Alec Baldwin Will Host An NYC Awards Gala Later This Week

While Alec Baldwin might have officially broken his silence during an ABC News appearance last week, the star has, understandably, kept a pretty low profile following the tragic events that took place on the set of his upcoming western movie Rust. This past weekend, the actor even deleted one of his two verified Twitter accounts, presumably due to an influx of comments and messages following the actor’s emotional interview with George Stephanopoulos. However, after nearly two months of largely avoiding the public eye, Baldwin is finally making his first public appearance, serving as the Master of Ceremonies at this week’s Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights event in New York City (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Created by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights group, the half-a-century old ceremony honors “leaders across the international business, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change and reflect Robert Kennedy’s passion for equality, justice and basic human rights.” This year, these leaders include Stacey Abrams, poet Amanda Gorman, Clearlake Capital Group co-founder José E. Feliciano, Insight Partners managing director Deven Parekh, and Verizon chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. Baldwin will reportedly be emceeing the event, which will be officially hosted by Kerry Kennedy with Vice President Kamala Harris delivering a virtual keynote address.

While some participants will appear at the ceremony via Zoom, Baldwin is one of the select few who will be attending in person. However, he will reportedly not be participating in red carpet interviews, which makes sense given the present circumstances and ongoing investigation into cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ death. As of right now, Baldwin is the subject of many lawsuits and is still currently defending himself against claims that he is the one who pulled the trigger ultimately taking Hutchins’ life. While this marks a slight return to “normal” Hollywood life for the actor, it feels safe to say things won’t return to the way they were for sometime, if ever.