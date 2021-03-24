Alexander Skarsgård recently looked like his usual svelte, charismatic self while portraying the face of evil, Randall Flagg, in CBS All Access’ The Stand reboot, but he apparently followed that up with heading into beast mode. That news arrives courtesy of Ralph Ineson, who’s part of the ensemble cast of The Northman, directed by Robert Eggers (The VVitch). Skarsgård portrays a viking, and presumably a very angry one, and Ineson is nothing but impressed (and perhaps slightly terrified) by what he’s seen from the leading man so far.

Ineson revealed to NME that he was “blown away” while watching a preview montage, and while beholding the “marriage of Rob Eggers’ imagination and Viking folklore… Jesus, man.” The movie stars Nicole Kidman (as Queen Gudrun) and Willem Dafoe (as Heimir the Fool), but it was Skarsgård’s portrayal of Nordic prince Almeth (and perhaps his physique as well) that drew the biggest reaction from Ineson:

“Alexander Skarsgård looks like an absolute beas… [There’s] a scene where he beats this guy in a battle; bends down and rips his throat out with his teeth, screams to the gods and he’s got his shirt off – and you think: ‘My god that’s not a bodybuilder doing a scene, that’s like a proper serious actor!'”

Eggers wrapped production on the period-revenge saga, which also stars The VVitch‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, Claes Bang, and Björk (in Ireland) in December. Hopefully, we’ll see a tease soon? No one can be mad about a Skarsgård in beast mode. He must be super ripped. Man, I miss going to the movies.

