Baldwin for hiring an inexperienced armorer, calling it “insane” and “infuriating.”

Needless to say, Baldwin has a lot of explaining to do, even if he claims the set was an entirely safe working environment. Fortunately, we’ll get to hear a bit more about what he has to say when he sits down with ABC Thursday evening for a two-hour long 20/20. Here’s hoping we’re closer to figuring out what happened that fateful day and justice for Hutchins.